Infor to Help Transform Galva Coat for a Digital Future

·3 min read

Cloud-based solution to help boost company's production operations and industrial automation drive

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, has announced that Galva Coat Industries LLC, a landmark plant in the industrial area of Abu Dhabi that produces a wide range of steel products, has selected Infor CloudSuite Industrial, a powerful cloud-based, industry-focused, enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution, to enable the digitalization of the production process and delivery, in its effort to become the leading producer of lighting poles and guard rails across the region.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor)
(PRNewsfoto/Infor)

Learn more about Infor CloudSuite Industrial: https://www.infor.com/products/cloudsuite-industrial

Based in Abu Dhabi's Musaffah industrial area, Galva Coat was founded in 1995 and specializes in the design, engineering and manufacture of various steel products. Galva Coat has been the pioneer and the market leader in the field of lighting poles in the UAE and Middle East for 25 years. The organization is widely recognized for its unmatched value system quality and relentless pursuit of excellence. Galva Coat uses highly sophisticated advanced technology, modern production facilities and skilled staff.

Galva Coat has decided to move its ERP forward to the cloud and away from a legacy on-premises version as a crucial part of its digital transformation. After evaluating various options, the company chose Infor CloudSuite Industrial, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), to enable order management with CRM, planning, shop floor operations, time sheets management, supply chain including vendor portals and customer portals, finance and analytics.

Omar Uwayda, general manager of Galva Coat, noted: "Our senior management team was looking for a solution that would provide real-time efficiency and optimization across the plant. Especially, the production planning needed to better reflect that we operate in a project manufacturing mode rather than the standard manufacturing scenario. We found that Infor's cloud solution provides the required capabilities using Infor's best business practices provided by industry-focused Infor Implementation Accelerators as part of the Infor CloudSuite."

By implementing the multi-tenant Infor CloudSuite Industrial, running on the Infor OS operating services platform and powered by AWS, Galva Coat is aiming to automate and integrate its production control systems and plant maintenance solutions and provide meaningful real-time analytics across operations to its senior management.

The deployment will start in April and is expected to go live before December. ITWare LLC, Dubai, UAE, one of Infor's long-standing ERP channel partners in the region focusing on Infor's CloudSuite solutions, worked closely with the Infor team during the entire presales cycle and will be leading the implementation efforts.

"It's yet another win for Infor in the region as it continues to establish its dominant position in the Middle East as industry cloud company driven by technology and automation. Galva Coat is ideally positioned to reap the benefits of this project to increase efficiency and productivity as it marches on in its quest to be one of the industry leaders in this domain," said Amel Gardner, Infor VP and general manager for Middle East & Africa.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time-to-value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers, and we are continually innovating to quickly solve emerging business and industry challenges. Over 65,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees and their deep industry expertise to help overcome market disruptions and achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers, employees, and partners. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Media contact
Richard Moore
Infor PR Manager, EMEA
+447976111243
Richard.Moore@infor.com

Copyright ©2022 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infor-to-help-transform-galva-coat-for-a-digital-future-301508636.html

SOURCE Infor

