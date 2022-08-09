Information on the annulment of AB “Ignitis grupė” own ordinary registered shares

Ignitis grupė

On 9 August 2022, following the registration of the new wording of the Articles of Association ( link ) of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) in the Register of Legal Entities, the procedure for the reduction of the Group’s share capital was completed. During this procedure, 1,894,797 units of the Group’s link ) of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) in the Register of Legal Entities, the procedure for the reduction of the Group’s share capital was completed. During this procedure, 1,894,797 units of the Group’s ordinary registered shares (hereinafter – ORS), which were acquired by the Group in relation to the stabilisation that occurred after the initial public offering of 5 October 2020, were annulled.

Based on data from 9 August 2022, the share capital of the Group amounts to EUR 1,616,445,476.80, which is divided into 72,388,960 ORS. The nominal value of each ORS is EUR 22.33.

The Group announced the reduction of its share capital on 24 May 2022 ( link ). For more information about the Group’s acquisition of its own ORS is available here ( link ).

