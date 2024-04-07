Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Informatica Inc.'s (NYSE:INFA) future prospects. Informatica Inc. develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. On 31 December 2023, the US$11b market-cap company posted a loss of US$125m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Informatica's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 16 of the American Software analysts is that Informatica is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$51m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 87% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Informatica's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Informatica is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Informatica's case is 82%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

