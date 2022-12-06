Information services market size to increase by USD 68.41 billion: APAC to contribute 39% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Information Services Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 68.41 billion at a CAGR of 8.29% between 2022 and 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

By region, the global information services market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Increasing consumption of mobile-based information services is driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The information services market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Agence France Presse: The company offers Information Services through texts, pictures, videos, interactive graphics, and videographics.

AGS Corp.: The company offers Information Services such as systems consulting, outsourcing, financial industry, public sector, and enterprises in general.

Australian Associated Press Ltd.: The company offers Information Services through fact-based news and information by publishing articles and pictures.

Bloomberg L.P: The company offers Information Services through news, articles, data, and analytics.

Clarivate PLC

Cuyahoga County Public Library

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by the use of information services for risk management, the provision of customer-centric solutions, and automation in gathering information. However, the threat of data misappropriation, theft, and cybersecurity is hindering market growth.

Story continues

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into news syndicates, libraries, and archives. The news syndicates segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this information services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the information services market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of information services market vendors.

Information Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.29% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 68.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.15 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agence France Presse, AGS Corp., Australian Associated Press Ltd., Bloomberg L.P, Clarivate PLC, Cuyahoga County Public Library, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., GISP Group, King County Library System, News Corp., Nexstar, Queens Public Library, RELX Plc, S and P Global Inc., The New York Public Library, The New York Times Co., Thomson Reuters Corp., United Press International Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global information services market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 News syndicates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Libraries and archives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Agence France Presse

12.4 AGS Corp.

12.5 Australian Associated Press Ltd.

12.6 Bloomberg L.P

12.7 Clarivate PLC

12.8 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

12.9 GISP Group

12.10 News Corp.

12.11 RELX Plc

12.12 S and P Global Inc.

12.13 The New York Public Library

12.14 The New York Times Co.

12.15 Thomson Reuters Corp.

12.16 United Press International Inc.

12.17 Wolters Kluwer NV

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

