U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,734.34
    +14.45 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,116.69
    +115.44 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,350.01
    +7.07 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,778.00
    -1.73 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.79
    +4.62 (+5.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.80
    +49.90 (+3.06%)
     

  • Silver

    20.87
    +1.44 (+7.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9939
    +0.0188 (+1.93%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1710
    +0.0470 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1357
    +0.0196 (+1.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8820
    -1.2820 (-0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,937.65
    +694.49 (+3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.37
    +18.32 (+3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights (Denominator) following Conversion Notice from NEGMA

Oxurion NV
·4 min read
Oxurion NV
Oxurion NV

Negma Group has converted 120 convertible bonds in Oxurion resulting in a EUR 300,000 capital increase. This is part of Negma Group’s EUR 30 million Capital Commitment1 that will allow Oxurion to focus on progressing its novel and differentiated back of the eye drug candidate targeting potential market opportunities of over USD 5 billion.

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US November 4, 2022 – 07.00 PM CET – In accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) (the “Company” or “Oxurion”), announces the below information, following the issuance of 15,000,000 new ordinary shares on November 2, 2022, for a total amount of EUR 300,000, as the result of the conversion of 120 class B convertible bonds, pursuant to the Capital Commitment entered into with Negma Group.

Following completion of the capital increase through the conversion of the convertible bonds, the total number of shares issued by Oxurion amounts to 92,825,765 outstanding ordinary shares carrying voting rights (compared to 77,825,765 outstanding ordinary shares previously). This number will be used as the denominator for the calculation of the percentages of shareholdings.

Therefore, Oxurion publishes the following updated information:

  • Share capital (EUR)

72,656,161.32

  • Total number of securities with voting rights (all ordinary shares)

92,825,765

  • Total number of ordinary shares (= denominator)

92,825,765

  • Number of outstanding, granted rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:

 

  • 719,500 subscription rights (“SRs”) issued on November 20, 2017, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 719,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);

  • 60,000 SRs issued on December 23, 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 60,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);

  • 1,007,250 SRs issued on April 14, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 1,007,250 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);

  • 550,000 SRs issued on September 22, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 550,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);

  • 725,749 SRs issued on December 30, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 725,749 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);

  • 940 convertible bonds issued on September 5, 2022, and 21 October 2022, entitling their holder (Negma Group) to subscribe to a total number of securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares) in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the issuance and subscription agreement entered into between the Company and Negma Group on August 26, 2021, and the addendum thereto dated September 2, 2022; and

  • 100 convertible bonds issued on December 20, 2021, entitling their holders (Kreos Capital VI (UK) Limited, Pontifax Medison Finance (Israel) L.P. and Pontifax Medison Finance (Cayman) L.P.) to subscribe to a total number of securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares) in accordance with the terms and conditions of these convertible bonds as attached to the Agreement for the provision of a Loan Facility entered into between the Company, Kreos Capital VI (UK) Limited, Pontifax Medison Finance (Israel) L.P. and Pontifax Medison Finance (Cayman) L.P., on November 21, 2021.

 

END

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com

 

Michaël Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
michael.dillen@oxurion.com

US
Conway Communications
Beth Kurth
bkurth@conwaycommsir.com

 

 

ICR Westwicke
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com


1 Press release Oxurion, 06/04/2021 and Press release Oxurion, 02/09/2022

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • DraftKings stock slides on third-quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for DraftKings following third-quarter earnings.

  • Why Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Surged 10% Today

    Shares in copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) were up by around 10% midday today. The move today comes as the mining stock's bulls got to hear exactly what they wanted from China. According to a Reuters article, official sources are declaring that China will make "substantial changes" to zero-COVID policies in due course.

  • Why Carvana's Stock Crashed Today

    Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) investors were heading for the hills today after the online car marketplace reported worse-than-expected third-quarter results. Carvana's non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $2.67 was a massive decrease from the company's loss of $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. Carvana's total revenue of $3.39 billion in the quarter missed Wall Street's expectation of $3.7 billion and was down 3% from the year-ago quarter.

