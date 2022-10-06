U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

Information on Vallourec's capital structure

VALLOUREC
·2 min read
Meudon (France), 6 October 2022 – Vallourec duly noted the disposal by SVPGlobal of its holding in Vallourec SA, ending the Shareholder Agreement between SVPGlobal and Vallourec, with the attendant resignation of William de Wulf from his functions as a Board member, and of Paul Marchand from his role as Board observer.

The new capital structure of the Group is distributed as follows:

Shareholders

Number of shares

Capital %

Free float

162 932 735

71,17%

Apollo

65 243 206

28,50%

Employees

603 561

0,26%

Treasury shares

148 926

0,07%

TOTAL

228 928 428

100,00%

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 17,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations
Investor.relations@vallourec.com

Press relations
Héloïse Rothenbühler
Tel: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50 
heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com 

Individual shareholders
Toll Free Number (from France): 0 800 505 110
actionnaires@vallourec.com

 


Attachment


