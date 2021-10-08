U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,393.50
    +3.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,695.00
    +57.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,868.75
    -12.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,253.30
    +6.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.33
    +1.03 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.80
    -4.40 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    -0.20 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1550
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.70
    -1.30 (-6.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3592
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9620
    +0.3460 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,461.07
    -305.05 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,319.61
    +1.85 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.76
    +11.72 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Information on the compensation and financial terms of the departure of Denis Machuel, Chief Executive Officer, and the compensation of Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman and Interim Chief Executive Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sodexo SA
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Issy-les-Moulineaux, October 8, 2021

In accordance with the recommendations of the AFEP-MEDEF Corporate Governance Code (“AFEP-MEDEF Code”), Sodexo is providing the following information on the compensation of its executive officers as determined by the Board of Directors on October 7, 2021, upon the Compensation Committee’s proposal.

The Board of Directors has decided to reinforce Denis Machuel’s non-compete undertaking, in order to better protect the Group. The impact of the Covid-19 crisis on Sodexo’s market environment, on the one hand, and Denis Machuel’s experience, and the strategic discussions held over the past few months in which he participated, on the other hand, have led us to amend his non-compete agreement. New competitors, in particular digital disruptors, have been added, and the duration of the agreement has been increased from two to three years. In return, the amount of the related non-compete indemnity has been increased.

Sodexo’s Board of Directors considers that the financial terms of Denis Machuel’s departure comply with the spirit of and the recommendations set forth in the AFEP-MEDEF Code and the compensation policy of the Group. These terms result from a reflection intended to reinforce the protection of the interests of Sodexo and its shareholders in an exceptional and pivotal context for the Group, given that:

  • Since his appointment in 2018, Denis Machuel was already subject to a non-compete agreement intended to protect the interests of the Group;

  • The Covid-19 pandemic had an unpredictable and significant impact on the Group’s competitive environment and led to the acceleration of the arrival of new market “disrupters”;

  • The non-compete indemnity, which takes into account the additional restrictions added by the Board of Directors, complies with the cap recommended by the AFEP-MEDEF Code for such an indemnity, of two years of compensation (fixed plus variable).

Denis Machuel

Compensation for Fiscal 2021

  • Fixed Compensation

Denis Machuel’s fixed compensation amounts to 900 000 euros.

  • Variable Compensation

Pursuant to the compensation policy approved at 97% by the Annual General Meeting held on January 12, 2021, exceptionally and given the unprecedented sanitary crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors decided to establish the budget for Fiscal 2021 by half-year. Thus, the financial performance targets were determined in October 2020 for the first half and in March 2021 for the second half.

The rate of achievement of each of the financial objectives for the second half of Fiscal 2021 and the non-financial objectives for Fiscal 2021 will be determined by the Board of Directors on October 26, 2021 when it will close the financial statements for the year. The achievement levels for each of these criteria will be communicated in the Fiscal 2021 Universal Registration Document.

The payment of his variable compensation will be submitted to the vote of the General Meeting of December 14, 2021 called to approve the financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2021.

  • Supplemental pension plan

During Fiscal 2021, the Company replaced the supplemental pension plan provided for in Articles 39 of the French General Tax Code and L. 137-11-1 of the French Social Security Code by a plan provided for in Article L. 137-11-2 of the French Social Security Code, which has similar characteristics.

Under this plan, Denis Machuel will benefit from an annual entitlement of 0.5% of his fixed and variable compensation for the period from January 1 to September 30, 2021, provided that he has reached a minimum rate of 80% of achievement of the objectives of his annual variable compensation for Fiscal 2021.

Compensation for Fiscal 2022 and financial terms of departure1

Having terminated his term of office as Chief Executive Officer effective on September 30, 2021, the Board of Directors proposes, as recommended by the Compensation Committee, to compensate him as follows.

  • Fixed Compensation

The amount of Denis Machuel’s fixed annual compensation of € 900,000 remains unchanged for Fiscal 2022.

His fixed compensation paid will be calculated pro rata temporis from 1 to 30 September 2021, the end date of his term of office as Chief Executive Officer.

