Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.045

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.045 per share on the 28th of September. This makes the dividend yield 3.7%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

View our latest analysis for Information Services Group

Information Services Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last dividend, Information Services Group is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 259% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 23.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 43% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Information Services Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 2 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.12 in 2021 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.18. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 22% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Information Services Group has grown earnings per share at 61% per year over the past five years. Information Services Group is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

Story continues

Our Thoughts On Information Services Group's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Information Services Group is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Information Services Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.