U.S. markets open in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.75
    -18.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,390.00
    -144.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,080.75
    -53.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.80
    -23.60 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.96
    -0.33 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.83
    +1.38 (+8.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3160
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,146.94
    -952.24 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.27
    -28.31 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.23
    -3.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

informed., you want to be? Trio of European media veterans take on the problem of news economics

Danny Crichton
·4 min read

News is vital to society, but it’s also incredibly expensive to produce. As ad rates have suffered across the industry (minus a positive blip this summer), publishers have increasingly turned to paywalls to make ends meet. There’s just one problem: the open internet which allowed readers to range over the entire thought of humanity has transformed into row after row of walled gardens locked down by angry sentries. The subscription hell I talked about three years ago has indeed only accelerated.

Fixing hell is going to take some doing, but three veterans of news and media in Europe are ready to take a crack at it.

Benjamin Mateev, Martin Kaelble, and Axel Bard Bringéus have come together to launch informed. (official branding: no caps, mandatory period). The Berlin-based startup wants to be a layer on top of prominent paywalled news services, connecting readers with curated “playlists” of news and opinion stories called Read Lists and augmented with an original summary. The company was founded in January, is currently in beta, and has raised a “significant pre-seed by modern standards” from local shop 468 Capital.

What’s interesting here is the team. Bringéus previously spent six years at Spotify where he ultimately worked as global head of markets during the company’s rapid overseas expansion. He has most recently been a deal partner at prominent European firm EQT Ventures. Meanwhile, Mateev was a lead engineer on to-do list platform Wunderlist through its Microsoft acquisition and head of product at opinion news site The European, and Kaelble has been a long-time business journalist at places like Capital.

informed.'s founders Martin Kaelble, Benjamin Mateev, and Axel Bard Bringéus. Image Credits: informed.

The trio, who have seen success in their varied careers, took a step back to explore how they could fix the varied challenges of the news industry circle 2021. They did “diary studies” where they asked people to track what they read in the news, ran surveys across thousands of people, and also talked to media executives and investors.

They found that paywalls have been mostly successful the past few years for media companies, but that growth is flagging as core readers have purchased subscriptions. “Almost all publishers post-COVID and post-Trump have hit a wall with their paywall strategies,” Bringéus said. “Many were able to monetize their content directly in their core geo, so they are very open to working with non-cannibalizing third parties like us.”

Simultaneously, young readers in the Gen Z crowd increasingly want to peruse quality news, but lack the means to pay the exorbitant subscription fees at some of the most prestigious sites. “They want to read but financially they can’t afford [it],” Mateev put it. I asked somewhat skeptically whether our illustrious progeny actually want to read quality news over viral TikToks, but Mateev said the evidence pointed strongly to yes. “That’s where the interesting thing lies … the old publishers do have a lot of good standing with the younger audience,” he said.

Informed, which is working with the Washington Post, The Economist, Financial Times, and Bloomberg, will group articles from those sources among others onto Read Lists, while adding its own news summary to the event. For example, you could imagine today that the platform would have a Read List on Afghanistan that would include breaking news stories from the Kabul airport as well as a curated selection of deeper-dives and opinion pieces that talk about the history and perspective of the crisis in the Central Asian nation. “You can snack or you can eat if you want to,” Bringéus said of the design.

He noted that while there are similarities with Spotify playlists, a subject with which he is very familiar, news doesn’t have the same properties as music. “In news, you don’t need all the news and it is perishable, [so] you want to cluster it,” he said.

informed.'s logo and branding design. Image Credits: informed.

The company will launch its mobile-first product later this year, although you can sign up for the beta test today. Ultimately, the company is looking to pursue a freemium model with all the licensed content behind the paywall, while its own news summaries will be free. The team is testing pricing and hasn’t determined a launch price at this time.

It’s a bold initiative in a space riven with the tombstones of past startups and even larger corporate initiatives such as Apple News+, which has mostly failed to gain traction despite owning a foothold on every iOS device. That harrowing history aside, the hope here is that the timing is propitious: a new generation of news readers are clamoring for quality, and publishers are ready to let go of some control over their audience in exchange for growth in the post-Trump news landscape. If it succeeds, it’d definitely be front-page news.

Recommended Stories

  • Will Snap Be Worth More Than Facebook by 2030?

    Back in 2013, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) reportedly tried to buy Snap (NYSE: SNAP) for $3 billion. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel rejected Facebook's offer, and the company is worth roughly $120 billion today. Snap is still much smaller than Facebook, which recently became a trillion-dollar company.

  • Taliban's Afghanistan takeover presents fresh challenge for social media companies

    The Taliban's rapid takeover of Afghanistan poses a new challenge for big U.S. tech companies on handling content created by a group considered to be terrorists by some world governments. Social media giant Facebook confirmed on Monday that it designates the Taliban a terrorist group and bans it and content supporting it from its platforms. But Taliban members have reportedly https://wapo.st/3m5iuAZ continued to use Facebook's end-to-end encrypted messaging service WhatsApp to communicate directly with Afghanis despite the company prohibiting it under rules against dangerous organizations.