He therefore received € 75,000 of fixed compensation for the month of September 2021.

  • Annual Variable Compensation

Given that Denis Machuel’s term of office ended on September 30, 2021, and the difficulty of measuring his performance over such period, the Board of Directors decided to set the amount of his variable compensation for Fiscal 2022 at its target level: 100% of his fixed compensation.

The variable component of compensation due to Denis Machuel for Fiscal 2022 would therefore be 75 000 euros, calculated pro rata temporis from September 1 to 30, 2021, the end date of his term of office as Chief Executive Officer.

  • Fiscal 2022 Performance Share Grant

No performance shares will be granted to Denis Machuel for Fiscal 2022.

  • Unvested Performance Share Plans

In recognition of his contribution to the development of the Group, which he joined in 2007 and of which he was Chief Executive Officer since January 2018, and his management of the Covid-19 crisis, and in accordance with the compensation policy approved by the Annual General Meeting on January 12, 2021, the Board of Directors has decided to waive the condition of presence applicable to the unvested performance share plans and to maintain the performance shares pro rata to Denis Machuel’s actual presence within the Group.

There will be no acceleration of the vesting period of the plans and the performance conditions of these plans will continue to apply.

Denis Machuel may thus retain a portion of his rights to the performance shares granted in 2018, 2019 and 2020: 41,514 performance shares out of the 75,000 initially granted. These shares were valued at 2 872 221 euros according to IFRS on the grant date. However, this valuation does not take into account the satisfaction of the performance conditions which will be measured at the end of the related vesting period.

These performance conditions are particularly stringent, as evidenced by the failure to meet the performance conditions related to the 2016 and 2017 plans. In addition, the performance criteria of the non-vested plans, including those granted to Denis Machuel, will be severely affected by the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the Group's performance.

As this stage, it is not possible to determine the number of shares that will be obtained upon vesting of each of these plans nor their value.

  • Termination indemnity

It should be noted that Denis Machuel expressly refused to receive any compensation in the event of termination of his duties. He will therefore not receive any termination indemnity.

  • Non Compete Agreement

As soon as Denis Machuel was appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2018, the Board of Directors decided to subject him to a non-competition undertaking in the event of his departure, with the objective of protecting the interests of Sodexo.

However, the scope of the non-compete agreement initially entered into no longer reflects recent and unpredictable developments within Sodexo's sector of activity, massively impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

In this context, as the 2018 non-compete agreement was not sufficiently protective of the Company’s interests, the Board of Directors decided to modify the scope of this non-compete agreement.

The modifications made by the Board are as follows:

  1. the duration of the non-compete agreement was extended from two years to three years;

  2. the list of competitors was expanded to take account of changes in the competitive environment;

  3. clauses such as non-solicitation of Group Senior Leaders and significant clients were added; and

  4. the financial consideration under the agreement was increased to 24 months of the fixed and variable annual compensation due to Denis Machuel for Fiscal 2021.

  • Health insurance and life insurance

In accordance with the compensation policy, Denis Machuel, like all Sodexo SA employees, will be entitled to health insurance and life insurance for a period of twelve months following the end of his term of office.

Sophie Bellon

The Board of Directors has implemented interim governance until the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer by unanimously deciding that effective October 1, 2021, the Chairwoman will also assume the role of Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis.

Sophie Bellon will therefore receive additional fixed compensation of 18 750 euros per month during the interim period, representing a theoretical total fixed annual compensation of 900 000 euros.

The structure of the Chairwoman’s compensation will remain unchanged throughout the interim period, with no variable compensation and no performance share grants.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 64 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 420,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures


19.3 billion euro in Fiscal 2020 consolidated revenues

420,000 employees as at August 31, 2020

#1 France-based private employer worldwide

64 countries

100 million consumers served daily

11.4 billion euro in market capitalization (as of October 7, 2021)


Contact

Analysts and Investors

Media

Virginia JEANSON
Tel: +33 1 57 75 80 56
virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com

Mathieu SCARAVETTI
Tel: +33 6 28 62 21 91
mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com




1 These compensation elements are subject to approval at the Annual Shareholders’ meeting on December 14, 2021.



Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • These 2 COVID-19 Stocks Could Boost the Market Friday

    The stock market continued to gain ground on Thursday, picking up greater momentum as investors started to get more comfortable with the idea of a full economic recovery. A couple of stocks that have played instrumental roles with COVID posted big gains in after-hours trading on Thursday, and what they're saying about their businesses could have implications for the whole stock market. Below, we'll look at why Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) moved sharply upward late Thursday afternoon.

