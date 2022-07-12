U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

Informed Family Financial Services Acquires Strategic Wealth Advisory

·2 min read

NORRISTOWN, Pa., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informed Family Financial Services, a financial planning and wealth management firm with offices in Norristown and Pottstown, today announces the acquisition of Strategic Wealth Advisory.

The practices will merge under the Informed Family Financial Services brand, with Informed Family Financial Services acquiring two staff members and a pair of offices in Reading and the Lehigh Valley.

"This is a major moment for our team as we expand our presence in eastern Pennsylvania," said Informed Family co-founder, CEO and CFO Jeffrey Bush. "We're committed to giving the families we represent confidence and clarity as they transition through various life stages, and this expansion allows us to bring that mission to even more Pennsylvania families."

Earl D. Schultz, president of Strategic Wealth Advisory, joins Informed Family Financial Services as a senior financial consultant, along with Shannon LaRosse, who joins Informed Family Financial Services as an investment advisor representative.

"It's rare to find financial planning practices as structurally and philosophically aligned as Strategic Wealth Advisory and Informed Family Financial Services, but that's exactly what we have here," said Schultz. "Combining our talent and resources represents a major value add to our clients."

The advisors that make up the Informed Family Financial Services and Strategic Wealth Advisory teams are investment advisor representatives with USA Financial Securities, which aligns them with similar structures, marketing strategies and new client onboarding practices. Given the deep familial, educational, and professional ties that Bush of Informed Family Financial Services has held in the Reading area and Lehigh Valley, he saw a great opportunity to reconnect with his roots and expand the business in a natural and comfortable environment. This deal also represents an expansion of Steve Jablonski's role as senior partner at Informed Family Financial Services.

"We have a bold vision and high standards for how financial and retirement planning services should be delivered," said Jablonski. "Earl and his team do, too, which has made this transition seamless so far. I'm eager to provide leadership to our expanded team as we continue making a meaningful impact on the lifestyles and dreams of Pennsylvania families."

Informed Family Financial Services aims to help clients throughout southeastern Pennsylvania improve and organize their financial lives in an easy-to-understand format. They have offices in the Lehigh Valley, Norristown, Pottstown, and Reading.

Jeff Bush, Steven Jablonski, Earl Schultz, and Shannon LaRosse are investment adviser representatives of, and securities and advisory services are offered through, USA Financial Securities Corp., Member FINRA/SIPC. finra.org a Registered Investment Adviser located at 6020 E. Fulton St., Ada, MI 49301. Informed Family Financial Services, Inc. and Strategic Wealth Advisory are not affiliated with USA Financial Securities.

Brian Hart
Flackable
(866) 225-0920 ext. 101
brian@flackable.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/informed-family-financial-services-acquires-strategic-wealth-advisory-301584890.html

SOURCE Informed Family Financial Services

