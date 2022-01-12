U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,726.35
    +13.28 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,290.32
    +38.30 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,188.39
    +34.94 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,176.06
    -17.95 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.76
    +1.54 (+1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.00
    +8.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    +0.42 (+1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1451
    +0.0078 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    -0.0210 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3714
    +0.0080 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5130
    -0.7970 (-0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,044.68
    +1,265.80 (+2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,052.74
    +38.41 (+3.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.18 (+1.92%)
     

Information Services Group Report Recognizes Armis as a Leader in OT Security

·3 min read

Armis included in leading research firm report: '2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Manufacturing Industry Services'

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armis, the leading unified asset visibility and security platform provider, today announced Information Services Group (ISG) has named Armis a Leader in the '2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Manufacturing Industry Services' report, specifically for its OT security solution. Download the full research report here.

Armis Logo
Armis Logo

The report, which examines the role of service and solution providers across the entire value chain of manufacturing engineering, includes an independent evaluation of the Armis platform. According to the report, "Installing Armis' solution across the enterprise infrastructure provides unified visibility for all assets in its ecosystem. Thus, customers benefit with a single-pane-of glass viewpoint for all IT and OT devices."

Armis has been named a Leader in OT security following in-depth research consisting of interviews with advisors, briefings with analysts, and analysis of market information. ISG deep dives into the Armis platform and looks closely into its capabilities to provide: asset visibility of all managed and unmanaged OT and IT devices, risks and vulnerability assessment, and the intelligence needed to orchestrate remediation.

"We are proud to be recognized for the second year in a row by ISG as a Leader in OT Security", said Nadir Izrael, Co-founder and CTO at Armis. "While OT environments are large and complex, they remain surprisingly vulnerable and extremely difficult to manage. With the ever-increasing IT/OT convergence, and the emergence of next-generation industrial environments converging to Industry 4.0, the need for a new and comprehensive approach to cybersecurity has never been greater. At Armis, we recognize the industry maturity and adapt the innovation of our technology to allow industrial organizations across multiple verticals to understand and resolve threats without impacting critical operations."

This is the second consecutive year that Armis has been classified as a Leader in OT security by this renowned technology research and advisory firm. If you would like to learn more about Armis' leading solution or schedule a demo, please visit www.armis.com.

About ISG
ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Armis
Armis is the leading unified asset visibility and security platform designed to address the new threat landscape that connected devices create. Fortune 1000 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices, including medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT), and industrial control systems (ICS). Armis provides passive and unparalleled cybersecurity asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Media Contact
Kari Schatz
Highwire PR for Armis
armis@highwirepr.com

SOURCE Armis

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Is Nio's Stock a Buy? Another Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were having a good day on Wednesday. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 5.1% from Tuesday's closing price, thanks to some upbeat news on pricing and a bullish note from Wall Street. The pricing news was simple and good: Nio's average transaction price in December was about $69,700, a strong number that was -- according to the company's communications chief, Ma Lin -- second only to Daimler's luxury stalwart, Mercedes-Benz.

  • Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks to consider in the latest portfolio of that Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 2 Stocks to Watch. The stock trading activities of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come under […]

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Keeps Going Up

    It's Wednesday morning, and Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock is still going up. Do you remember what I said about Alibaba yesterday? Well, this morning, the chorus singing Alibaba's praises got even bigger.

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • 3 Undervalued Growth Stocks Down 54.5% to 78% to Buy for 2022

    Growth stocks have generally had a tough go of things early in 2022. On the other hand, recent turbulence has also created fresh opportunities, and risk-tolerant investors will be able to score some huge long-term wins by investing in the best of these beaten-down companies. With that in mind, read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) as top stocks trading at big discounts.

  • CrowdStrike Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    This stock is off to a rough start in 2022 as growth stocks have been hammered by a more hawkish Federal Reserve amid rising inflation. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) finished 2021 up over 300% for the year. There is no doubt that CrowdStrike has made great strides and is growing fast; however, there are three main reasons the stock will decline from here.

  • Lessons Learned From a Failed IBM Investment

    The company has been giving away too much money

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp Rose Today

    Shares of the blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 14% today for no apparent reason. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Digital World Acquisition Corp went public with the intent of acquiring a private business to bring it public. In late October, the SPAC announced that it intended to merge with and take public Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent of TRUTH Social.

  • Freeport-McMoRan Leads Mining Stock Rally; BHP Breaks Out

    FCX stock led a rally among mining stocks as the copper prices climbed on hopes for robust global growth as the omicron variant recedes.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7% in December, as compared to the same month in 2020, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Why Teladoc Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were tumbling today after an analyst cut his price target for the company's stock yesterday. Piper Sandler analyst Sean Wieland lowered his price target for Teladoc's stock from $183 to $118 yesterday. The analyst maintained his overweight rating for the stock but said that some of Teladoc's product integrations "are much less mature than we appreciated."

  • Bionano Genomics Preliminary Q4, FY21 Revenue Exceed Expectations

    Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) posted preliminary Q4 sales of $5.8 million - $6.2 million, +25% - 33% sequentially, up 45% - 55% Y/Y, and above the consensus of $5.44 million. FY21 revenue is expected to be $17.5 million - $17.9 million (consensus $17.13 million), more than doubled from FY20. Bionano also reported a record net increase in the installed base of 23 Saphyr systems in Q4, bringing the year-end total to 164, representing a 69% increase over the 97 installed systems reported at t

  • Four reasons why value stocks are poised to outperform growth in 2022 — and 14 stocks to consider

    Here’s one to be aware of for 2022: Value stocks will most likely beat their growth counterparts. * The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index exchange traded fund (VOOG) is down 5.6% year to date, while the Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index fund (VOOV) is flat. * Value groups including banks and energy stocks are crushing growth stocks like Ark Invest’s favorite names.

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks On U.S. Exchanges Buys After Tilray Gives Sector A Break?

    The descent for Canadian marijuana stocks continued last year, as expectations dimmed for cannabis reform in the U.S.

  • Nucor picks West Virginia for its new $2.7 billion steel mill

    Nucor Corp. said Wednesday it has selected Mason County, West Virginia as the site of its new sheet mill, which the steel maker said will have about 800 full-time employees. West Virginia won out over other locations evaluated by the company in Pennsylvania and Ohio. As previously announced in September, the company said the mill is expected to cost $2.7 billion and produce three million tons of steel per year. Construction is expected to take two years. "We are pleased to create hundreds of new

  • 10 Biotech Stocks To Buy According To Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang

    In this article, we discuss 10 biotech stocks to buy according to Chinese billionaire Lei Zhang. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Biotech Stocks To Buy According To Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang. Hillhouse Capital Management was founded by Chinese billionaire investor and hedge fund manager Lei […]

  • Which Vaccine Stocks Will Make You a Fortune in 2022?

    For example, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared 2,700% in 2020. Of course, it's impossible to predict with 100% certainty which companies will succeed in the vaccine race -- and whether their share prices will skyrocket. Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS) is developing an mRNA vaccine candidate.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.