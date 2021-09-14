Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.
Product
Reason for recall
Company
NPN or DIN
Lot Number(s)
Expiry Date
Embassy Ingredients - Hand Sanitizer
Contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels; not properly labelled (including missing risk statements and information for vulnerable population in French)
Embassy Ingredients
80097955
All
All
Hand San Gel
Product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol
DuBois Chemicals Canada, Inc.
80105403
20190SV396 20223SV967
July 2022
September 2022
Potential bacterial contamination with Burkholderia stabilis
Eco-Med Pharmaceutical Inc.
80097875
All
All
Potential bacterial contamination with Burkholderia stabilis
Eco-Med Pharmaceutical Inc.
80102490
All
All
Potential bacterial contamination with Burkholderia stabilis
Eco-Med Pharmaceutical Inc.
80103917
All
All
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/14/c8224.html