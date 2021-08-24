Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.
Product
Reason for recall
Company
NPN or DIN
Lot Number(s)
Expiry Date
Avalon Laboratories - Ethanol Hand Sanitizer 80%; Securol Hand Sanitizer
Contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels
Avalon Laboratories
80101239
E062220C
E062320B
E070920A
E071420C
E071720A
E072320A
E072420C
E080420A
E081020A
E121620A
June 2022
June 2022
July 2022
July 2022
July 2022
July 2022
July 2022
August 2022
August 2022
December 2022
Hand San 510D
Contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels; not properly labelled (including missing information for vulnerable population and missing all information in French)
DuBois Chemicals Canada, Inc.
80098648
All
All
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/24/c9312.html