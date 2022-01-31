U.S. markets open in 8 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,436.75
    +13.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,692.00
    +97.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,495.50
    +62.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,966.40
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.80
    +0.98 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1168
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.66
    -2.83 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3420
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4760
    +0.2860 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,025.68
    -1,112.48 (-2.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    846.32
    +3.87 (+0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biotalys
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BTLS.BR

Ghent, BELGIUM, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Press release - regulated information

Biotalys NV (hereafter the “Company” or “Biotalys”), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with protein-based biocontrol solutions (Euronext - BTLS), today announced that 46,404 new shares were issued on 24 January 2022 as a result of the exercise of warrants.

In view hereof, and in accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings (the “Belgian Act”), the outstanding share capital and outstanding voting securities of the Company can be summarised as follows:

  • Share capital: EUR 82,044,740.55

  • Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 30,851,955 (all ordinary shares)

  • Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 30,851,955 (all relating to ordinary shares)

  • Number of rights to subscribe for securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:

    • 2,549,820 “ESOP Warrants”, entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of 2,549,820 profit certificates which will, if and when issued, automatically convert into a total number of maximum 1,274,910 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares)

    • 1,759,241 “ESOP IV Warrants”, entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of maximum 1,759,241 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).

Pursuant to the Belgian Act, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where the percentage of voting rights attached to the securities held by such persons in the Company reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 5%, 10%, and every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.


For further information, please contact:
Toon Musschoot, Head Investor Relations & Communication
T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00
E: Toon.Musschoot@Biotalys.com

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with proprietary protein-based biocontrol solutions and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and is listed on Euronext Brussels since July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.



Recommended Stories

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Thrive With Rising Interest Rates

    Recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed the U.S. central bank intends to raise interest rates in the near future, and investors are coming to terms with the likelihood that multiple hikes are imminent. With interest rates set to rise and a multitude of other risk factors on the horizon, being selective has taken on added importance. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three companies that look poised for success despite the shifting macroeconomic climate.

  • Our Top Stocks to Buy Amid the Stock Market Correction

    The stock market has done an abrupt about-face. While stock market corrections can be tough to stomach, they often present great opportunities to buy high-quality stocks at lower prices. Here's why they believe Nucor (NYSE: NUE), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) look like great buys during the current sell-off.

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • Cathie Wood Boosts Robinhood Buying With Stock at Record Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood stepped up buying of Robinhood Markets Inc. shares as the online broker’s stock dropped to a record low following earnings that fell short of Wall Street expectations. Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed 21 Mutations, Study Shows

  • The 60%-40% portfolio will deliver anemic returns over the next decade — here’s how to adapt

    Investors must add alternative investments to their asset-allocation mix. These three model portfolios deliver similar returns with less risk.

  • Elliott and Vista nears $13 billion deal to buy Citrix - source

    Elliott Management Corp and Vista Equity Partners are close to buying Citrix Systems Inc in a deal that values the U.S. cloud computing company at about $13 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. The deal, which could be announced as soon as early this week, came after Elliott and Vista jointly tapped the loan market to fund their cash bid for Citrix at $104 per share. Once taking Citrix private, Vista plans to merge it with Tibco, another data analytics software firm it owns.

  • Spotify Lost More Than $2 Billion in Market Value After Neil Young Pulled His Music Over Joe Rogan’s Podcast

    Spotify’s market capitalization fell about $2.1 billion over a three-day span this week, coming after folk rocker Neil Young yanked his songs from the audio-streaming giant to protest Joe Rogan’s misinformation-spreading podcast. Shares of Spotify fell 6% from Jan. 26-28. Over the same time period, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index rose 1.7% and the Dow […]

  • 5 Surefire Stocks to Buy During This Stock Market Correction

    Whereas 24 of the past 38 double-digit percentage declines in the S&P 500 reached a bottom in 104 or fewer calendar days, bull markets are typically measured in years. Put another way, every stock market correction is a buying opportunity for the patient. If you have capital ready to put to work during this stock market correction, the following surefire stocks appear ripe for the picking.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Still Must Take This Step; 5 Key Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were little changed Sunday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. A stock market rally attempt showed whipsaw action last week, but closed with strong gains Friday. Tech titans Apple and Microsoft led the way, having positive reactions on earnings.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Faces Loyalty Test After Tech-Stock Rout

    One of the hottest funds of the stimulus era confronts a market that doesn’t appear to be moving in its direction.

  • ConocoPhillips to sell Permian Basin assets to another Houston-based co. for $440M

    When ConocoPhillips announced in September it would purchase Royal Dutch Shell’s Permian business for $9.5 billion cash, CEO Ryan Lance said his company would start selling off other oil and gas producing acreage to the tune of $4 billion to $5 billion by 2023.

  • What CEOs Are Saying About Inflation: ‘The World Has Changed’

    Leaders from Apple, McDonald’s, Southwest and other companies share what they are seeing and doing about rising prices.

  • Tesla Stock Is a Better Buy Than GM or Ford

    Tesla’s price/earnings multiple is down about 23% from recent averages, as estimates have gone up while the stock price has gone down.

  • Stocks Up on China Tech; Ukraine Tension Spurs Oil: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Monday amid a rally in Chinese technology shares, while U.S. equity futures climbed as some of the angst over the prospect of tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy eased.Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed 21 Mutations, Study S

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Why the Stock Market Could Take a Turn for the Worse

    Companies are, by and large, beating earnings estimates—but the magnitude of earnings beats is falling. Earnings growth shows the same pattern.

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. AMD

    Computers in many forms are becoming increasingly vital for both business and personal use. Two leading computer component suppliers are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ: AMD).

  • 3 Value Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market Sell-off

    With that in mind, three Fool.com contributors think Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) are a buy right now. Billy Duberstein (Micron): DRAM and NAND flash producer Micron had held up better than high-flying growth stocks from November through early January, but even this outperforming value stock cracked amid the big market sell-off over the past two weeks. It's possible supply could be squeezed even more in the near future amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • Crypto's 'Tornado Cash' fans money laundering fears, may be 'tip of the iceberg'

    Tornado Cash, a crypto mixing service, is being used to launder digital coins in ways that's raising alarm.

  • Better Buy: Block vs. Shopify

    Few companies seem as equally matched as Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Block (NYSE: SQ). Both have been instrumental in allowing entrepreneurs to launch their businesses, and both platforms are currently expanding beyond just helping individuals and small businesses get their starts. Do the new markets they're targeting present better growth opportunities, or do they increase the risks investors face?