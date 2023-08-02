Infomina Berhad Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

The annual results for Infomina Berhad (KLSE:INFOM) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. It looks to have been a decent result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at RM251m, statutory earnings beat expectations by a notable 26%, coming in at RM0.073 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

After the latest results, the three analysts covering Infomina Berhad are now predicting revenues of RM328.9m in 2024. If met, this would reflect a major 31% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 28% to RM0.087. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of RM316.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.068 in 2024. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a sizeable expansion in earnings per share in particular.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of RM1.80, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Infomina Berhad at RM1.96 per share, while the most bearish prices it at RM1.70. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Infomina Berhad is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 31% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 38% annual growth over the past three years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 9.0% annually. So although Infomina Berhad is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Infomina Berhad following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

