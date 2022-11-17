U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,946.56
    -12.23 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,546.32
    -7.51 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,144.96
    -38.70 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.12
    -14.04 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.06
    -3.53 (-4.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.80
    -13.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    20.99
    -0.53 (-2.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0368
    -0.0028 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7750
    +0.0830 (+2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1861
    -0.0055 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1820
    +0.6740 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,689.09
    +130.22 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.59
    +2.17 (+0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,346.54
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,930.57
    -97.73 (-0.35%)
     

Information about COVID-19 at the Pê Sâkâstêw Centre

·2 min read

MÂSKWÂCÎS, AB, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) advises that two inmates at the Pê Sâkâstêw Centre, in Alberta, have tested positive for COVID-19. The health and safety of our employees, inmates, and the public continue to be our top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation, and measures are in place to minimize spread of the virus within the institution.

COVID-19 testing is being offered to inmates and staff. The number of inmate active cases currently reported for this institution are based on either rapid tests or PCR tests. The number may change as more testing is conducted and laboratory-confirmed results are available. Inmate testing numbers are updated weekly on our website.

This is an evolving situation and we continue to apply and reinforce infection prevention and control measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19, and adapt based on public health advice. All staff are provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including gowns, gloves, medical masks, respirators, and face shields when required. All inmates are provided medical masks and are encouraged to wear them at all times when not in their rooms. Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting throughout the site is continuing.

CSC has been vaccinating inmates since January 2021. All offenders, including new admissions to CSC, are being offered the vaccination at all institutions. As part of the ongoing vaccination process, boosters are also being offered. More information and data on vaccines administered to federal inmates is available on our website.

All individuals entering the institution are actively self-evaluating for COVID-19 symptoms, and decisions regarding access to the site as well as programs and services are made in consideration of public health advice. Regularly scheduled visits may be affected.

We are committed to reducing the risks of COVID-19 in all of our operations. We will continue to work with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), local public health, as well as unions and stakeholders to take any further steps needed to ensure everyone's safety.

Quick facts

  • Pê Sâkâstêw Centre is a minimum-security facility, situated in Mâskwâcîs, Alberta. The rated capacity of the institution is 60.

  • CSC provides accredited health care services to inmates. Health Services are provided by an interdisciplinary health care team at all institutions consisting of physicians, nurses, psychologists, social workers and others. In the context of an outbreak, these professionals work closely with the inmates to provide ongoing assessments, health education, and treatment as needed.

  • CSC communicates with inmates, staff, and stakeholders regularly to raise awareness of health and safety measures, including the importance of layers of protection such as vaccination, proper mask wearing, frequent hand washing/sanitizing, and physical distancing.

Associated links

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/17/c5651.html

Recommended Stories

  • Ardelyx Stock Skyrockets After Its Kidney Disease Drug Gets a Surprise Step Closer to FDA Approval

    In a surprise move, a committee of the agency’s outside advisors voted in favor of the proposition that the drug's benefits outweigh its risks.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 200% Gains (Or More)

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means

  • For Cigna CEO Dave Cordani, the future is all about vitality

    Cordani's dedication to his personal health starts with an hourlong workout every morning, no matter where in the world he happens to be.

  • Why Editas Medicine's Shares Are Falling Thursday

    Shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) were down as much as 21% at one point on Thursday. Editas has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $37.50, and is down more than 60% so far this year. The clinical-stage biotech, which seeks therapies through CRISPR gene-editing, paused its Brilliance Phase 1/2 trial for its lead therapy, EDIT-101, to treat the rare eye disease, leber congential amaurosis (LCA) 10, that affects the retina.

  • Despite Concerns, FDA Advisory Committee Votes In Favor Of Ardelyx's Kidney Disease Candidate

    The FDA's Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee voted in favor of Ardelyx Inc's (NASDAQ: ARDX) Xphozah (tenapanor) for controlling serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis. The adcomm voted 9:4 in favor of Xphozah as monotherapy and 10:2 in favor of Xphozah in combination with phosphate binders. If approved, Xphozah will be the first and only phosphate absorption inhibitor, reducing serum phosphorus with one pill taken twice daily. The review o

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double in 2023

    Investing in biotech companies, especially relatively small ones, can be a double-edged sword. With that in mind, let's look at two gene-editing-focused biotechs that could perform substantially better next year: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE). Right now, CRISPR Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech.

