U.S. markets open in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,268.50
    -58.75 (-1.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,140.00
    -443.00 (-1.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,636.25
    -203.50 (-1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,964.60
    -35.20 (-1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    123.00
    +7.32 (+6.33%)
     

  • Gold

    2,001.90
    +35.30 (+1.79%)
     

  • Silver

    26.17
    +0.39 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0865
    -0.0051 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    35.30
    +4.82 (+15.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3171
    -0.0077 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0520
    +0.2720 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,244.12
    -727.49 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    858.94
    -68.76 (-7.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,876.12
    -111.02 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Infosys collaborates with Telenor to transform its finance and supply chain operations through standardized, Oracle Cloud ERP solution

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • INFY

LONDON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced its collaboration with Telenor Norway, Telenor's wholly owned Norwegian telecommunications operator, to successfully transform its finance and supply chain operations.

Infosys_Logo
Infosys_Logo

Infosys was chosen to assist Telenor Norway on this ERP transformation program for its innovative and standardized solutions, reusable assets, skilled talent pool, and ability to accelerate solution deployment. In collaboration with Telenor Norway's Business & IT teams, Infosys has implemented a future-proof, standardized Oracle Cloud ERP solution to help migrate from a legacy ERP system to enhance business agility and operational efficiency. The solution has been implemented across 10 Telenor entities in a record time of 9 months including modules like R2R (Record to Report), A2R (Acquire to Retire), P2P (Procure to Pay), O2C (Order to Cash) etc.

Commenting on the successful ERP implementation, Terje Borge, CFO, Telenor Norway, said, "Telenor Norway needs to continuously raise the bar in its operational performance to serve as the trusted digital partner for its consumer and enterprise customers. IT as a business enabler plays a critical role in this objective. The ERP transformation program is one of the steps in making Telenor agile and efficient."

Richard Stigaard, CIO, Telenor Norway, said, "The critical elements of our success have been collaboration, following standard processes and operating with a strong One team culture throughout the project. Infosys brought domain experience, the right skills and competent resources to help deliver this transformation."

Anand Swaminathan, EVP, Communications, Media and Technology, Infosys, said, "In the post-COVID era, telcos are emerging as the preferred digital service providers for subscribers. The ERP platform developed jointly by Telenor and Infosys enables Telenor Norway to drive operational excellence, which ultimately translates into a superior customer experience."

About Telenor Norway

Telenor Norge AS is Norway's largest provider of telecommunications and digital services. Our infrastructure is the foundation for digitising Norway, with its world-class coverage and high speeds. Our services and products contribute to increased productivity and provide access to everything that the digital world has to offer. Our services and products help to improve productivity and provide access to all digital content. Our security and preparedness organisation works around the clock to keep our customers safe, and we are particularly aware of our social responsibility to provide security and safety for children and young people online.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in over 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

For more information contact:

Dena Tahmasebi, Head of Communications EMEA, Infosys: dena.tahmasebi@infosys.co.uk

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infosys-collaborates-with-telenor-to-transform-its-finance-and-supply-chain-operations-through-standardized-oracle-cloud-erp-solution-301496495.html

SOURCE Infosys

Recommended Stories

  • Russian rouble drops to fresh record low in thin offshore trade

    Russia's rouble tumbled to a fresh record low in thin offshore trade with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble weakened to 130.9338 to the dollar after closing at 121.037 on Friday, according to Refinitiv data. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble softened to as low as 140.00 against the dollar.

  • One-in-10 chance of nuclear apocalypse ‘but keep buying shares’, says investment firm

    A financial research company has raised eyebrows by saying there is a 10pc chance of civilisation being destroyed in a nuclear apocalypse – while urging clients to keep buying shares regardless.

