Infosys Joins Forces with ng-voice, Empowering Telecom Operators to Transform their Digital Capabilities via Accelerated Cloud Deployment Across Europe

·5 min read

Enabling telecom operators to drive business agility and growth with agile, flexible cloud-native platforms throughout the region

FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with ng-voice GmbH, the leading provider of cloud-native Infrastructure Management Services (IMS) solutions. Infosys will provide systems integration services for ng-voice through a global delivery model facilitating telecom operators with digital capabilities to deploy fully containerized and cloud-native network solutions across Europe.

Infosys Logo
Infosys Logo

Infosys was chosen for its deep-domain expertise, breadth of service offerings, and diverse talent pool that can support the industry's first truly cloud-native IMS developed by ng-voice. As part of the agreement, Infosys will provide a set of cross-industry services, solutions, and platforms that will enable enterprises and communication service providers (CSPs) to drive business agility and growth via agile, flexible, and resource-efficient cloud-native business platforms. Building on this, Infosys and ng-voice will together provide managed services to support the network solution, while fostering innovation and delivering personalized customer experiences.

David Bachmann, CEO, ng-voice, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Infosys. This partnership will help us take our customers on a transformation journey while also accelerating the adoption of cloud-native networking solutions across Europe. Infosys' strong leadership commitment backed by its ability to drive network efficiency and effectiveness with integration services will alleviate concerns around the ability of cloud-native solutions to fully realize productivity enhancement, performance uptakes, and user experience while serving as strong reference within the networking space."

Balakrishna D. R (Bali), Executive Vice President – Global Head AI and Automation and ECS, Infosys, said, "With a growing deployment base, Infosys has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to power innovation-driven growth for the telecommunications industry through digital capabilities. This collaboration is a blend of capabilities powered by Infosys Cobalt and our expertise in the domain and ng-voice's geographical presence that fast-track adoption of cloud-native network solutions among telcos across Europe. The success of this engagement can be a real game-changer for both Infosys and ng-voice in the 5G era."

About ng-voice GmbH

ng-voice GmbH is committed to building the next generation of 100% software-based mobile networks, combining DevOps with telecommunications expertise. ng-voice's fully containerized and cloud-native IMS is scalable, flexible, and easy to deploy and manage, offering communication service providers and enterprises of any size innovative voice services on 4G and 5G networks.

To know more, visit www.ng-voice.com

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India and the US, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Media contact:

Dena Tahmasebi,
Director of Communications EMEA, Infosys
Email: Dena.Tahmasebi@infosys.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infosys-joins-forces-with-ng-voice-empowering-telecom-operators-to-transform-their-digital-capabilities-via-accelerated-cloud-deployment-across-europe-301757583.html

SOURCE Infosys

