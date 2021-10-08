Information Update - Health Canada warns about certain hand sanitizers that may pose health risks
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.
Product
Health Risk
Company
NPN or DIN
Lot Number
Expiry Date
Action Taken
CN Pharma 80% Ethanol Hand Sanitizing Spray; Hand Sanitizer by CN Pharma;
ShieldPlex
Product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol; contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels
Canadian National Pharma Group Inc.
80098091
dc2005np001
db042120
dc2005np002
db42120
April 2023
April 2023
April 2023
April 2023
Product recalled by company
Luxe Health Hand Sanitizer Gel (Ethyl Alcohol 74%)
Contains undeclared impurity, benzene, at elevated levels
Luxe Decor Sales Ltd.
80098844
IN20200610
IN20200611
IN20200731C
June 2022
June 2022
July 2022
Product recalled by company
Product licence suspended by Health Canada
MediCare Hand Sanitizer Group
May contain undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels
Dollarama L.P.
80104587
All
All
Product recalled by company
MediCare Hand Sanitizer;
#01-0102475 2pk Hand Cleanser;
PUR Hand Cleaner;
PUR Hand Cleanser;
Pur Hand Sanitizer
May contain undeclared impurities, acetaldehyde and/or benzene, at elevated levels
Dollarama L.P.
80097810
All
All
Product recalled by company
Medicare Instant Hand Cleanser Spray with Aloe and Vitamin E Moisturizer;
Scented Hand Cleanser Spray;
Scented Hand Sanitizer Spray
May contain undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels
Dollarama L.P.
80103962
All
All
Product recalled by company
MediCare Seasonal Hand Sanitizer;
Canada Souvenir Hand Cleanser;
Christmas Hand Cleanser;
Easter Hand Cleanser
May contain undeclared impurities, acetaldehyde and/or benzene, at elevated levels
Dollarama L.P.
80100456
All
All
Product recalled by company
MediCare Unscented Hand Sanitizer
May contain undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels
Dollarama L.P.
80101633
All
All
Product recalled by company
Contains undeclared impurity, methanol, at elevated levels; not properly labelled (including missing risk statements, directions for use and information for vulnerable population)
Haywick Industries
80098346
101
August 2023
Product recalled by company
Product licence suspended by Health Canada
