INFORMA MARKETS RE-INTRODUCES ASEAN M&E FOR A NEW BUSINESS PROSPECT IN THE MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING AND ENERGY INDUSTRY

·2 min read

Meet, Engage, Reconnect with TENAGA Energy & REVAC

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASEAN M&E, Southeast Asia's premier expo for mechanical & electrical engineering and energy makes a grand return in 2022 by featuring TENAGA Energy and REVAC - two of the region's most-anticipated trade shows for Energy and Refrigeration, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning respectively. Brought exclusively by Informa Markets, the ASEAN M&E 2022 will be scheduled from 7 – 9 November at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

INFORMA MARKETS RE-INTRODUCES ASEAN M&E FOR A NEW BUSINESS PROSPECT IN THE MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING AND ENERGY INDUSTRY

With leading exhibitors from across the world, ASEAN M&E 2022 will showcase cutting-edge innovations and solutions and provide various industry-related contents via face-to-face and virtual interactions. ASEAN M&E brings together the Energy & REVAC community, including visitors from the industry including consultants, owner, engineer, developers, government officials and others.

According to the organiser, the objective behind the new business plan is to re-focus and re-strategise ASEAN M&E after a long period without face-face meetings. The exhibition theme "Meet, Engage and Reconnect". TENAGA Energy is focusing on smart solutions, renewable and clean energy, critical and backup power, transmission and distribution as well as energy consumption and management while REVAC will be showcasing solutions on air flow, air quality & ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration & heating, HVAC equipment & services as well as automation & controls.

"Informa Markets remains committed to creating the best and exclusive trade fair experience for our visitors and exhibitors. By re-aligning the business direction and responding to the change in the business landscape, we focus to work on targeted and niche market segments, addressing the current industry development needs. We strive to be a 'one-stop-centre' where visitors can effectively source latest products and build connections with global industry peers, while our exhibitors can generate quality sales leads and enhance their brand reach; thus, we take this opportunity to strategically announce the retirement of ASEAN Super 8 and the repositioning of ASEAN M&E," said Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Malaysia.

ASEAN M&E was previously part of ASEAN Super 8 which is the region's largest and most extensive trade fair for the built environment, showcasing exclusive developments in the power and energy, solar and lighting, Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC), lift and escalator, building and construction and safety and security. The enhanced version of ASEAN M&E will grow stronger and continue to serve segmented and targeted audiences of the TENAGA Energy and REVAC.

Informa Markets will continue to closely monitor and conduct due diligence on the current COVID-19 situation to ensure the best and safe exhibition environment for both exhibitors and visitors, in accordance with local government Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and Informa AllSecure policy.

For more information on the latest updates on ASEAN M&E, visit www.aseanmne.com.

Notes to Editors:

About ASEAN M&E (www.aseanmne.com)

ASEAN M&E, Southeast Asia's premier expo for mechanical and electrical engineering, featuring TENAGA Energy and REVAC - two of the region's most-anticipated trade shows for Energy and Refrigeration, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning respectively. ASEAN M&E is organised by Informa Markets in Malaysia which is a part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B event organiser in the world.

SOURCE ASEAN M&E

