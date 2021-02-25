U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,913.25
    -9.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,930.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,193.75
    -108.25 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.30
    +3.20 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    +0.27 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.50
    -11.40 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    28.06
    +0.13 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2238
    +0.0070 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.54
    -0.57 (-2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4140
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.1470
    +0.2650 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,490.76
    -195.66 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.80
    +15.14 (+1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,686.01
    +27.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,168.27
    +496.57 (+1.67%)
     

A Remarkable Year for Boralex in 2020

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·18 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

22% increase in discretionary cash flows, net earnings of $61 million,
415 MW addition to production capacity and growing projects in development

Highlights

  • Strong growth in discretionary cash flow and combined EBITDA(A) in 2020

  • Total combined production above 2019 production and anticipated production(1)

  • Two major acquisitions added 17% (354 MW) to installed capacity and 13% ($66 million) to the annualized combined EBITDA(A)

  • Project portfolio and Growth Path progressed in North America and Europe

  • Patrick Decostre took office as President and CEO, effective December 1, 2020, with the retirement of Patrick Lemaire

  • First Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report published separately from the 2020 Annual Report

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Company") (TSX: BLX) posted energy sales of $619 million ($738 million(2)), an increase of 10% (7%) over the fiscal year 2019, and EBITDA(A) of $434 million ($513 million), an increase of 8% (4%) over 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2020, Boralex posted energy sales of $193 million ($225 million), up 8% (6%) over the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company's EBITDA(A) was $137M ($155M), a level comparable to 2019 excluding a gain on the sale of land in Scotland and other unusual items recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019.

"I'm very proud of our employees' hard work during the unusual fiscal year in 2020. The 22% growth in our discretionary cash flows, the announcement of two major acquisitions and the addition of many projects to our Growth Path are perfectly aligned with our strategic plan and financial objectives for 2023," said Boralex's President and CEO, Patrick Decostre.

"The fiscal year 2020 also marks the beginning of a major project that will highlight our social responsibility business practices and approach to improving these practices."

The social responsibility (CSR) and ESG criteria sections were added to the Company's strategic plan during the third quarter of fiscal 2020. A detailed report was produced and is now available on Boralex's website.

Regarding the Corporation's outlook, Mr. Decostre added: "We continue to be very active in pursuing development and growth opportunities in our target markets, particularly in North America. We're also seeing encouraging signs of a resumption of wind energy development in Québec following a 30-year electricity sale contract signed for the Apuiat project, which has an installed capacity of 200 MW, to be developed in collaboration with Innu communities in Québec. The Hydro-Québec Electricity Supply Plan published in October 2020 forecasting to take steps within the next year to acquire new energy supplies, as well as the Québec Government Plan for a Green Economy, released shortly after, are positive elements for the wind energy development on Québec's territory."

"Over the next two quarters, we'll work to update our strategic plan to take into account greater opportunities arising from the energy transition's acceleration following the publication of stimulus plans by various governments around the world. This review will feature an update of our 2023 financial objectives, given our strong performance over the past two years," said Mr. Decostre.

________________________

(1)

Calculated based on adjusted historical averages of commissioning and planned outages for experimental and other sites, based on producible material studies performed.

(2)

The figures in brackets reflect the combined EBITDA(A), versus those calculated according to the IFRS. See the "Combined EBITDA(A) — Non-IFRS Measures" section below.


Fourth quarter highlights
For quarters ended December 31


IFRS

Combined(1)

(in millions of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified)

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change



$

%



$

%

Power production (GWh)(2)

1,468

1,364

104

8

1,763

1,677

86

5

Revenues from energy sales and feed-in premium

193

179

14

8

225

212

13

6

EBITDA(A)(1)

137

143

(6)

(4)

155

165

(10)

(6)

Net loss

30

(23)

53

>100

36

(15)

51

>100

Net loss attributable to shareholders of Boralex

25

(26)

51

>100

31

(18)

49

>100

Per share - basic and diluted

$0.24

($0.28)

$0.52

>100

$0.30

($0.19)

$0.49

>100

Net cash flows related to operating activities

59

58

1

3

81

52

29

51

Cash flows from operations(1)

101

119

(18)

(16)

118

116

2

2





Three-month periods ended

Twelve-month periods ended

(in millions of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified) (unaudited)

December 31,

December 31,

Change

December 31,

December 31,

Change

2020

2019

$

%

2020

2019

$

%

Discretionary cash flows(1) - IFRS

67

68

(1)

(2)

146

120

26

22

(1)

For more details, see the Non-IFRS Measures section in the 2020 Annual Report available on the websites of Boralex (boralex.com) and SEDAR (sedar.com).

(2)

The production level for which NRWF wind farm was compensated following power generation limitations imposed by the IESO were included in power production, as management uses this measure to evaluate the Corporation's performance. This change facilitates the correlation between power production and revenues from energy sales and feed-in premium.

In Q4 2020, Boralex generated 1,468 GWh (1,763 GWh) of power, an increase of 8% (5%) compared to 1,364 GWh (1,677 GWh) in the same quarter in 2019. The increase stems from more favorable conditions for Canada's wind and hydroelectric sectors, as well as the acquisition of the CDPQ's equity interests in three wind farms in Québec. Canadian wind power generation was 34% (16%) higher than in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 27% (14%) higher than anticipated. Wind power production in France was comparable to the production in the fourth quarter of 2019, but 6% higher than anticipated production.