  • Elon Musk Chooses His Side Between Russia and Ukraine

    Elon Musk is not a CEO like the others, like to say his critics and his admirers. More than a week after the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the billionaire has just proven that he is definitely a CEO in his own right, who does not play in the same court as his peers. If a large number of companies have announced to suspend or stop their activities or their services in Russia, their leaders have not personally taken a position in this Russian war.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Gamestop Chairman Cohen Discloses Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond

    (Bloomberg) -- RC Ventures, an investment firm started by GameStop Corp. Chairman Ryan Cohen, disclosed a large stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and is pushing the company to explore selling itself.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Shoots Near $130 as Chance of

  • Etoro Apologizes After Liquidating Its Clients' Russian Stocks

    The trading platform took an unprecedented action without warning its customers who do not hide their anger and frustration.

  • Rupee Sinks to Record Low as India Markets Sell off on Oil Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee tumbled to a record low, while stocks and bonds also slumped as a relentless surge in oil prices darkened the nation’s economic outlook.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Shoots Near $130 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fear

  • Alberta oil can be a solution to U.S. energy supply crunch - minister

    Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing region, can help alleviate the global oil supply crunch caused by energy disruptions, Alberta energy minister, Sonya Savage, said on Sunday. Alberta has some spare pipeline and rail capacity and can move more oil to the United States, Savage said in Houston ahead of the CERAWeek energy conference by S&P Global. "We are the solution, not Venezuela and others," Savage told Reuters, an apparent reference to U.S. sending a delegation to Caracas last week to discuss an easing of U.S. oil sanctions.

  • Russia warns sovereign bond holders that payments depend on sanctions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Sunday that sovereign bond payments will depend on sanctions imposed by the West over the invasion of Ukraine, raising the spectre of its first major default on foreign bonds since the years following the 1917 Bolshevik revolution. Russia's finance ministry said it would service and pay sovereign debts in full and on time but that payments could be hampered by the international sanctions. "The actual possibility of making such payments to non-residents will depend on the limiting measures introduced by foreign states in relation to the Russian Federation," the finance ministry said in a statement.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Discloses $5 Billion Stake in Occidental Petroleum

    From Wednesday through Friday, Berkshire bought more than 60 million shares of Occidental, fueling a surge in the energy company's share price.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Russian Tycoon Mordashov Transfers $1.4 Billion TUI Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov shuffled his $1.4 billion holding in TUI AG, part of a series of transactions in the past week after he was slapped with European Union sanctions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: Netflix, TikTok Join Exodus of Firms From RussiaPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosThe U.S. Can Turn Europe Into Puti

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • Collateral damage: Backlash against Russian-branded gas stations hits American workers

    Products that seem to be Russian aren't necessarily so.

  • Berkshire Ramps Up Wager on Occidental as Crude Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc., the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, boosted its investment in energy giant Occidental Petroleum Corp. as oil prices hit their highest level in almost a decade.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinuePutin Warns Ukra

  • Investors See Bullish Signals Under the Stock Market’s Surface

    Many investors see reason for optimism when stocks from different corners of the market rally simultaneously. Such moves hint at the underpinnings of a durable advance.

  • Activist investor Carl Icahn exits Occidental Petroleum after nearly three years -WSJ

    Icahn, who had been cutting the position, in recent days sold the remainder of it, the report said, adding the activist investor's two representatives on Occidental's board are also resigning. A representative for Icahn Enterprises confirmed the WSJ story but did not provide a copy of the letter to Reuters, citing confidentiality.

  • European stocks join global sell off as bear market gnaws at equities

    European markets opened in the red as the threat of a potential ban on Russian oil imports helped spur a surge in prices.

  • Gold above $2,000 on safe-haven appeal; nickel up over 20%

    Gold climbed to its highest in one-and-half years on Monday and palladium hit an all-time high on safe-haven asset appeal, while nickel soared over 20% on fears of supply disruptions tied to sanctions on Russia and continued fighting in Ukraine. Gold prices rose above $2,000 per ounce, palladium hit a record, LME 3-month nickel posted its largest ever one-day gain, and oil and wheat jumped to 14-year highs as Russia's escalating invasion of Ukraine continued to roil global commodities. The searing rally in raw material prices has sparked concerns over economic growth in countries still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Slide in Response to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

    A jump in demand for U.S Treasuries weighed on U.S Treasury yields and mortgage rates as investors responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.