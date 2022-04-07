Information and documents for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB to be held on 29 April 2022 – the Board of the Company proposes to pay EUR 0.05 dividend per share for the year 2021

Grigeo

On 6 April 2022 the Board of Grigeo AB (hereinafter – the Company) has decided to present to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company which is to be held on 29 of April 2022, the following information and documents:

1. The consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2021 (including the Remuneration report), the consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

1.1. We would like to draw your attention, that the financial statements are published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) – the document in zip format is attached.

1.2. Annual report and financial statements (without independent auditor’s report) are additionally provided in pdf format as a copy of published ESEF information.

2. The Board of the Company proposes to approve the presented draft appropriation of the Company’s profit for the year 2021 and to allocate EUR 6 570 thousand to dividends (what makes EUR 0.05 per share).

3. Draft of Rules for Granting Shares of the Company. The Board of the Company estimates that the draft of Rules for Granting Shares of the Company is consistent with the Company’s strategy, long-term goals and interests of the Company. Accordingly, the Board of the Company proposes the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the draft of Rules for Granting Shares of the Company.

4. Draft of Remuneration Policy of the Company. The remuneration report for the year 2020, which was approved after vote of the last Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Remuneration Policy, was published together with the annual report of year 2020 . The Board of the Company estimates that the draft of Remuneration Policy of the Company is consistent with the Company’s strategy, long-term goals and interests of the Company. Accordingly, the Board of the Company proposes the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the draft of Remuneration Policy of the Company.

Story continues

5. Draft decisions as proposed by the Board of the Company.

The meeting of Supervisory Board, that was held on 6 April 2022, has decided proposing the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the presented audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, assent to the Company's Remuneration report as well as to distribute the unappropriated profit of the Company as presented in the daft Appropriation of the Profit proposed by the Board of the Company.

The Supervisory Board of the Company estimates that the drafts of Rules for Granting Shares of the Company and Remuneration Policy of the Company are consistent with the Company’s strategy, long- term goals and interests of the Company. Accordingly, the Supervisor Board of the Company proposes the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the drafts of Rules for Granting Shares of the Company and Remuneration Policy of the Company. The meeting of Supervisor Board has also made a decision on proposed candidature of the audit company as well as on conditions of auditor’s remuneration.

The Company also publishes year 2021 sustainability report.

Gintautas Pangonis

President of Grigeo AB

+370 5 243 5801

Attachments