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, revenues from energy sales totalled $193 million ($225 million), up $14 million ($13 million) or 8% (6%) compared to the same quarter in 2019. This increase stems from higher production from Canadian activities, as previously mentioned.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a consolidated EBITDA(A) of $137 million ($155 million), down $6 million ($10 million) or 4% (6%) from the same quarter in 2019. This decrease stems from a gain recorded in 2019 following the sale of land in Scotland, the increase in maintenance costs due to production well above expected levels in recent quarters, as well as an increase in compensation linked to a higher stock market price.

Overall, for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, Boralex recorded earnings of
$30 million ($36 million) versus a net loss of $23 million ($15 million) for the same period in 2019. As detailed in the above table, this results in net earnings for Boralex's shareholders of $25 million ($31 million) or $0.24 ($0.30) per share (base and diluted), compared to a net loss for Boralex's shareholders of $26 million ($18 million) or 0.28 ($0.19) per share (diluted) for the same period in 2019.

Fiscal year 2020 highlights


IFRS

Combined(1)

(in millions of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified)

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change



$

%



$

%

Power production (GWh)(2)

4,727

4,371

356

8

5,834

5,544

290

5

Revenues from energy sales and feed-in premium

619

564

55

10

738

687

51

7

EBITDA(A)(1)

434

402

32

8

513

492

21

4

Net earnings (loss)

61

(43)

104

>100

56

(43)

99

>100

Net loss attributable to shareholders of Boralex

55

(39)

94

>100

50

(39)

89

>100

Per share - basic and diluted

$0.55

($0.43)

$0.98

>100

$0.51

($0.43)

$0.94

>100

Net cash flows related to operating activities

362

294

68

24

399

303

96

31

Cash flows from operations(1)

338

310

28

9

378

327

51

16











As at
Dec. 31

As at
Dec. 31

Change

As at
Dec. 31

As at
Dec. 31

Change



$

%



$

%

Total assets

5,314

4,557

757

17

5,753

5,246

507

10

Debt(3)

3,516

3,067

449

15

3,870

3,660

210

6

Projects(4)

3,028

2,462

566

23

3,382

3,055

327

11

Corporate

488

605

(117)

(19)

488

605

(117)

(19)

(1)

See "Combined - Non-IFRS measure" below.

(2)

The production level for which NRWF wind farm was compensated following power generation limitations imposed by the IESO were included in power production, as management uses this measure to evaluate the Corporation's performance. This change facilitates the correlation between power production and revenues from energy sales and feed-in premium.

(3)

Includes the current (less than one year) portion of debt and transaction expense, net of accrued amortization.

(4)

Project loans are normally amortized over the term of the energy contracts for the related sites and are non-recourse loans on Boralex.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, Boralex generated 4,727 GWh (5,834 GWh) of electricity, which represents an 8% (5%) increase compared to the 4,371 GWh (5,544 GWh) in fiscal 2019. The increase was particularly high in wind power generation, which was 10% (6%) higher than fiscal 2019 and 8% (7%) higher than the expected production.

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, revenue generated from energy sales amounted to $619 million ($738 million), up $55 million ($51 million) or 10% (7%) compared to the same period in 2019. This increase is due to both the expansion of the Company's operational base, including the resumption of production at the Buckingham hydroelectric power station in Québec, and increased wind farm production due to more favourable wind conditions than last year.

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, the Company has a consolidated EBITDA(A) of $434 million ($513 million), which represents an increase of $32 million ($21 million) or 8% (4%) from last year. This increase stems from the same elements as those mentioned above relating to the increase in revenue from energy sales.

Overall, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, Boralex posted earnings of $61 million ($56 million) versus a net loss of $43 million ($43 million) for the fiscal year 2019. As detailed in the above table, earnings for Boralex's shareholders were $55 million ($50 million) or $0.55 ($0.51) per share (base and diluted), versus a net loss for Boralex's shareholders of $39 million ($39 million) or $0.43 ($0.43) per share (base and diluted) for fiscal 2019. This increase is mainly due to the increase in the EBITDA(A) posted during the fiscal year, as described above, the decrease in impairment, the reduction in amortization costs resulting from changes in the lifespan of certain wind farm components, as well as interest savings related to recent refinancing.

Outlook

In 2019, Boralex's Management unveiled the strategic plan that will guide its actions toward achieving its 2023 financial objectives. This plan is a continuation of actions undertaken to date in sectors with high growth potential in which the Company has developed solid expertise. It also includes additional initiatives to diversify and optimize activities and revenue streams.

The plan is structured around four main guidelines and three financial objectives. It stems from a rigorous market analysis and trends in the renewable energy sector. It's also part of a process in which a deep and rapid industry transformation is underway, partly due to the high number of technological innovations.

Strategic Plan 2023 (CNW Group/Boralex Inc.)
Strategic Plan 2023 (CNW Group/Boralex Inc.)

