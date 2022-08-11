U.S. markets open in 6 hours 23 minutes

Information on Financial statements for the six month period as at 30th of June of 2022

Medicinos bankas UAB
·2 min read

Medicinos Bankas closed the first half of the year with a net profit of EUR 1.8 million.

Compared to the same period a year ago, net fee and commission income of Medicinos Bankas increased by 2.8%, or EUR 0.07 million, to EUR 2.4 million, and its revenue from foreign exchange trading by 19.3%, or EUR 0.4 million, to EUR 2.3 million.

“Macroeconomic circumstances continue to evolve dynamically this year, with pandemic challenges overshadowed by the Russian-led war in Ukraine and its repercussions around the world. However, the situation remains stable for the time being, and we do not feel any major anxiety or uncertainty in the business and consumer segments at the moment,” says Dalia Klišauskienė, Head of Administration of Medicinos Bankas.

In the first half of this year, net interest income of Medicinos Bankas increased by 5.2% or EUR 0.2 million to EUR 5 million.

Meanwhile, the bank’s loan portfolio grew by 12.5% to EUR 236.7 million in the comparable period. Assets of Medicinos Bankas amounted to EUR 403.3 million on 30 June, which is 5.4% more than a year ago (EUR 382.5 million).

The Bank’s liabilities to customers stood at EUR 329.9 million at the end of the first half of this year, i.e., 4.5% higher than at the same time last year.

The shareholders’ equity of Medicinos Bankas as of 30 June was EUR 44.7 million, or 11.1% more than at the end of June last year (EUR 40.2 million).

At the end of the first half of the year, the customer service network of Medicinos Bankas, which has 296 employees, consisted of 37 territorial branches.

For more information, please contact: Aleksejus Tonkich, Member of the Board, Director of Financial Service, Deputy Head of Administration, tel. + 370 698 34055, email: aleksejus.tonkich@medbank.lt

Attachment


