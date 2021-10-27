U.S. markets open in 8 hours 55 minutes

Informatica Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

·3 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 29,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $29.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 27, 2021, under the ticker symbol "INFA" and the offering is expected to close on October 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,350,000 shares of Informatica Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Citigroup are serving as lead book-runners for the proposed offering. Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, Wolfe | Nomura Strategic Alliance, Macquarie Capital and LionTree Advisors LLC are serving as book-runners for the proposed offering. Academy Securities and Siebert Williams Shank are serving as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from:

  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 1-212-902-9316, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;

  • J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com;

  • BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com;

  • Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146, or by email at prospectus@citi.com.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

"Wolfe I Nomura Strategic Alliance" is the marketing name used by Wolfe Research Securities and Nomura Securities International, Inc. in connection with certain equity capital markets activities conducted jointly by the firms. For these activities, Nomura Securities International, Inc. serves as the underwriter, placement agent, or initial purchaser (as applicable) and Wolfe Research Securities provides sales support services, investor education, and/or independent equity research services.

About Informatica

Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 84 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Victoria Hyde-Dunn
vhydedunn@informatica.com

Media Relations
Priya Ramesh
priya@informatica.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/informatica-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-301409412.html

SOURCE Informatica