  • Sundial Growers to Acquire Alcanna Inc.

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") with Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ) ("Alcanna") pursuant to which Sundial will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Alcanna ("Alcanna Shares") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement for total consideration of approximately $346 million (the "Transaction"). For more information on the announcement, a presentation deck

  • Dow Jones Surges As Schumer Takes Debt Deal; Tesla Stock Gains, Elon Musk Reveals HQ Move

    The Dow Jones surged after Chuck Schumer struck a debt ceiling deal. Tesla stock rose before Elon Musk revealed the firm is moving its HQ.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel's Palantir pops — 3 more of his ideas that could soar next

    Pay attention. These three Thiel stocks can surge at any moment.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    September is behind us, fall is here, and we’re well into the swing of Q4. Later this month, we’ll get a better picture of market conditions when the Q3 earnings start coming out. In the meantime, however, there’s some cause for caution in the air. David Kostin, chief US equity strategist for Goldman Sachs, lays out the reasons for that caution in a list of risks that are putting some headwinds into play. First, he sees the continuing supply chain bottlenecks; second are rising oil prices, a sig

  • Apple’s potential 2024 car launch will rock Tesla’s stock: analyst

    Craig Irwin, Roth Capital Partners Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect from Tesla’s investor day.

  • Why Shares of Tata Motors Drove Higher on Thursday

    While the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both rising Thursday, shares of giant Indian automaker Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) were gaining considerably more ground than the benchmark averages. As of 1:44 p.m. EDT, shares of Tata Motors trading on the NYSE were up by 15.8% to a level they hadn't seen since April 2018. The catalyst behind Tata's surge on Thursday was an auspicious new view on the stock from Morgan Stanley analyst Binay Singh.

  • Jeff Bezos' big Indonesian investment is off-limits to you — buy these 3 stocks instead

    You can't buy Jeff Bezos' newest investment. But here are three alternatives.

  • Alibaba higher as Biden, Xi plan to meet by year's end, Tilray and Levi shares up after earnings

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Elon Musk: Tesla Moving Headquarters To Texas

    At Thursday's shareholder meeting, CEO Elon Musk said Tesla will move its headquarters to Austin, Texas. Tesla stock dipped late.

  • Apple Stock Will Struggle From Here, Analyst Cautions. Here’s Why.

    Shares of the iPhone maker traded at a discount to the market from 2013 to 2019 but now trade at a forward P/E of 26 times, notes Toni Sacconaghi.

  • Why Alibaba shares are higher today

    Julie Hyman discusses the rally in Alibaba shares in early trading on Thursday, making it the top trending ticker on Yahoo Finance.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • Why the recent market decline was likely just a shakeout before a major rally

    The recent market decline has many people wondering if this is the start of a bigger correction, or just a shakeout before a fourth quarter rally? I’m leaning towards the latter for the following reasons: seasonality, the Fed, technicals, and sentiment.

  • ‘I don’t think there’s a lot of upside from here,’ says stock-market legend, but U.S. stocks could rise in 2022 if earnings are good

    It seems like the bulls are back in charge on Wall Street, but legendary investor Byron Wien says that buyers shouldn't get too euphoric.

  • Why New Fortress Energy Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) rocketed nearly 25% by 11:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Fueling the liquefied natural gas (LNG) stock was an upbeat outlook. New Fortress Energy held an investor update call today to discuss its natural gas supply and earnings goals.

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Fell 10.4% Last Month

    Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) fell 10.4% in September, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Nasdaq Composite index ended the month down roughly 5.3%, and CRISPR Therapeutics was caught up in the sell-off. As a broader biotechnology category, gene-editing still boasts huge promise, but it's not surprising that CRISPR stock has lost ground amid recent market volatility.