  • ‘Disregard for the livelihoods of millions’: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders slammed the Fed's hawkish stance — Powell responded with another 0.75% hike. Here are 3 ideas for shockproofing

    More hikes are likely coming. Can your portfolio handle it?

  • Down 46%, Is Amazon Stock a Bear Market Buy?

    The Nasdaq Index has fallen 34% year to date, with big tech companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) (down 46% this year) leading the plunge. While total sales increased by 15% year over year to $127.1 billion, operating income fell from $4.9 billion to $2.5 billion, a decline of roughly 49%. As in the second quarter, the bottom-line weakness stems from Amazon's U.S. and international e-commerce segments, which over-expanded during the pandemic and now face lower efficiency.

  • Shopify Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock has taken investors on a tumultuous ride over the last couple of years. Shopify stock has lost roughly three-quarters of its value so far in 2022 and is down 80% from the all-time high that it hit last November. Should investors treat the big valuation pullback as a buying opportunity, or is there still too much downside risk to make the stock a smart buy at current prices?

  • 3 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in November

    Instead, their stocks retreated because their valuations got overheated during the buying frenzy in growth stocks in 2020 and 2021. Tenable's Nessus platform aims to prevent cyberattacks by scanning networks for security threats like weak passwords, misconfigured software, and other problems. Tenable went public four years ago.

  • CrowdStrike (CRWD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to CrowdStrike (CRWD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $20.17, marking a -1.61% move from the previous day.

  • Why Twilio Stock Melted Down Today

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) reported its third-quarter results late Thursday, and on Friday morning, the stock fell hard. While the digital communication specialist beat analysts' consensus estimates on the top and bottom lines, management issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance that was below expectations and warned that the macroeconomic climate is hurting Twilio's business. Lately, investors have been quick to dump technology companies that experience any slowdowns, and that appears to be what's happening here.

  • Why Salesforce, Snowflake, and CrowdStrike All Cratered on Wednesday

    A broad cross section of the stock market tumbled on Wednesday, as investors focused on the macro economy and the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing campaign to battle runaway inflation, which has remained stubbornly near 40-year highs. The latest Fed rate hike and the corresponding commentary did little to calm jittery investors. With that as a backdrop, shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) slipped 6.1%, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock was down 7.4%, and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) slipped as much as 7.8%.

  • Why Teva Stock Sank On Thursday

    Thursday was an eventful day for drug maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA). Not only did the company release its latest set of quarterly earnings, it also reached a settlement in a major lawsuit. Arguably, the more important development is the legal settlement, in which Teva has agreed to pay a total of $523 million to the state of New York.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Stock Was Down 15.6% This Week

    The stock of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) performed worse than the overall market this week as it fell 15.6% from last Friday's close as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart had fallen as much as 17.4% during the week. The stock price is down a whopping 86.8% year to date as of Friday morning.

  • Why Chewy Stock Was Down This Week

    Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) investors trailed a declining market this week. The e-commerce specialist's shares fell 10% through Thursday trading, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Chewy shares are trailing the market so far in 2022 but have recovered somewhat from the lows investors saw in late May.

  • DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.03% and 26.39%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

    How far off is Broadcom Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGO ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take...

  • Here’s Why ServiceNow (NOW) Underperformed in the Third Quarter

    Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Opportunity Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined 2.38% (Institutional Shares) compared to a 3.37% decline for the Russell 3000 Growth Index and a 4.88% decline for the S&P 500 Index. The […]

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

    Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 often track each other fairly closely over long periods of time, individual years can see their performance diverge by considerable amounts. Whereas the S&P 500 is in bear market territory with a 20% loss in 2022, the Dow 30 stocks have lost just half that amount. While it's called the Dow Jones Industrial Average, it's been a long time since it tracked just the pulse of the U.S's biggest industrial companies.

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed at $8.08, marking a -1.7% move from the previous day.