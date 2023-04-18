Infoline Tec Group Berhad's (KLSE:INFOTEC) Popularity With Investors Is Under Threat From Overpricing

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider Infoline Tec Group Berhad (KLSE:INFOTEC) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 26.2x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at Infoline Tec Group Berhad over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think the company will still do enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For Infoline Tec Group Berhad?

Infoline Tec Group Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 98% decrease to the company's bottom line. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 98% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the market is expected to grow by 10% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term earnings decline into perspective.

With this information, we find it concerning that Infoline Tec Group Berhad is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Infoline Tec Group Berhad's P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Infoline Tec Group Berhad revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term aren't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given the market is set to grow. When we see earnings heading backwards and underperforming the market forecasts, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Infoline Tec Group Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

If you're unsure about the strength of Infoline Tec Group Berhad's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