  • Peninsula drug company Tricida cutting more than half of staff after clinical trial failure

    The company earlier this month said it was looking at "strategic alternatives," including a sale in whole or in part.

  • U.S. FDA advisers back Ardelyx's kidney disease drug

    (Reuters) -A panel of advisers to the U.S. health regulator on Wednesday recommended the approval of Ardelyx Inc's drug for chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis, more than a year after it was initially rejected. The Food and Drug Administration's advisory panel voted 9-4 in favor of the drug, tenapanor, to be administered as a single therapy for treating high phosphate levels in the blood of patients on dialysis. The advisers also voted 10-2 in favor of the drug's use alongside existing treatment.

  • Fentanyl 'vaccine' may have been discovered, researchers say

    Researchers at the University of Houston say they have developed a vaccine to reverse the effect of fentanyl, saving potentially thousands of lives.

  • The Petri Dish: Moderna touts new booster; MGH spins out diagnostics startup

    The Joung Lab at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School has given birth to a new diagnostics startup. It's called SeQure Dx, and it aims to use tests to evaluate the potential that a patient might be vulnerable to off-target editing.

  • Biotech Stocks Embrace The Neuroscience Renaissance With Biogen, Amylyx At The Helm

    The neuroscience renaissance is here. Biotech stocks are soaring this year on expectations for new treatments in brain-health disorders.

  • Medical marijuana research bill passes in both chambers of Congress

    Medical marijuana research bill passes in both chambers of Congress

  • Historic Breakthrough: First Time Ever Congress Will Send Cannabis Bill To Biden's Desk

    On Wednesday the Senate passed the Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act, marking the first time ever that a standalone piece of cannabis reform legislation will be sent to President Joe Biden’s desk. Prior to the voice vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on the floor that he is continuing “productive talks” about broader cannabis reforms he hopes to pass before the end of the lame-duck session. The research bill was introduced by Senators Dianne Feinstein (

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Moderna and Seagen

    Highlights Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Moderna and Seagen are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • When It Comes to Abortion, Don’t Count the South Out

    Instead of dismissing the region as a lost cause, invest in its progress.

  • 'Amazon Clinic' Will Offer Affordable Online Healthcare in 32 States

    Amazon continues to add new service offerings to meet the needs of its customers. The online retailer's newly introduced Amazon Clinic will offer affordable virtual healthcare solutions to people in 32 states. There may come a time when you need prompt care for a common health issue and can't get an appointment with your regular doctor.

  • Tyson Foods ends COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees

    Tyson Foods Inc confirmed on Wednesday it eliminated a requirement that employees receive COVID-19 vaccinations, a step the company said improved meatpacking operations after plants closed in 2020 due to outbreaks among workers early in the pandemic. The biggest U.S. meat company by sales lifted the mandate on Oct. 31, one year after imposing it, according to a report Tyson filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The requirement "generally improved our ability to operate our business effectively in fiscal 2022," the report said.

  • ‘A clinical trial saved me from cancer’

    Liz Chipchase, 74, from Cambridge owes her life to a clinical trial yet, when she took part, she didn’t even know she was ill. The retired scientist had suffered from acid reflux since her thirties and coped with the aid of acid-suppressing medication. “I just lived with it,” she says. “Stress could exacerbate it, as could certain foods, but I was otherwise fit and well. In 2018 my doctor asked if I was interested in being part of a clinical trial as chronic acid reflux is linked to cancer in so

  • Nonprofit Hospitals Say They Help Needy Patients. Many Put Up Obstacles.

    ‘Confusing, and long, and drawn-out.’ Some hospitals make getting aid hard, delay checking eligibility and sometimes press for payments that aren’t refunded even if a patient eventually gets qualified for assistance.

  • Cardinal Health's (CAH) Velocare to Enhance at-Home Care

    Cardinal Health's (CAH) latest launch is expected to significantly expand its at-Home Solutions supply chain and logistics services, thereby improving patient care.