INFOLOB Solutions, Inc. Announces Company Reorganization

·1 min read

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking a substantial step towards its target of delivering flawless Oracle infra and apps services and solutions to global enterprises — INFOLOB Solutions, Inc. announces the completion of company reorganization, effective 01/01/2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Infolob Solutions, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Infolob Solutions, Inc.)

The restructuring of the company now results in two different legal entities: INFOLOB Global, Inc. and INFOLOB Solutions, Inc. The new company, INFOLOB Global, Inc. is created by the way of an intercompany reorganization process and will assume the existing "INFOLOB" logo as well as the domain www.infolob.com. The entity will focus on Oracle Cloud infra, cloud apps, data, and digital practice areas across NA, EMEA, and LATAM.

On the other hand, the old corporation, INFOLOB Solutions, Inc., will continue its focus on IT consulting and staffing services under the guidance of Nivas Nadimpalli as the Chief Executive Officer.

Speaking about the reorganization, INFOLOB's founder and CEO, Mr. Vijay Cherukuri says "We made aggressive expansions across EMEA and APAC in 2022 with fantastic results and a few new insights. One of those insights was the need of this company reorganization that will support our ability to meet a global clientele at their doorsteps with our unparalleled Oracle technology enablement expertise. Our onshore, offshore, and nearshore models make up an irresistible value proposition for our customers, and INFOLOB Global, Inc. as a new legal business entity will help us accelerate quicker. Additionally, this change will have no material impact on our customers, employees, and will represent an enhanced platform for Infolob continued growth more efficiently across the globe"

"I am proud of a remarkable leadership team that INFOLOB has assembled in the past decade with some of the technology stalwarts associating with us, especially Tim Fox, Josh Turnbull, Satyendra Kumar, Srinivasakumar Doppalapudi, Vidya Sagar, Yzelle Conrad De Wet, Senthil Prabu, Rajkumar Sabbathi, and Mahendra Padmaraju." Says Mr. Cherukuri.

Vijay adds further, "While www.virtuegroup.com is run by Raghu Bhupathiraju and www.infolobsolutions.com by Nivas — I will be overseeing internal controls, business strategy, board governance, compliance, and making sound financial decisions for both organizations with 90% of my time being spent on www.infolob.com, with Tim and Josh helping me in North America and Satyendra, DSK, and Senthil helping in EMEA and APAC regions to effectively grow the organization across the globe."

For all queries, please write to info@infolob.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387377/Infolob_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infolob-solutions-inc-announces-company-reorganization-301712077.html

SOURCE Infolob Solutions, Inc.

