Information Security & Privacy: Mapp Certified to ISO 27001 and ISO 27018

·3 min read

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp, the international provider of insight-led customer experiences, has successfully completed the ISO certification process for Mapp Cloud. While Mapp Cloud had previously been ISO-certified for its Engage module that drives cross-channel marketing automation, its Intelligence module that delivers customer analytics and insights has been certified for the first time in accordance with the internationally recognized standard ISO 27001 for information security management and ISO 27018 for the protection of personal data in the cloud.

Christian Senk, Chief Security & Privacy Officer at Mapp, comments: "Customer data is our most valuable asset. The systematic and effective protection of this data is an integral part of Mapp's DNA and the base of our reputation as a provider of insight-led customer experiences. The rigorous certification process with annual compliance audits by an independent third party gives our customers additional confidence in Mapp as the right partner – and one that is GDPR-compliant and safely storing all data in the cloud."

Steve Warren, CEO of Mapp, adds: "Confidence in data security is essential in the MarTech sector. We are therefore delighted to obtain this certification. It demonstrates our commitment to protecting our customers' data and our professional and legally compliant approach to handling personal data in the cloud. Security and data protection are absolute priorities for us and are central to our innovative cloud service offering for cross-channel insights."

The certification was carried out by TÜV Nord, an international provider to test, assess and validate the safety of products and services. With ISO 27001 and ISO 27018, the experts certify that the development and operation of Mapp's solutions meet the highest standards in terms of information security and data protection. Within the scope of the certification, Mapp was able to demonstrate the GDPR-compliance of its products and services.

The international MarTech company offers unique possibilities for modular and scalable marketing with its Mapp Cloud platform. The core components of Mapp Cloud are:

  • The Engage Module which orchestrates and automates seamless, personalized cross-channel campaign management.

  • The Intelligence Module which combines data with analytics and AI to generate actionable insights, allowing brands to better engage with their customers along the buying journey.

  • The integrated Customer Data Platform (CDP) which provides a 360-degree view of each contact through unified data, enabling advanced segmentation and automation.

About Mapp
Marketers and data specialists should be able to focus on what will make a difference for their business, instead of spending all their time taming the technology behind it. With the insight-led customer experience platform Mapp Cloud, they can focus on what really counts – and the exciting insights that come with it. Thanks to customer intelligence and marketing analytics, companies can easily and effectively gain data-driven customer insights across all channels to trigger highly personalized marketing activities. Mapp's customers benefit from AI-supported forecasting models that enable targeted and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns. Automated messages are sent via the most suitable channel, at the right time, with the optimal contact frequency. With this advanced one-to-one personalization, the highest levels of engagement and long-term customer loyalty can be achieved.

Mapp has global offices in seven countries and helps more than 3,000 companies uncover missed opportunities through an insight-led approach to marketing, including Argos, Ella's Kitchen, Expert, Freesat, Lloyds Banking Group, MyToys, PepsiCo, Quint, Vivienne Westwood, and The Entertainer.

Press contacts:
PR Agency: The PR Network
Jonathan Lenz
+44 (0)77953 74423
jonathan.lenz@thepr.network

Mapp
Harald Oberhofer
+49 30 755 415 120
harald.oberhofer@mapp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/information-security--privacy-mapp-certified-to-iso-27001-and-iso-27018-301381482.html

SOURCE Mapp

