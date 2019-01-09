Infosys Drives India Stocks Higher as Earnings Season Begins

(Bloomberg) -- India stocks rose, led by Infosys Ltd. after the software exporter said it will consider buying back shares and issuing a special dividend at its board meeting this week. Earnings season for companies begins today with IndusInd Bank Ltd.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.7 percent to 36,216.90 as of 9:57 a.m. in Mumbai. The broader NSE Nifty 50 Index added 0.3 percent.

As India’s largest companies start reporting their results for the October-December quarter, Asia’s largest software exporter, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., will outline its performance on Thursday, followed by Infosys on Friday.

Equities in Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan climbed after major U.S. indexes gained amid optimism on the potential for progress in trade talks between Washington and Beijing.

The Numbers

All but one of 19 sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. rose, led by a measure of information technology companies.Infosys and Reliance Industries Ltd. gave the biggest boosts to the benchmark index.HT Media Ltd. climbed as much as 18%, DB Corp Ltd. surged 8% and Jagran Prakashan Ltd. advanced as much as 8.6% after the government raised advertising rates.

Strategist View

“We expect private sector banks to report strong earnings along with capital goods and consumer companies,” said Chokkalingam G, managing director at Equinomics Research & Advisory Pvt. Ltd. “Cement, telecom and autos should see a muted performance.”“Financials are likely to be the stand-out performer of the earnings season, with multiple improvements backed by a pick-up in loan growth, stable to improving net interest margins, moderating slippages (loans turning bad) and treasury gains,” analysts led by Dhirendra Tiwari at Mumbai-based Antique Stock Broking Ltd. wrote in a note

Analyst View

UPL Reinstated at Prabhudas Lilladher With Buy; PT 975 RupeesBayer CropScience Rated New Accumulate at Prabhudas LilladherParty Over for Indian Stocks as Global Cash Shrinks, BofAML Says