To successfully implement its strategic plan and achieve its financial objectives, the Company relies on its strong expertise in small- and medium-sized project development. This is a key advantage for capitalizing on opportunities in increasingly competitive markets, including solar power.

Boralex's strategic plan builds on the growth potential of the markets in which it operates.

In Europe, the French wind power market has a growth potential of 1.85 GW per year by 2028, while the ground-based solar power sector also has strong growth potential, with an additional state capacity target of 2 GW per year by 2028 according to the Multi-Year Power Program published on April 23.

On the North American side, New York State in the United States has an increase target of 1.7 GW in 2019 to 6 GW in 2023 for solar industry development under the Green New Deal, averaging over 1 GW per year. Boralex targeted this market for its future development according to its diversification guideline, as mentioned in the table above. An Issue Order released in the Fall indicated that the volume of renewable energy is expected to be 40% higher than the volume currently projected in project applications from 2021 to 2026 in order to meet New York's 2030 targets. A new Auction program (Tier 4) was also introduced to promote exports to New York State. This should favor the development of Boralex wind projects in Québec.

In January, Boralex acquired a majority equity interest in a portfolio of seven solar farms in the United Stated with an installed capacity of 209 MW. The vast majority of these farms are located in California, a high development potential market in which installed capacity in solar power generation is expected to triple over the next 16 years, according to the latest studies by Wood Mackenzie, and for which a 10 GW storage demand is expected over the next 10 years according to the California Public Utilities Commission.

The Company has a portfolio of projects at various stages of development, based on clearly stated criteria, for a total of 2,502 MW, as well as a Growth Path of 544 MW, as illustrated below.

(1) The Evits et Josaphat repowering project represents a total capacity of 14 MW with an increase of 2 MW while the Remise de Reclainville repowering project represents a total capacity of 14 MW with an increase of 2 MW, and the Mont de B&#xe9;zard 2 repowering project represents a total capacity of 25 MW with an increase of 13 MW. - (2) The project represents a total capacity of 200 MW. The Corporation is currently considering whether the project should be consolidated in its financial statements. - (3) The total project investment and the estimated annual EBITDA for projects in France have been translated into Canadian dollars at the closing rate on December 31, 2020. (CNW Group/Boralex Inc.)
(1) The Evits et Josaphat repowering project represents a total capacity of 14 MW with an increase of 2 MW while the Remise de Reclainville repowering project represents a total capacity of 14 MW with an increase of 2 MW, and the Mont de Bézard 2 repowering project represents a total capacity of 25 MW with an increase of 13 MW. - (2) The project represents a total capacity of 200 MW. The Corporation is currently considering whether the project should be consolidated in its financial statements. - (3) The total project investment and the estimated annual EBITDA for projects in France have been translated into Canadian dollars at the closing rate on December 31, 2020. (CNW Group/Boralex Inc.)

(1)

The Evits et Josaphat repowering project represents a total capacity of 14 MW with an increase of 2 MW while the Remise de Reclainville repowering project represents a total capacity of 14 MW with an increase of 2 MW, and the Mont de Bézard 2 repowering project represents a total capacity of 25 MW with an increase of 13 MW.

(2)

The project represents a total capacity of 200 MW. The Corporation is currently considering whether the project should be consolidated in its financial statements.

(3)

The total project investment and the estimated annual EBITDA for projects in France have been translated into Canadian dollars at the closing rate on December 31, 2020.

In order for the implementation of the strategic plan to translate into disciplined growth, while creating value for shareholders, Boralex's Management is monitoring the evolution of the three criteria retained as financial objectives.

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, discretionary cash flow reached $146 million, which aligns with the $140 million to $150 million target set by the Company's 2023 financial targets.

The dividend paid to shareholders in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, was equivalent to a dividend payout ratio of 45%, in line with the target dividend payout ratio of 40% to 60% set according to the 2023 financial objectives.

Finally, as of February 24, 2021, Boralex's installed capacity was 2,455 MW. By adding construction- ready projects and those under construction, as well as secure projects on the Company's Growth Path, installed capacity increases to 2,999 MW, exceeding the 2023 target of 2,800 MW. However, some secured projects may be commissioned after 2023.

Dividend declaration
The Company's Board of Directors has authorized and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.1650 per common share. This dividend will be paid on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2021. Boralex designates this dividend as an "eligible dividend" pursuant to paragraph 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and all provincial legislation applicable to eligible dividends.

About Boralex
Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy production facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. Boralex is a leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power. The Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types, namely wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex ensures sustainable growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed over 30 years. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BLX." For more information, go to www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements
Certain statements contained in this release, including those related to results and performance for future periods, the Company's strategic plan, business model and growth strategy, the Company's financial targets and portfolio of renewable energy projects, or the Company's Growth Path are forward-looking statements based on current forecasts, as defined by securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements are based on major assumptions, including those about the Company's return on its projects, as projected by management with respect to wind and other factors, opportunities that may be available in the various sectors targeted for growth or diversification, assumptions made about EBITDA(A) margins, assumptions made about the sector realities and general economic conditions, competition, as well as the availability of funding and partners. While the Company considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable, based on the information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be inaccurate.

