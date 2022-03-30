U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights (Denominator) following EUR > 10 million Private Placement and conversion notice from NEGMA

Oxurion NV
·4 min read
Oxurion NV
Oxurion NV

Oxurion has successfully raised EUR >10 million from leading US and European healthcare investors in a private equity placement and Negma Group has converted 240 convertible bonds in Oxurion resulting in a EUR 600,000 capital increase (as part of Negma Group’s EUR 30 million Capital Commitment1 that will allow Oxurion to focus on progressing its novel and differentiated back of the eye drug candidates that are targeting potential market opportunities of over USD 12 billion).

Leuven, BE, Boston, MA, US – March 30, 2022 – 07.00 PM CET – In accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) (the “Company” or “Oxurion”), announces the below information, following (i) the issuance of 7,226,039 new ordinary shares on March 7 (as listed on March 7, with respect to 4,864,929 new ordinary shares and on March 21, with respect to 2,361,110 new ordinary shares) 2022, for a total amount of EUR 10,405,500, as the result of the Company’s capital increase in cash and (ii) the issuance of 500,000 new ordinary shares on March 23 (as listed on March 29), 2022, for a total amount of EUR 600,000, as the result of the conversion of 240 convertible bonds pursuant to the Capital Commitment entered into with Negma Group.

Following completion of the capital increase in cash and the capital increase through the conversion of the convertible bonds, the total number of shares issued by Oxurion amounts to 47,128,892 outstanding ordinary shares carrying voting rights (compared to 39,402,853 outstanding ordinary shares previously). This number will be used as the denominator for the calculation of the percentages of shareholdings.

Therefore, Oxurion publishes the following updated information:

  • Share capital (EUR)

67,931,161.32

  • Total number of securities with voting rights (all ordinary shares)

47,128,892

  • Total number of ordinary shares (= denominator)

47,128,892

  • Number of outstanding rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:

  • 760,750 subscription rights (“SR’s”) issued on November 20, 2017, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 760,750 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);

  • 135,000 SR’s issued on December 23, 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 135,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);

  • 1,039,500 SR’s issued on April 14, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 1,039,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);

  • 550,000 SR’s issued on September 22, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 550,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);

  • 230 convertible bonds issued on October 11, 2021, entitling their holder (Negma Group) to subscribe to a total number of securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares) in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the Issuance and subscription agreement entered into between the Company and Negma Group on August 26, 2021;

  • 100 convertible bonds issued on December 20, 2021, entitling their holders (Kreos Capital VI (UK) Limited, Pontifax Medison Finance (Israel) L.P. and Pontifax Medison Finance (Cayman) L.P.) to subscribe to a total number of securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares) in accordance with the terms and conditions of these convertible bonds as attached to the Agreement for the provision of a Loan Facility entered into between the Company, Kreos Capital VI (UK) Limited, Pontifax Medison Finance (Israel) L.P. and Pontifax Medison Finance (Cayman) L.P., on November 21, 2021; and

  • 862,000 SR’s issued on December 30, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 862,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).

END

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to better preserve vision in patients with retinal vascular disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in diabetic patients worldwide as well as other conditions, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (ME-RVO). Oxurion is aiming to build a leading global franchise in the treatment of retinal vascular disorders based on the successful development of its two novel therapeutics. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. THR-687 is a highly selective pan-RGD integrin antagonist that is being developed as a potential first line therapy for DME patients as well as wet AMD and potentially ME-RVO. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV



Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com



Michaël Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 479 783 583
michael.dillen@oxurion.com

EU
MEDiSTRAVA Consulting
David Dible/Sylvie Berrebi/Frazer Hall
Tel: +44 (0) 203 928 6900
oxurion@medistrava.com



US
Westwicke, an ICR company
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com


1 Press release Oxurion, 06/04/2021


