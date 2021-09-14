U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.75
    +7.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,935.00
    +65.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,457.25
    +20.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,247.60
    +6.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.79
    +0.34 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1820
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    -0.0170 (-1.27%)
     

  • Vix

    19.37
    -1.58 (-7.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3850
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0670
    +0.0720 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,083.48
    +136.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,152.59
    +9.70 (+0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.43
    +39.23 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,562.42
    +115.05 (+0.38%)
     

Infocore Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification for Information Security Management Systems

·2 min read

By successfully completing the in-depth certification process, Infocore commits to the highest level of data security.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infocore, a family-owned, data-driven marketing company and trusted industry leader in the audience data space, is proud to announce their recent ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification. This certification shows that Infocore meets the highest international standards for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving their information security management systems.

According to ISO (International Organization for Standardization), "The information security management system preserves the confidentiality, integrity and availability of information by applying a risk management process and gives confidence to interested parties that risks are adequately managed."

Peter Jupp, Co-Owner and Co-Founder of Infocore explains, "We live in an era of incredible data vulnerability. Staying ahead of all the threats from inside and outside an organization is a significant challenge. Certifying for ISO 27001 has given us a significant advantage in understanding where all the threats can come from and ensuring the integrity of our systems and our data environment. Our commitment to continuous training and improvement allows us and our clients to sleep easier at night."

Infocore has always been dedicated to sourcing data that is 100% CAN-SPAM, CASL, GDPR and CCPA compliant. In addition, Infocore is data-agnostic, which means they don't own any data or have any affiliations with data providers that could cause bias in data selection. With a Continuous Campaign Improvement (CCI) approach, Infocore employs monitoring, analyzing, applying, improving and testing to continuously fine-tune data selection for clients.

About Infocore
Since 1992, Infocore has provided high-quality, high-performing audience data to direct marketers worldwide. Infocore helps their agency clients identify the very best data sources and audience segments on an ongoing basis. With targeted, data-driven direct marketing campaigns, Infocore supports their clients' acquisition strategies by enabling marketers to send the right message to the right audience at the right time across multiple media channels.

Media Contact:
Denise Covington
Director of Marketing
dcovington@infocore.com
760.692.3033
www.infocore.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infocore-achieves-isoiec-270012013-certification-for-information-security-management-systems-301375857.html

SOURCE Infocore

Recommended Stories

  • Why Cardano, Avalanche, and Arweave Are All Plunging Today

    Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX), and Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) are down 6.89%, 7.03%, and 6.30% respectively in the 24 hours up to 9:50 a.m. EDT. The hard fork enabled smart contract functionality on the Cardano blockchain on Sept. 12. As for Avalanche, AVAX tokens have gained around 20% in the past seven days and were due for a pullback.

  • Fake Walmart News Release Spurs Spike in Little-Used Cryptocurrency Litecoin

    The price of the little-used cryptocurrency briefly surged before the giant retailer made clear the release was phony.

  • Bitcoin news – live: BTC price steadies after dramatic crash wiped 15% of its value

    The prices of several cryptocurrencies impacted by the bitcoin crash last week seem to be slightly stabilising at the start of the week. Bitcoin, which was valued at above $52,000 in the early hours of last Tuesday, has been fluctuating in price between $46,000 and $45,000 over last week, and is currently valued at close to $45,000. Other cryptocurrencies, including Cardano and Solana which were trading at high values prior to the crypto market’s nosedive last week, showed signs of recovery on Friday, but are down in the last 24 hours by about 5 to 10 per cent.

  • Walmart Says Litecoin Partnership Is ‘Not Authentic’ and Cryptocurrencies Fall

    Cryptocurrencies turn sharply lower on Monday after retail giant Walmart denies it struck an agreement to accept Litecoin payments, following a seemingly fake press release.

  • CSG Enhances ZEE5’s Data Ecosystem for Next Era of Personalized, Cross-Channel Entertainment Experiences

    CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced a reinforced relationship with ZEE5, one of the largest over the top (OTT) streaming service platforms in India. With the power of CSG’s customer data platform, ...

  • FACT FOCUS: Walmart quashes cryptocurrency partnership claim

    Walmart denied any partnership with the digital currency Litecoin after a fake news release led to a brief flurry of inaccurate reports from national news outlets and social media users on Monday. A news release claiming a partnership between Walmart and Litecoin is “not real,” according to Walmart spokesperson Molly Blakeman.

  • Shipping Options Dry Up as Businesses Try to Rebuild From Pandemic

    The top six container operators control more than 70% of all container capacity. Businesses say they are paying at least four times more to move their products compared with last year and face long delivery delays.

  • DecentralHacks 2021: Octaloop's 19-Day Hackathon And Summit Begins On September 13th

    Technology has advanced at a fast pace over the last few decades, giving artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT) a chance to realize their true potential. Among these, DLT has also grabbed a top spot and offers tremendous value to global structures, especially in finance. As the world becomes more receptive to the idea of digital currencies for everyday life, DLT might witness growth unparalleled to any other technology of its time. Blockchain first

  • JumpCloud raises $159M on $2.56B valuation for cloud directory tool

    JumpCloud, the late-stage startup that is modernizing the notion of corporate directories in a cloud context, announced a $159 million Series F investment on a healthy $2.56 billion valuation today. Sapphire Ventures led the round with new investors participating, including Owl Rock, Whale Rock Capital, Sands Capital and Endeavor Catalyst, along with existing investors General Atlantic, BlackRock and H.I.G. Growth Partners. JumpCloud CEO Rajat Bhargava says that investor interest in the company is driven by his belief that the directory structure is the center of an IT organization, especially as it relates to identity, and that includes mobile device management, single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, privileged access management and identity governance.

  • In fresh regulatory move, China tells tech giants to stop blocking rivals' links

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China fired a fresh regulatory shot at its tech giants on Monday, telling them to end a long-standing practice of blocking each other's links on their sites or face consequences. The comments, made by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) at a news briefing, mark the latest step in Beijing's broad regulatory crackdown https://www.reuters.com/world/china/education-bitcoin-chinas-season-regulatory-crackdown-2021-07-27 that has ensnared sectors from technology to education and property and wiped billions of dollars off the market value https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13 of some of the country's largest companies. China's internet is dominated by a handful of technology giants which have historically blocked links and services by rivals on their platforms.

  • Cloud Conventions Launches Virtual Event Network Solution for Enterprise Business

    Cloud Conventions today announced an enterprise virtual event management solution for Fortune 1000 businesses that need to manage both internal and customer facing events on a year-round basis. Clo...

  • Stop Worrying about the Cost of Ransomware with Cyvatar

    Expanded Service Guarantee Protects Cyvatar Members from Expenses Associated with Ransomware, BEC, and More

  • Internet funding rule could favor rural areas over cities

    Cities and urban counties across the U.S. are raising concerns that a recent rule from President Joe Biden's administration could preclude them from tapping into $350 billion of coronavirus relief aid to expand high-speed internet connections. Biden has set a goal of delivering fast, affordable internet to every American household. The massive American Rescue Plan took a step toward that by including broadband infrastructure among the primary uses for pandemic aid flowing to each city, county and state.

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Sells Off

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As It Reportedly Mulls Buying Gambling Powerhouse?

    MGM Resorts has rallied as vaccines roll out with sports betting providing an extra boost. But is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.