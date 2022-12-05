U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

Infosys Expands Footprint in Nordics by Establishing a new Proximity Center in Gothenburg, Sweden

·5 min read

The expansion exemplifies Infosys' commitment through continued investments in the Nordics to help clients in the region accelerate their digital transformation

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a new proximity center in Sweden. With this investment, Infosys aims to enhance its localization strategy in the Nordics by bringing next-generation digital offerings to its clients in the region, as they navigate the next stage in their digital journeys.

Infosys_Logo
Infosys_Logo

Over the past two decades, Infosys has been steadily growing its footprint across the Nordics. The new center represents another step to strengthening the strategic presence in Gothenburg, a major city on the west coast of Sweden and an emerging automotive, digital tech and green innovation hub in Europe.

Axel Josefson, Chairman City Executive Board, Gothenburg said, "We are delighted that Infosys has chosen the city of Gothenburg for its new proximity center. The center will bring next generational digital technologies and skills to the city and Nordic region. Infosys' venture will significantly contribute to strengthening the internationally renowned technology cluster we have here at Lindholmen Science Park."

Robin Sukhia, Secretary General and President, Sweden-India Business Council, said, "We are very glad to see our member Infosys expanding in Sweden. Opening an office in Gothenburg shows their commitment not only to the large local industry Gothenburg offers, but also to the Swedish market and their clients. We are happy to support Infosys in their continuing journey in Sweden."

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "We are thrilled to fortify our presence in the Nordics with the new center in Gothenburg, Sweden. With this latest milestone, Infosys is well poised to work ever more closely with our clients based out of the region and build next-gen solutions in areas like digital manufacturing, connected products, and online customer experience. We are confident that by leveraging the unparalleled combination of local talent and world class technologies like cloud, IoT, software engineering and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Infosys can empower clients across the Nordics to be future ready."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

"Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India and the US, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law."

For more information please contact:

Dena Tahmasebi, Director of Communications EMEA, Infosys: dena.tahmasebi@infosys.com

 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infosys-expands-footprint-in-nordics-by-establishing-a-new-proximity-center-in-gothenburg-sweden-301694397.html

SOURCE Infosys