Boralex wishes to clarify that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and that its results, or the measures it adopts, could be significantly different from those indicated or underlying those statements, or could affect the degree to which a given forward- looking statement is achieved. The main factors that may result in any significant discrepancy between the Company's actual results and the forward-looking financial information or expectations expressed in forward-looking statements include the general impact of economic conditions, fluctuations in various currencies, fluctuations in energy prices, the Company's financing capacity, competition, changes in general market conditions, industry regulations, litigation and other regulatory issues related to projects in operation or under development, as well as other factors listed in the Company's filings with the various securities commissions.

Unless otherwise specified by the Company, forward-looking statements don't take into account the effect that transactions, non-recurring items or other exceptional items announced or occurring after such statements have been made may have on the Company's activities. There is no guarantee that the results, performance or accomplishments, as expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, will materialize. Readers are therefore urged not to rely unduly on these forward-looking statements.

Unless required by applicable securities legislation, Boralex's management assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements in light of new information, future events or other changes.

Percentage figures are calculated in thousands of dollars.

Combined - Measure not compliant with IFRS
The combined EBITDA(A) shown above and in the Company's management report results from the combination of Boralex Inc.'s ("Boralex" or the "Company") financial information, established in accordance with IFRS, and data relating to the share of Investments. The Investments represent significant investments by Boralex, and although IFRS don't allow for their financial information to be combined with Boralex's information, Management considers the combined EBITDA(A) to be useful data in assessing the Company's performance. In order to calculate the combined EBITDA(A), Boralex first prepared its financial statements and those of Investments, in accordance with IFRS. Next, the items Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures, Share of Profits (Losses) of Associates and Joint Ventures and Distributions Received from Associates and Joint Ventures are replaced with Boralex's respective share (ranging from 50.00% to 59.96%) in all items of the Investments' financial statements (i.e., revenue, expenses, assets, liabilities, etc.). For more information, please refer to the note Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures in the annual audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-remarkable-year-for-boralex-in-2020-301235479.html

SOURCE Boralex Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/25/c9385.html

Recommended Stories

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rangebound Ahead of Second Day of Testimony from Powell

    Essentially, Powell appeared to be trying to sound supportive for economic growth while downplaying the potential impact of higher inflation.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – .7395 Next Upside Target; Close Below .7344 Forms Reversal Top

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Wednesday is being controlled by .7344.

  • Crypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% Discount

    What Happened: The largest crypto exchange in Southeast Asia, Philippines-based PDAX, experienced a technical failure that led to Bitcoin trading at $6,000 – an 88% discount to its current price. Following the incident, PDAX asked its customers to return their Bitcoins, threatening legal action, a local news outlet Bitpinas has reported. According to the exchange’s CEO, the system error was not due to a hack but a technical “glitch” caused by a massive surge in trading activity. Why It Matters: The initial outage is said to have taken place on February 18; however, since then, reports have surfaced on social media of customers being locked out of their exchange accounts and being asked to “return their Bitcoin.” “After almost 24 hours, they sent me a demand letter and SMS, requesting me to transfer back the BTC, or they “may” be compelled to take legal actions against me.” said one trader who believed his purchase was well within his rights without violating any laws or regulations of the trading platform. Rafael Padilla, an attorney representing the affected users who are currently locked out of their accounts, commented on the issue on Facebook. “Our client’s trade transaction was legitimate under applicable laws, decided cases, and of course according to PDAX’s very own terms and conditions/user agreement.” According to Padilla, PDAX has opted to lock users out of their accounts because it cannot unilaterally reverse the transactions. An official statement from PDAX claims that 95% of accounts have been restored, but according to the report, many users are still locked out of their accounts. “It’s very understandable that a lot of users will feel upset they were able to buy what they thought an order was there for Bitcoin at very low prices. But unfortunately, the underlying Bitcoins were never in the possession of the exchange, so there’s never really anything there to be bought or sold, unfortunately.”, said PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba in a press conference earlier today. Image: vjkombajn via Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes AgainMicroStrategy Buys Additional .026B Worth Of Bitcoin, Surpasses Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden's stimulus checks bill could cut your taxes by $3,100

    The legislation, which goes to a vote on Friday, could put thousands back in your pocket.

  • Charlie Munger says it’s ‘really stupid to have a culture which encourages [so] much gambling in stocks’

    Warren Buffett’s business partner and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, in a Wednesday interview with Yahoo Finance, said the GameStop chaos was encouraged by a gambling mentality on Wall Street.

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, following the big vote scheduled for Friday.

  • Hong Kong’s Richest Property Tycoon Plans U.S. SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest property tycoon, is planning to raise funds for dealmaking by listing a special purpose acquisition company in the U.S., people with knowledge of the matter said.A company backed by Li’s family is working with advisers on the potential SPAC initial public offering, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. They are considering seeking around $400 million, though the exact terms haven’t been finalized, the people said.The blank-check company could file registration documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as this week, the people said.Li is lionized by the public in Hong Kong, where he’s been nicknamed “Superman” for his investing prowess. The 92-year-old businessman became famous for his well-timed bets on everything from real estate to social media as he built a corporate empire spanning 50 countries.His family controls CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., a $29 billion conglomerate that owns one of the world’s biggest port operators and has telecommunications, retail and infrastructure operations across Asia and Europe. They also run CK Asset Holdings Ltd., which is one of Hong Kong’s largest developers and also has investments in hotels, utilities and aircraft leasing. Both companies are now led by Li’s elder son, Victor.Li’s younger son, Richard, has already raised about $900 million via two U.S.-listed SPACs with tech mogul Peter Thiel. Richard is considering setting up a third blank-check company, Bloomberg News reported last week.No final decisions have been made, and details of the transaction could change, the people said. Representatives for Li didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries.(Adds details about Richard Li’s SPAC plans in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Charlie Munger says Costco 'has one thing that Amazon does not'

