Infomina Berhad Second Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS: RM0.015 (vs RM0.012 in 2Q 2023)

Infomina Berhad (KLSE:INFOM) Second Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM59.7m (up 3.7% from 2Q 2023).

Net income: RM8.95m (up 22% from 2Q 2023).

Profit margin: 15% (up from 13% in 2Q 2023).

EPS: RM0.015 (up from RM0.012 in 2Q 2023).

KLSE:INFOM Earnings and Revenue Growth January 18th 2024

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Infomina Berhad Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 13% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 17% growth forecast for the IT industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian IT industry.

The company's shares are down 11% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Infomina Berhad is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis that you should know about...

