Information about COVID-19 at Port-Cartier Institution

·2 min read

PORT-CARTIER, QC, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) advises that 12 inmates at Port-Cartier Institution, in Quebec, have tested positive for COVID-19. The health and safety of our employees, inmates and the public continue to be our top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation, and measures are in place to minimize spread of the virus within the institution.

COVID-19 testing is being offered to inmates and staff. The number of inmate active cases currently reported for this institution are based on either rapid tests or PCR tests. The number may change as more testing is conducted and laboratory-confirmed results are available. Inmate testing numbers are updated weekly on our website.

This is an evolving situation and we continue to apply and reinforce infection prevention and control measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19, and adapt based on public health advice. All staff are provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including gowns, gloves, medical masks, respirators, and face shields when required. All inmates are provided medical masks and are encouraged to wear them at all times when not in their cells. Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting throughout the site is continuing.

CSC has been vaccinating inmates since January 2021. All offenders, including new admissions to CSC, are being offered the vaccination at all institutions. As part of the ongoing vaccination process, a third dose, or booster, is also being offered. More information and data on vaccines administered to federal inmates is available on our website.

All individuals entering the institution are actively self-evaluating for COVID-19 symptoms, and decisions regarding access to the site as well as programs and services are made in consideration of public health advice.

We are committed to reducing the risks of COVID-19 in all of our operations. We will continue to work with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), local public health, as well as unions and stakeholders to take any further steps needed to ensure everyone's safety.

Quick facts

  • Port-Cartier Institution is a maximum-security facility in Port-Cartier, Quebec, with a rated capacity of 237.

  • SC provides accredited health care services to inmates. Health Services are provided by an interdisciplinary health care team at all institutions consisting of physicians, nurses, psychologists, social workers and others. In the context of an outbreak, these professionals work closely with the inmates to provide ongoing assessments, health education, and treatment as needed.

  • CSC communicates with inmates, staff, and stakeholders regularly to raise awareness of health and safety measures, including the importance of layers of protection such as vaccination, proper mask wearing, frequent hand washing/sanitizing, and physical distancing.

Associated links

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/18/c3799.html