    Costco has a leg up on e-commerce behemoth Amazon (AMZN) on at least one measure, according to Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Meme Stock Mania Kicks Up Anew After GameStop Shares Triple

    (Bloomberg) -- A flurry of buying that saw GameStop Corp. shares almost quadruple from Tuesday’s close spread to a host of other meme stocks at the center of last month’s day trader-fueled boom and bust.GameStop jumped 104% in Wednesday’s cash session, spurred by a final-hour surge that brought its biggest advance since Jan. 29, the day Robinhood Markets restricted trading in it and 49 other stocks at the height of the frenzy. An equally weighted Bloomberg basket of those rose more than 5%, the most since late January. AMC Entertainment Inc. rallied 18% to push a three-day climb toward 59%. Express Inc. surged 41%, Naked Brand Group gained 31% and Koss Corp. jumped 55%.The activity inflated trading volumes in the meme stocks and caused an outage on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, the hub of the January volatility. The tumult continued in late trading, where GameStop rallied another 120% before paring the advance. At $135, the stock is up more than 200% from its close on Tuesday. Express jumped 30% while AMC was up 21%.“It seems like the Reddit crowd is still active and when you see a bit of news like that they’re pressing again,” Keith Gangl, portfolio manager at Gradient Investments, said in a phone interview. “Though I’m not sure how that’ll last,” he added.The sudden revival in left-for-dead stocks recalled an episode last month that captured the attention of Wall Street, regulators and eventually Congress, as members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum egged on retail hordes in an attempt to take on professional short sellers.Various explanations circulated as to what spurred the rallies. The GameStop frenzy came after Bloomberg News reported late Tuesday that the company’s chief financial officer Jim Bell was pushed out in a disagreement over strategy to make way for an executive more in line with the vision of activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen, the co-founder of online pet-food retailer Chewy.com. His addition to the board in early January underpinned the first flurry of moves in the stock after capturing the attention of WallStreetBets.The clearinghouse whose demands for increased margin collateral from Robinhood forced the brokerage to restrict trading last month published a white paper Wednesday that laid the grounds for speeding up the stock settlement process. It proposed cutting settlement to one day from two, prompting some chest puffing among the retail crowd on Reddit.The now infamous WallStreetBets forum, which boasts 9.2 million members, saw so much demand that the site would not load. When attempted, a page read “www.reddit.com is currently unable to handle this request” as of 4:43 p.m. in New York.(Updates late trading moves in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2 Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re in a volatile period right now, as stocks slipping after starting the year on a strong note. Big Tech, which boomed during the pandemic lockdowns and the move to remote work, is leading the declines. Investors have taken the measure of the vaccination programs, and now, in fueled by both a belief and a hope that economies will soon return to a more normal footing, they are seeking out those stocks that will gain we revert to a ‘pre-corona’ market situation. There is also inflation to take into account. Oil prices are up this year, and that’s one commodity whose price fluctuations are certain to trickle down the supply chain. Along with rising consumer demand, there’s an expectation that prices are going to increase, at least in the near term. All in all, this is the moment to take the old market advice: buy low and sell high. With stock prices falling for now, and volatility up, the low is covered. The key is finding the stocks that are primed to gain when the bulls start running again. Wall Street’s analyst corps know this, and they are not shying away from recommending stocks that may have hit bottom. Using TipRanks database, we pinpointed two such stocks. Each is down significantly, but each also has enough upside potential to warrant a Buy rating. TechnipFMC Plc (FTI) We’ll start in the hydrocarbon sector, where TechnipFMC operates two divisions in the oil and gas business: subsea, and surface. The company’s projects, until recently, included oil and gas exploration and extraction, rig and platform operations, crude oil refining, petrochemical (ethylene, benzene, naphtha, hydrogen) production, and both on- and offshore liquified natural gas (LNG) plants. Earlier this month, the petrochemical and LNG operations were spun off as Technip Energy, a separate independently traded company. TechnipFMC retains the subsea and surface hydrocarbon activities, allowing the company to better focus its efforts. TechnipFMC may need that focus, as the company has had a difficult time gaining traction in the stock markets. Like most of its peers, TechnipFMC saw share value fall steeply last winter at the height of the coronavirus crisis, but since then the stock has only regained about half of the losses. Over the past 12 months, shares of FTI are down 53%. Q4 results are due out today, after market close, and should shed more light on the company’s full-year performance. The company has reported quarterly earnings in 2020 that are in-line with the previous year’s results. The second quarter showed a year-over-year loss; Q1 and Q3 both showed yoy gains. Covering FTI for JPMorgan, analyst Sean Meakim writes, “Since the spin-off of Technip Energies was placed back in motion on 1/7, after outperforming considerably in the first days, FTI shares are now down… With newfound visibility to an exit from “spin purgatory”, investors are giving FTI another look with some still taking a “wait and see” approach until post-spin... We view the completion of the spin as a re-rating opportunity… allowing for broader investor participation. Monetization of TechnipFMC’s stake in Technip Energies helps the balance sheet and provides optionality on capital allocation.” To this end, Meakim rates FTI an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and his $20 price target suggests the stock has room to more than double in the year ahead, with a 172% upside potential. (To watch Meakim’s track record, click here) Overall, there are 13 recent reviews on FTI, breaking down 8 to 5 in favor of Buy versus Hold. This makes the analyst consensus rating a Moderate Buy, and suggests that Wall Street generally sees opportunity here. Shares are priced at $7.35, and the $12.18 average price target implies a bullish upside of ~65% over the next 12 months. (See FTI stock analysis on TipRanks) CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) Next up, CoreCivic, is a for-profit provider of detention facilities for law enforcement agencies, primarily the US government. The company owns and operates 65 prisons and detention centers with a total capacity of 90,000 inmates, located in 19 states plus DC. Effective on January 1 of this year, the company completed its switch from an REIT to a taxable C-corporation. The move was made without fanfare, and the company reported its Q4 and full-year 2020 results – which covers the preparation period for the switch – earlier this month. CXW showed a top line of $1.91 billion for the ‘corona year’ of 2020, a small drop (3%) from the $1.98 billion reported in 2019. Full-year earnings came in at 45 cents per share. During the fourth quarter, the company reported paying off some $125 million of its long-term debt; CoreCivic’s current long-term liabilities are listed as $2.3 billion. The company showed liquid assets on hand at the end of 2020 as $113 million in cash, plus $566 million in available credit. The heavy debt load may help explain the company’s share performance, even as revenues and earnings remain positive. The stock is down 50% in the past 12 months, having never really recovered from share price losses incurred in the corona panic last winter. 5-star analyst Joe Gomes, of Noble Capital, covers CoreCivic, and remains sanguine on the stock despite its apparent weaknesses. “We view the fourth quarter as continuation a trend, one across the last three quarters of 2020. In spite of COVID, the large reduction in detainees, the reduction in normal operations of the court system, and other impacts, CoreCivic posted relatively flat revenue and sequential adjusted EPS growth. We believe this illustrates the strength of the Company's operating model,” Gomes noted. In line with his optimistic approach, Gomes keeps his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating and $15 price target as is. This target puts the upside potential at 97%. (To watch Gomes’ track record, click here) Some stocks fly under the radar, and CXW is one of those. Gomes' is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See CXW stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Home Depot, Macy’s Expect Pandemic Trends to Continue, for Now

