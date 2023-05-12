Infomercial Coins: What Are They Really Worth?

siaivo / iStock.com

When it’s late at night, a talented TV salesperson can make even the most cautious viewers believe that the sun might not rise in the morning if they don’t buy that set of Bowie knives, wildlife plates or the countertop rotisserie oven.

And if you’ve been kicking around the idea of numismatics as a hobby, the right infomercial can offer everything you need for an instant collection. With just one phone call, dozens or hundreds of rare, limited-issue, mint-condition coins can be yours in a single-set purchase for one low price — but you have to call in the next five minutes.

Is it ever worth it, or do smart buyers go out in search of coins instead of letting the coins come to them through a TV pitch person? That depends on what you’re looking to spend and hoping to gain.

Infomercials Are Ads, Not Auctions

Atlanta Gold and Coin Buyers states plainly, “In our experience, coins that are advertised in magazines, with the exception of coin trade magazines, and coins that are sold on T.V., other than dedicated coin shows, are coins that should be avoided.”

Infomercials are a type of advertising, and the company says that it’s not uncommon for professional coin dealers to hire marketers to sell surplus inventory or items with limited local interest on TV. In most cases, the prices are well over fair market value and you can do better at a local coin shop or a trusted online marketplace.

An Apples-to-Apples Comparison

For example, in 2019, Coin Collectors Blog examined a set of 31 1986-2016 American Silver Eagle coins graded MS-69 by NGC. Rare Collectibles TV host Rick Tomaska — who the publication described as “pleasant” and “knowledgeable” — pitched the set for $1,995, or $64.35 per coin.

The Numismedia Fair Market Value Price Guide and the NGC Price Guide at the time cited $1,240 and $1,679, respectively, as the value of a set of 34 — three coins more than the set going for $1,995 on TV.

Coin Collectors Blog then searched retail prices from sellers like JM Bullion, Mint Productions and even eBay. Prices for sets of 34 ranged from $1,299, or $38.65 per coin, to $1,541.70, or $45.34 per coin.

JM Bullion offered to purchase the set for $1,094.12, meaning that a buyer who paid $1,995 for the TV deal could expect to sell the set at a $900 loss — not exactly a lucrative investment.

Coin Collectors Blog estimates that most infomercial coins probably sell for 45%-60% over wholesale value.

Investors and Hardcore Hobbyists Go Elsewhere

Of course, the Coin Collectors Blog example is anecdotal evidence, but similar reports are commonplace on American Numismatic Association user blogs and other popular industry forums. It’s not that infomercial coins are necessarily poor quality, it’s that you can usually find the same coins of the same grade in the same condition elsewhere for less.

But while the American Silver Eagles were genuine — overpriced as they might have been — many other infomercial coins are pure novelties.

According to Specialty Metals, any business can produce coins and call itself a mint. But the private mints that produce hundreds of coin sets per year have no affiliation with the U.S. Mint or the Department of the Treasury. Many produce commemorative coins that contain very little precious metal and come with official certificates of authenticity despite there being nothing official to authenticate.

Are You Looking for Coins or Cool Collectibles?

In short, it’s better to look elsewhere for coins you’re considering as investments or to pass on to heirs. Your local coin shop can help you build your own personally curated sets of coins, including the same sets you see on infomercials in many cases.

But that’s not to say infomercial coins are always a bad buy purely as collectibles.

Ten years ago in 2013, Coin Supply Planet conducted its own examination of the value of infomercial coins. It concluded, “Any and all judgments regarding what coins may (or may not) be worth investing in is certainly left to the buyer’s preference and numismatic sense of value and collectability.”

A decade later, the logic holds up. Colorized or hologram coins, for example, generally have little worth beyond their melt value, but can make exciting gifts or attractive display pieces.

Use Infomercials as a Starting Point

If you see something you like on TV, resist the ticking-clock, limited-time-only pressure that is par for the infomercial course. Instead, Atlanta Gold and Coin Buyers recommends writing down the specifics of any specimens or sets that interest you and contacting your local coin shop for a price comparison.

In a discussion forum, a member of the American Numismatic Association advised downloading appraisal and pricing apps like the PCGS Verification app — which has a 4.9-star rating in the App Store — and the NGC Verification app to browse real-time values while you watch the infomercial.

