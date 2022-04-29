U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,198.16
    -89.34 (-2.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,427.33
    -489.06 (-1.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,578.75
    -292.78 (-2.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.68
    -16.26 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.42
    +1.06 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.10
    +17.80 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    23.06
    -0.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0547
    +0.0045 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    +0.0430 (+1.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2571
    +0.0111 (+0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7500
    -1.0870 (-0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,961.08
    -716.83 (-1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    900.99
    -15.37 (-1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biotalys
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BTLS.BR
Biotalys
Biotalys

Ghent, Belgium, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release - regulated information

Biotalys NV (hereafter the “Company” or “Biotalys”), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with protein-based biocontrol solutions (Euronext - BTLS), today announced that 30,208 new shares were issued on 22 April 2022 as a result of the exercise of warrants.

In view hereof, and in accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings (the “Belgian Act”), the outstanding share capital and outstanding voting securities of the Company can be summarised as follows:

  • Share capital: EUR 82,094,289.77

  • Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 30,882,163 (all ordinary shares)

  • Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 30,882,163 (all relating to ordinary shares)

  • Number of rights to subscribe for securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:

    • 2,489,404 “ESOP Warrants”, entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of 2,489,404 profit certificates which will, if and when issued, automatically convert into a total number of maximum 1,244,702 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares)

    • 1,759,241 “ESOP IV Warrants”, entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of maximum 1,759,241 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).

Pursuant to the Belgian Act, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where the percentage of voting rights attached to the securities held by such persons in the Company reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 5%, 10%, and every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.
For further information, please contact:
Toon Musschoot, Head Investor Relations & Communication
T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00
E: Toon.Musschoot@biotalys.com

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with proprietary protein-based biocontrol solutions and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and is listed on Euronext Brussels since July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Big oil earnings: Exxon ups stock buyback plan, Chevron profit nearly quadruples

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Occidental Petroleum.

  • Is Verizon Stock a Buy Now?

    The telecom has been getting crushed after losing subscribers and saying inflation is taking a toll.

  • Amazon stock tumbles 12% after reporting first quarterly loss in 7 years

    Shares of Amazon plunged 12% on Friday, marking its biggest intraday drop since July 2014. The drop comes one day after the tech titan reported its first quarterly loss in seven years.

  • Intel reports earnings beat, stock slumps on weak guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss why Intel stock is down despite posting an earnings beat.

  • Amazon stock tumbles premarket on earnings loss

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the decline in Amazon stock amid rising costs and supply chain issues.

  • Musk Makes a Big Promise After Selling Millions of Tesla Shares

    Billionaire and Tesla CEO is in the process of acquiring microblogging website Twitter for $44 billion.

  • Amazon reports surprise earnings loss in Q1

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details Amazon's Q1 earnings report and its forecasts for Q2 2022.

  • How Will The Stock Market Respond To A 0.5% Rate Increase?

    How will the stock market respond to a 0.5% interest rate hike? This is how the market has performed during past rate hikes.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Rocketing Up My Prospective Buy List

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and nearly 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average hit correction territory in March (i.e., a decline of at least 10% from recent highs), while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite briefly fell into a bear market. After all, every notable drop in the major indexes has eventually been cleared away by a bull market rally. With all the major U.S. indexes retracing, the following five growth stocks have started rocketing up my prospective buy list.

  • Warren Buffett Has Bet the Farm On These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor of our generation. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's now known, has created over $740 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 4,100,820%, as of April 25, 2022. For instance, Buffett has an affinity for cyclical companies and dividend stocks, and has been willing to buy and hold high-quality businesses for decades to allow his investment thesis to shine.

  • Amazon stock plunges after company issues disappointing revenue forecast

    Amazon reported first-quarter results after market close on Thursday. Here were the main metrics from Amazon's report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon With Recent 26% Price Plummet

    Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a...

  • Apple has a ‘good problem’ in its earnings, tech analyst says

    Citi Managing Director in Equity Research specializing in technology Jim Suva joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings report data for Apple, product development, consumer demand, supply chain issues, and the outlook for growth.

  • Why Intel Stock Is Slumping Today

    Shares of semiconductor maker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) were falling this morning after the company reported its first-quarter results. Although Intel beat analysts' consensus estimates for both revenue and earnings, investors were disappointed with its second-quarter guidance. Intel's non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.87 easily beat Wall Street's consensus estimate of $0.80 per share.

  • Here's Why Rivian Stock Is Sinking This Week and Could Fall Further

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock is losing ground again in this week's trading. The company's share price was down roughly 4.3% from last week's close ahead of Friday's market open, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. As with many other growth stocks, Rivian's valuation has recently been hit hard due to a combination of macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures.

  • Nvidia Is Down 37% in 2022: Is It Time to Buy?

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are down 33.8% year to date, compared to a 19.2% drop in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra recently downgraded Nvidia over signs that selling prices for GPUs are starting to fall. Online retailer Newegg is currently showing discounted prices for Nvidia's more expensive GeForce RTX GPUs, and if these lower prices reflect lower demand, that could spell lower revenue for Nvidia's gaming segment, which provided nearly half of the company's sales in its fiscal 2022 (which ended in January).

  • Why Zymeworks Stock Is Rocketing Higher on Friday

    New cancer trial results from the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company inspired a juicy buyout offer.

  • Amazon’s price targets are slashed and stock sinks after first quarterly loss in seven years

    Amazon reported a first-quarter loss, the first in years, attributing the result to macro headwinds like inflation and other costs.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing April Stocks?

    A combination of disappointing earnings results, ongoing pressures from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a slew of macroeconomic concerns have prompted investors to become even more risk-averse. With bearish momentum gripping the market, some big names have seen their stock prices slashed. Read on for a countdown of the Dow Jones' three worst-performing stocks in April and a look into whether or not these companies are worth investing in right now.

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 Buying Opportunities Worth Paying Attention To

    Between the war in Ukraine, the reimposition of COVID lockdowns in China, and the Fed’s policy shift toward rate hikes and monetary tightening, markets are facing a bewildering array of headwinds and cross currents. Inflation is high, reflecting both higher commodity prices and increased consumer demand, and there are fears that, at some point, inflation will reach high enough to start damping demand. It all adds up to uncertainty. But in uncertain times, there are also opportunities. “There are