    Home Depot has fared better than Macy’s during the pandemic as consumers have chosen home improvements over new clothes, but they say that could change if the health crisis eases.

  • Now that mortgage rates are soaring, are Americans making a big mistake?

    Borrowers are backing off, and mortgage demand is falling — but what if rates go higher?

  • JPMorgan Exits Mexico Private Banking, Refers Clients to BBVA

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is shutting its private banking business in Mexico, according to people with knowledge of the matter, as wealthy clients in some of Latin America’s largest economies move their money to international financial capitals.The biggest U.S. bank signed an agreement to refer local business to BBVA Mexico, the local unit of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, said one of the people. Still, the New York-based firm will continue to serve clients from Mexico through its platform outside of the country, one of the people said.The decision to discontinue local wealth management services in Latin America’s second-biggest economy follows a similar move in Brazil last summer in which JPMorgan wound down its local private-banking business and referred Brazilian wealth clients to Banco Bradesco SA.Wealthy families across Latin America have been seeking out money managers in world capitals in recent years, bankers said. In Mexico, the populist policies of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, including a tax crackdown, have pushed some families to transfer more wealth abroad. Offshore accounts represent the majority of JPMorgan’s private-banking business in Mexico, one of the people said.JPMorgan will continue to maintain other businesses in Mexico, including investment banking, trading and treasury services. A company spokesman declined to comment.JPMorgan is the biggest wholesale bank in Mexico among the global giants without retail operations, according to data from banking regulator CNBV. The firm’s other business lines have been growing, one of the people said, and last year the bank increased its capital by $8 billion pesos ($393 million) to 19.5 billion pesos, data show.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exxon Casts Out Canadian Oil Sands in Massive Reserves Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. erased almost every drop of oil-sands crude from its books in a sweeping revision of worldwide reserves to depths never before seen in the company’s modern history.Exxon counted the equivalent of 15.2 billion barrels of reserves as of Dec. 31, down from 22.44 billion a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The company’s reserves of the dense, heavy crude extracted from Western Canada’s sandy bogs dropped by 98%.In practical terms, the revision clipped Exxon’s future growth prospects until oil prices rise, costs slide or technological advances make it profitable to drill those fields. Exxon has enough reserves to sustain current production levels for 11 years, down from 15.5 years a year ago, based on Bloomberg calculations.The pandemic-driven price crash that rocked global energy markets was the main driver of Exxon’s reserve downgrade, along with internal budget cuts that took out a significant portion of its U.S. shale assets. The oil sands have historically been among the company’s higher-cost operations, making them more vulnerable to removal when oil prices foundered.Price SensitiveThe reserves accounting doesn’t mean Exxon is closing up shop or walking away from Canada because the company can bring them back onto its ledger as crude prices rise.“Among the factors that could result in portions of these amounts being recognized again as proved reserves at some point in the future are a recovery in the SEC price basis, cost reductions, operating efficiencies, and increases in planned capital spending,” Exxon said in the filing.The blow to future production potential comes just weeks after Exxon posted its first annual loss in at least four decades. Exxon shares were little changed at $56.85 in after-hours trading and have advanced 38% this year.The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Exxon was being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly overvaluing a key asset in the Permian Basin. Exxon has said the allegations are demonstrably false.CEO’s PrioritiesExxon previously flagged that low prices could wipe as much as one-fifth of its oil and gas reserves from its books but steep cuts in drilling expenditures also imperil the assets its able to keep on the books.Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods has prioritized high-return projects such as offshore oil in Guyana, shale in the Permian Basin as well as chemical and gas operations along the Gulf Coast in order to defend the company’s dividend. This year’s rally in oil prices will help bolster Exxon’s cash generation, which in recent quarters has failed to cover both its capital spending and dividend, leading to an increase in debt to almost $70 billion.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 3 Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Is the bull market about to take a long breather? Not according to Goldman Sachs. In fact, the firm believes the bull market has a long way to run yet; Chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer recently noted that the market was moving from a “’Hope’ phase to a longer ‘Growth’ phase.” The firm’s economists are expecting the economy to sprout higher by 6.8% in 2021 and believe that by the end of the year the unemployment rate could drop to 4.1%. And there’s enough evidence to suggest the economy is on the mend. Although unemployment rates remain high, claims have dropped since early January and retail sales have bounced back strongly. The drop in Covid-19 cases and a growing vaccinated population are an additional boost. So is the massive federal stimulus. “We’re extremely likely to get a very high growth rate,” Goldman’s chief economist Jan Hatzius added. “Whether it’s a boom or not, I do think it’s a V-shaped recovery.” With this in mind, the firm’s analysts have pinpointed 3 stocks they think are primed to roar ahead. Using the TipRanks database, we can see what the rest of the Street makes of Goldman’s choices. As it happens, these names are all Buy-rated by the analyst consensus as well. Patria Investments (PAX) The first Goldman’s choice is Patria Investments. This Brazilian asset manager is one of the leading investment companies in Latin American, having raised more than $8.7 billion