Information Update - Health Canada warns about certain hand sanitizers that may pose health risks

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product Health Risk Company NPN or DIN Lot Number Expiry Date Action Taken CN Pharma 80% Ethanol Hand Sanitizing Spray; Hand Sanitizer by CN Pharma; ShieldPlex Product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol; contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels Canadian National Pharma Group Inc. 80098091 dc2005np001 db042120 dc2005np002 db42120 April 2023 April 2023 April 2023 April 2023 Product recalled by company Luxe Health Hand Sanitizer Gel (Ethyl Alcohol 74%) Contains undeclared impurity, benzene, at elevated levels Luxe Decor Sales Ltd. 80098844 IN20200610 IN20200611 IN20200731C June 2022 June 2022 July 2022 Product recalled by company Product licence suspended by Health Canada MediCare Hand Sanitizer Group May contain undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels Dollarama L.P. 80104587 All All Product recalled by company MediCare Hand Sanitizer; #01-0102475 2pk Hand Cleanser; PUR Hand Cleaner; PUR Hand Cleanser; Pur Hand Sanitizer May contain undeclared impurities, acetaldehyde and/or benzene, at elevated levels Dollarama L.P. 80097810 All All Product recalled by company Medicare Instant Hand Cleanser Spray with Aloe and Vitamin E Moisturizer; Scented Hand Cleanser Spray; Scented Hand Sanitizer Spray May contain undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels Dollarama L.P. 80103962 All All Product recalled by company MediCare Seasonal Hand Sanitizer; Canada Souvenir Hand Cleanser; Christmas Hand Cleanser; Easter Hand Cleanser May contain undeclared impurities, acetaldehyde and/or benzene, at elevated levels Dollarama L.P. 80100456 All All Product recalled by company MediCare Unscented Hand Sanitizer May contain undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels Dollarama L.P. 80101633 All All Product recalled by company PURE75 gel Contains undeclared impurity, methanol, at elevated levels; not properly labelled (including missing risk statements, directions for use and information for vulnerable population) Haywick Industries 80098346 101 August 2023 Product recalled by company Product licence suspended by Health Canada

Également disponible en français

