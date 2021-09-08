U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

Infosys and The Economist Group Announce Ambitious New Strategic Partnership Around Sustainability

5 min read
In this article:
- As Digital Innovation Partner, Infosys will power The Economist Group's latest global initiative to advance the discourse on sustainability amongst world leaders and businesses

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and The Economist Group, a leading global media company, today announced a new strategic partnership designed to enable and accelerate sustainability solutions and drive world-changing impact through a new business-to-business model.

Infosys Logo
Infosys Logo

With less than ten years to deliver on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, businesses and institutions must take the lead in balancing our human aspirations with the planet's ability to sustain them. This aspiration has driven Infosys and The Economist Group to join forces to create the necessary climate for change. This initiative is designed to unlock the long-term thinking of businesses and other institutions, combining insights, innovation and influence, to address the most challenging sustainability issues facing our planet today.

The first phase of the strategic, multi-year partnership will be announced and launched in October 2021. It will combine Infosys' groundbreaking digital services and capabilities with the strength and depth of The Economist Group's global policy research, insights and events expertise.

By leveraging their collective strengths as two organisations with a shared commitment to sustainable business practices, the partnership will see The Economist Group and Infosys advance sustainability dialogue and inspire action towards creating a better, more sustainable world.

Lara Boro, CEO, The Economist Group, said: "A sustainable future will depend on creative collaboration. This exciting partnership with Infosys shows how pooling strengths can accelerate innovation and amplify impact in the pursuit of progress."

Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys, emphasized: "At Infosys, our focus is to serve the preservation of our planet by shaping sustainability solutions which are driven by insights that inform, experiences that immerse, and platforms that drive action. We take great pride in leveraging the power of digital technologies to drive global business transformation. As a digital innovation partner, we are delighted to catalyze progress by supporting The Economist Group to enable global sustainability stakeholders and accelerate the agenda for global businesses towards a better, greener future."

About The Economist Group

The Economist Group is built on high-quality, in depth global analysis which runs through all of its businesses. With 25 offices in 14 countries and serving a global readership and client base, the Group produces digital and print products, convenes global events, and offers a range of subscription and other services for clients and consumers. Its flagship businesses include The Economist, and research and analysis division, The Economist Intelligence Unit.

About Infosys Ltd.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

The Economist Group Logo
The Economist Group Logo
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infosys-and-the-economist-group-announce-ambitious-new-strategic-partnership-around-sustainability-301371156.html

SOURCE Infosys

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/08/c0120.html

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin nursed losses Wednesday after plunging amid El Salvador’s troubled rollout of the largest cryptocurrency as legal tender.The virtual coin was trading near $46,150 as of 6:31 a.m. in New York, having slid as much as 17% a day earlier before paring some of the losses. The downdraft also swept across tokens such as Ether and Dogecoin, as well as the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index.“Social media platforms were very cautious over the weekend that a plunge could occur following El