in investment capital since 2015. As of the end of 3Q20, the last for which data is available, the company had total assets under management of $12.7 billion, put into 16 active funds. The direct investment portfolio included more than 55 companies. Last month, Patria made its debut in the US equity markets, listing on the NASDAQ as PAX after its January 22 IPO. The plan had been to raise $400 million in new capital; in the event, the company brought in almost $512 million. The 30.1 million shares put on the market were 3.4 million more than had been called for, and adding to the success, they sold at $17, over the $14 to $16 range expected. After the IPO, Patria was valued at $2.3 billion and that market cap has now reached $2.77 billion. The company has caught the eye of Goldman analyst Tito Labarta, who wrote, “We think Patria is well positioned to benefit from the ongoing “equitization” trends in Brazil, given historically low interest rates as investors search for higher yields… We think Patria is well positioned to grow its AUM at a healthy pace of c.20% per year over the next three years… while distributable earnings (DE) can grow 42% per year, as the company realizes performance fees from closed-end funds over the next few years.” In line with that upbeat outlook, Labarta rates the stock a Buy, and his $28 price target indicates his confidence in 35% upside growth for the next year. (To watch Labarta’s track record, click here) Patria has attracted 5 reviews already in its short time as a publicly traded company, and they break down 3 to 2 in favor of Buy versus Hold. The shares are priced at $20.74 and their $26.60 average price target implies a 12-month upside of ~23%. (See PAX stock analysis on TipRanks) Constellation Brands (STZ) Some companies need an extensive introduction, some we are familiar with. Constellation Brands is in the latter category. The company is the largest beer importer in the US, measured by sales, and consistently among the top three when measured by market share. Constellation’s portfolio includes more than 100 brands of beer, wine, and spirits, and is best known as the US owner of Mexico’s Corona and Modelo beers. In its last reported quarter, 3Q20, STZ showed solid yearly gains. Specifically, the company posted $2.44 billion at the top line, for a 22% year-over-year gain. Non-GAAP EPS was up, too, at $3.09 per share, beating consensus estimates of $2.39. It was the fourth quarter in a row that STZ beat the expectations. The company has gotten into a small spot of trouble, however, around Corona (the beer, not the virus). A lawsuit was filed by Grupo Modelo, the Mexican branch of international beverage giant AB InBev against Constellation, alleging violation of an agreement over use of the Corona brand name. Constellation purchased the US rights to that name in 2013, when AB InBev acquired Grupo Modelo, maker of Corona beer. In 2020, STZ launched Corona Hard Seltzer, and ABI now alleges that STZ’s ownership of the name applies only to beer. Constellation has hit back with filings claiming that it owns all exclusive rights to the Corona brand in the US. Bonnie Herzog, Goldman’s beverage industry expert, notes that Constellation has already won an arbitration session on the Corona issue (after all, Corona Hard Seltzer was launched in February 2020). “While we take no view on the outcome of this litigation, we believe the selloff in STZ’s stock is overdone and has provided a nice entry point especially considering how small Corona Hard Seltzer is to STZ’s total portfolio today,” Herzog noted. "We continue to expect the stock to re-rate higher over the long term driven by faster & more profitable growth." Herzog continues to see STZ as a solid portfolio addition, and maintains her Buy rating and $275 price target. At current levels, this implies ~23% upside on the one-year time frame. (To watch Herzog’s track record, click here) Wall Street generally likes STZ, as shown by the 10 Buy-side reviews compared to just 5 Holds. This gives the stock a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. Shares are priced at $223.93, and their $253.20 average price target suggests room for 13% growth. (See STZ stock analysis on TipRanks) Kornit Digital (KRNT) Kornit Digital inhabits an interesting niche in the tech and manufacturing worlds, producing high-speed, industrial-grade, inkjet printers, along with pigmented ink and chemical products. The company’s business customer base comes from the apparel, garment, and textile industries. Textiles make up a huge segment of the world’s economy, finding use in a wide range of sectors and appearing pretty much everywhere we go – so Kornit has no lack of customers, and even the corona crisis could not derail its business for long. This was apparent from the company’s share performance and quarterly finances over the past year. The share price has appreciated 180% in the last 12 months, while revenues, after a dip in Q1:20, have shown sequential gains in every quarter since and year-over-year gains in Q3 and Q4. The fourth quarter results included $72.3 million at the top line, a 45% year-over-year gain. The company beat the estimates on the bottom-line with Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 coming in $0.02 above the Street’s forecast. Goldman’s Rod Hall attributes Kornit’s strength to “broad-based demand outperformance as the company continues to see tailwinds from the shift to digital printing and e-commerce.” The analyst goes on to note unexpected effects of the COVID pandemic on Kornit’s business: “While we had originally believed that current growth might be unsustainable as we exit COVID we are increasingly convinced that COVID has actually accelerated adoption of personalized fashion enabling technology. We also believe COVID might have driven companies to adopt this technology to reduce physical inventory.” Everything that KRNT has going for it convinced Hall to upgrade the stock from Neutral to Buy. In addition to the call, the analyst boosted his price target from $83 to $135, suggesting 17% upside potential. (To watch Hall’s track record, click here) Kornit holds a unanimous Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, having received 6 Buy reviews recently. This stock has appreciated strongly in recent weeks, pushing the share price almost up to the average price target of $124. This leaves room for ~8% upside from the current trading price of $115. (See KRNT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dave Portnoy Hurls Insults at Robinhood’s Vlad Tenev in Livestreamed Chat

