Information about changed number of votes and share capital

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
In this article:
  • AMKAF
  • AMKBF
  • AMKBY
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Information about changed number of votes and share capital

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 15 March 2022 it was decided to decrease the Company’s share capital by cancellation of treasury shares. The capital decrease was finally completed and registered with the Danish Business Authority on 25 May 2022.

Pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act, section 32, the total number of voting rights and the total amount of capital in the Company as of 31 May 2022 is hereby published:

Type

Number of shares

Number of votes

Capital

A shares of DKK 1,000

10,334,329

20,668,658

DKK 10,334,329,000

A shares of DKK 500

214

214

DKK 107,000

B shares of DKK 1,000

8,372,645

N/A

DKK 8,372,645,000

B shares of DKK 500

160

N/A

DKK 80,000


Total share capital

 

DKK 18,707,161,000

Copenhagen, 31 May 2022

Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

  

Page 1 of 1

Attachment


