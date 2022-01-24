U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,341.00
    -49.00 (-1.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,897.00
    -260.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,205.00
    -221.50 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,959.10
    -26.30 (-1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.14
    -1.00 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.00
    +8.20 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.38 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1301
    -0.0054 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7190
    -0.0280 (-1.60%)
     

  • Vix

    32.57
    +6.98 (+27.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3474
    -0.0071 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7580
    +0.1030 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,451.33
    -2,438.71 (-6.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    759.77
    +517.09 (+213.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,374.38
    -119.75 (-1.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Informatica Appoints Jim Kruger as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Cloud Growth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • INFA

Kruger Brings Over 25 Years Experience in Leading Global Marketing for High-Growth Companies

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica (NYSE: INFA), the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced the appointment of Jim Kruger, Executive Vice President (EVP) & Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Kruger joins Informatica from Veeam Software where he was the Chief Marketing Officer driving innovation across every aspect of Veeam's marketing organization. He brings over 25-years of experience with demonstrated success in driving demand-generation, sales acceleration, product and solution marketing and brand equity for large scale enterprise software companies.

Jim Kruger
Jim Kruger

"I am extremely thrilled to have Jim join us as our CMO as we double-down on our cloud growth," said Amit Walia, CEO, Informatica. "We have had a stellar year in 2021 in which we continued to accelerate our cloud-first growth, launched the industry's first end-to-end cloud data management platform, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) which was recognized as 2021's New Product of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group and we had a successful IPO. With Jim's proven track record as an innovative marketing leader, his deep expertise in the cloud space and a people-first leadership style, we are well-positioned to scale our customers' digital transformation journey to new heights and strengthen our position as the #1 brand in enterprise cloud data management."

In his most recent role as CMO of Veeam Software, Kruger led Veeam's global marketing organization with the charter to accelerate growth and lead the company's brand momentum as the top provider for backup solutions that deliver modern data protection in hybrid cloud environments. Prior to Veeam, he was CMO at Intermedia, offering Unified Communications as a service to businesses. He spent 17 years at Polycom in a variety of roles from EVP & CMO to leading product marketing and product management for the Voice division to Vice President/General Manager overseeing a $200M business unit. Prior to Polycom, Jim served in several senior marketing roles with GTE (Verizon) wireless and Palm. Jim has an MBA from California State University, East Bay, and a BA from University of California, Berkeley.

As Informatica's EVP & CMO, Jim will lead the global marketing organization with the charter to accelerate cloud growth, expand into new markets and industry verticals and lead the company's brand momentum as the global leader in enterprise cloud data management.

"I am very excited to join Informatica, the undisputed leader in end-to-end cloud data management," said Jim Kruger, EVP & CMO, Informatica. "Every company today is striving to become more data-driven to make smarter decisions and stay competitive, yet the transformative power of data is still in the early stages of being fully operationalized. Informatica is uniquely positioned to help businesses accelerate their data-led transformation in a multi-cloud world with IDMC, the industry's first cloud data management platform capable of managing data across any cloud and any system. Informatica is clearly the market leader as the only company that is a Gartner Magic Quadrant leader across all five key categories of data management. I look forward to building on Informatica's momentum, increasing our market share and expanding our brand awareness as THE trusted partner for cloud-first, cloud-native digital transformation."

About Informatica
Informatica (NYSE:INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloudä (IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5000 customers in more than 100 countries and 84 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation.

CONTACT: prteam@informatica.com

Informatica Corp. (PRNewsfoto/Informatica Corp.)
Informatica Corp. (PRNewsfoto/Informatica Corp.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/informatica-appoints-jim-kruger-as-chief-marketing-officer-to-accelerate-cloud-growth-301466398.html

SOURCE Informatica

Recommended Stories

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • Macy's, Nordstrom shares move higher after report of Kohl's takeover offer

    Department store shares moved higher during premarket hours on Monday after a Wall Street Journal report that Kohl's Corp. has received a $9 billion takeover bid from activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP. Kohl's shares soared nearly 34% in Monday premarket trading. Macy's Inc. stock rose 8.4%, and Nordstrom Inc. was up 7.3%. Macy's has faced calls to separate its e-commerce business from brick-and-mortar stores. Department stores, as a category, have been under pressure dating back before COVI

  • Down 38% to 51%: 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    The metaverse is one of the most exciting technology trends on the horizon, and it represents a massive opportunity for investors. If the emerging product and services category even comes close to that level, it's virtually certain to create some big winners on the stock market. With that in mind, read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) as top metaverse stocks trading at big discounts from recent highs.

  • Want 98% to 148% Returns This Year? Wall Street Says Buy These 3 Stocks

    Wall Street doesn't always get it right. If you want returns of 98% to 148% this year, Wall Street analysts think that buying these three stocks could do the trick. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is an e-commerce leader that analysts really like these days.

  • The best stocks to own when interest rates rise: Morning Brief

    These are the stocks you should be looking to buy before interest rates go higher. Here's what else to watch in the markets on Monday, January 24, 2021.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fall ahead of a packed week of earnings, Fed meeting

    Stock futures fell Monday morning as investors looked ahead to a busy week of corporate earnings results, economic data and a Federal Reserve monetary policy-setting meeting after an already volatile stretch of trading.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    2022 is off to a rough start, but these businesses are doing far better than their stock prices are indicating.

  • Kohl’s Stock Surges as Retailer Feels Pressure From 2 Possible Suitors

    Kohl’s shares surged about 34% in premarket trading Monday following reports the retailer could be fielding takeover offers from two suitors. The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that activist hedge fund Starboard Value was behind a group that made a $9 billion bid for Kohl’s (ticker: KSS), the department-store operator. The bidding group was led by Starboard-backed Acacia Research, which told Kohl’s that it was assured by bankers that it could get financing for a bid that values the retailer at $64 a share.

  • IBM Reports Earnings Today. What to Expect

    The report will be the first since IBM completed its spinoff of Kyndryl, its former IT managed-services business.

  • Want 162% to 227% Gains? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Predicting the future is hard, but it's all in a day's work for a Wall Street analyst. As part of their job, these analysts publish one-year stock price targets for the companies they follow. Danny Vena (Twilio): One fact that became abundantly clear during the pandemic was the need for customers to be able to reach out to businesses they frequent, anytime, anywhere.

  • Why ChargePoint and Blink Charging Could Fall Even Further

    The fall for electric vehicle charging stocks has been steep over the past year, and I don't think we're done with the sell-off yet. You can see below that ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), and EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) are all down over 30% in the past year and still declining.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Market Correction Shows No Mercy; Fed Meeting Leads 5 Big Catalysts

    Bears are in control as the market correction deepens. Apple and Tesla earnings loom but the Fed meeting will be in focus.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Before December-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) earnings growth rate lags the 35% CAGR delivered to shareholders

    It hasn't been the best quarter for Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 20% in...

  • 2 Top Space Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    You knew it was going to happen -- the stock market would fall. Because downturns are a natural outgrowth of the normal business and investment cycle, a pullback in the stock market crash is virtually inevitable. Smart investors, though, realize it's best to prepare for them, not by selling all their stocks and stashing the cash under the mattress, but by choosing investments carefully.

  • Tech Stocks Got Hit Hard. Where to Find Bargains Now.

    Investors may want to consider some of the tech leaders and bottom fish among the busted growth stocks.