  • Twitter taps crypto developer to lead 'bluesky' decentralized social network effort

    Twitter's ambitious upstart decentralized social media working group "bluesky" took an important step Monday as the social media company appointed a formal project lead who will direct how the protocol develops moving forward. Crypto developer Jay Graber was tapped by Twitter to helm the initiative, which the company hopes will eventually create a decentralized social media protocol that a number of social networks including Twitter will operate on. The separate bluesky organization will operate independently but to date has been funded and managed largely by employees at Twitter.

  • New Asia undersea data cable plan unveiled by Google, Facebook

    Google and Facebook on Monday unveiled plans for a new undersea internet cable connecting Singapore, Japan, Guam, the Philippines, Taiwan and Indonesia.

  • Twitter-backed Bluesky picks tech entrepreneur to lead web research group

    Bluesky, an organization funded by Twitter Inc to build technology aimed at fundamentally changing how social media platforms operate, on Monday announced a leader for the project nearly two years after Twitter chief Jack Dorsey first announced it. Jay Graber, founder of a social events startup who has also worked as a cryptocurrency developer, will lead Bluesky and is currently focused on hiring and setting up the group as an independent entity outside Twitter, a spokesperson said. While the Internet was built as a decentralized network, meaning no-one owns it, a large portion of web traffic today is controlled by major search engine and social media companies such as Alphabet's Google and Facebook Inc, who each decide the rules of their platforms, such as what type of content is allowed.

  • The Delta Variant Is Already Leaving Its Mark on Business

    The Covid-19 variant is damping consumer demand and raising costs for business after a spring and summer that seemed to promise a rapid recovery. The unanswered question: Is this a stumble or a fall?

  • Google and Facebook’s New Cable to Link Japan and Southeast Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Facebook Inc. announced their participation in a new subsea cable system for 2024 set to improve internet connectivity across the Asia-Pacific region.Dubbed Apricot, the infrastructure project will link Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines and Indonesia and help serve growing demand for broadband access and 5G wireless connectivity, Facebook said. In March, the company announced two new transpacific subsea cables connecting Singapore to the U.

  • TikTok Picks Streaming Service Audius to Power New ‘Sounds’ Library

    Artists on Audius will be able to upload original music as “TikTok Sounds.”

  • Facebook adds encrypted voice and video calls to Messenger and tests more secure Instagram DMs

    The new update puts call security on par with competitors like Zoom, Signal, and FaceTime

  • Doge Breaches 30-Cent Mark After Elon Musk Agrees With Mark Cuban: It's the 'Strongest Medium of Exchange' Among Cryptos

    It's no secret that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s flamboyant CEO Elon Musk and Shark Tank's Mark Cuban are staunch backers of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), a cryptocurrency that is themed on the Shiba Inu dog. The two have invariably thrown their weight behind the meme currency, promoting it through their tweets and statements. What Happened: Musk seems to agree with Cuban's view that the Dogecoin is the strongest cryptocurrency as a medium of exchange. Cuban made the statement in an interview to CNBC

  • This viral backpack is on sale for 28% off on Amazon — but only for today!

    The clock is ticking on this back to school deal.

  • Big Tech Acts Like Big Brother

    YouTube censored my news conference as ‘misinformation.’

  • Oil Prices Fall as Traders Fear Chinese Economic Slowdown

    U.S. crude prices fell to around their lowest levels since late May and about 11% below last month’s multiyear high.

  • I wanna get on the good foot; Monday’s daily brief

    Plus, how to plan content that actually ranks and Google Podcasts’ new requirements. Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.

  • Roblox acquires Discord competitor Guilded

    Roblox is using M&A to bulk up its social infrastructure, announcing Monday morning that they had acquired the team at Guilded that has been building a chat platform for competitive gamers. The service competes with gaming chat giant Discord, with the team's founders telling TechCrunch in the past that as Discord's ambitions had grown beyond the gaming world, its core product was meeting fewer competitive gaming needs. Like Discord, users can have text and voice conversations on the Guilded platform, but Guilded also allowed users to organize communities around events and calendars, with plenty of specific functionality designed around ensuring that tournaments happened seamlessly.

  • Why social media rage gets the most likes - and we all need to calm down

    Social media users who post rants or outrage are gaining more likes and could be making us angrier, new research suggests.

  • Alleged Dark Web Blockchain Analytics Tool Antinalysis Suspended

    Antinalysis helps cybercriminals avoid running the risk of being identified they attempt to cash out their illicit proceeds, according to a blockchain analytics firm.

  • Afghanistan: Facebook confirms ban of Taliban-related content

    Technology firms face challenges on how to handle content created by the group and its supporters.

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Getting Philosophical

    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, a vocal crypto advocate, shared Austrian economist Murray Rothbard's book "Anatomy of the State" in a tweet that was received positively by bitcoiners but confused some libertarians. "The Hash" panel discusses Dorsey introducing voluntarist ideas to the masses and the implications for the politics of Twitter and the overall crypto community.

  • Nestflix is like Netflix, but for your favorite fake movies and shows within movies and shows

    From the 30 Rock classic The Rural Juror to the Tropic Thunder gem Satan's Alley, they're all here!