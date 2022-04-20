Information Update - Health Canada warns about hand sanitizers that may pose health risks
OTTAWA, ON, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.
Product
Health Risk
Company
NPN or
Lot
Expiry Date
Action
Fighting Spirit
Contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels
The Newfoundland Distillery Company
80097930
20136
47
53
54
55
2025-04
Product recalled by company
