Information regarding the results of the supervisory review and evaluation process of Medicinos Bankas

The Board of the Bank of Lithuania, taking into account the results of the supervisory review and evaluation process (hereinafter – the SREP) of the private limited liability company Medicinos Bankas (legal entity code 112027077, registered office address: Pamėnkalnio g. 40, LT-01114 Vilnius) (hereinafter – Medicinos Bankas) conducted by the Bank of Lithuania, has established, by Resolution No. 03-51 of 15 March 2022, an additional amount of capital requirement (P2R) of 1.7 percentage points for Medicinos Bankas. This amount was calculated for additional risks according to Pillar 2. The P2R value decreased by 0.1 percent compared to the previous SREP estimate. Therefore, Medicinos Bankas will have to comply with the following minimum requirements for own funds:

- Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital adequacy ratio: 5.5 percentage points;

- Tier 1 (T1) capital adequacy ratio: 7.3 percentage points;

- Total SREP capital adequacy ratio: 9.7 percentage points;

- Total capital adequacy ratio (taking into account all reserve requirements): 12.2 percentage points.

It is also recommended that Medicinos Bankas has a P2G capital of 1 percentage points which should be included in the capital planning and risk management systems of Medicinos Bankas UAB, including the management system for the risks to be assumed and recovery planning.