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev went into his interview with Dave Portnoy looking forward to discussing Bulgarian pizza. Within the first few minutes of their chat, he was called a “rat” by the brash Barstool Sports founder.The insults continued throughout their 40-minute livestreamed discussion on Tuesday night. Portnoy played an edited video that depicted Tenev as a clown, told him that everyone watching “hates your guts” and branded the CEO’s hairstyle at a government hearing last week as “ridiculous.”The source of the acrimony was Robinhood’s decision to curb trading last month during the mania over “meme” stocks such as GameStop Corp. Portnoy, a cult figure for individual investors who follow the mantra that “stocks only go up,” has previously said that he lost about $700,000 after selling his “meme” stock holdings during the market slide that followed Robinhood’s clampdown.The brokerage’s move was a precautionary measure that was necessary, Tenev told Portnoy on Tuesday. “We very likely could have faced a liquidity issue in the future,” he said. “We had to act to protect the firm and our customers.”Portnoy pressed the CEO on why the company failed to allow customers to freely trade and communicate the issues it was facing more clearly. He also asked why Robinhood hadn’t provided more transparency on its liquidity situation.“The L word is a big thing in financial services,” Tenev said. “‘Liquidity issue’ means you can’t meet your capital requirements or your deposit requirements, and you’re essentially dead. That was not the case with Robinhood. We met our capital requirements, we met our deposit requirements.”Those explanations seemed to do little to assuage Portnoy, who has accused Tenev of siding with Wall Street and against individual investors.“You know everybody watching this hates your guts right,” Portnoy said Tuesday.“That’s what I hear,” Tenev responded.Portnoy told Tenev that the no-fee brokerage turned its back to its customers and “killed the little guy” by causing stocks to crater. When he pressed Tenev on why Robinhood didn’t also restrict the selling of shares to freeze the market, the executive responded it was to protect long positions.Tenev said the decision to restrict trading was to meet deposit requirements for clearinghouses and once again that there was no collusion between Robinhood and any hedge fund or market maker. He told Portnoy that until recently he hadn’t heard of Melvin Capital Management, which lost billions closing out its GameStop position and reducing other wagers.Still, the brokerage was witnessing “incredible growth” because of the hype. It was the first time that something going viral on social media transplanted over to the financial markets, and the structure of the system has to be improved to prevent any future scandals, Tenev said.By the end of the interview, the Robinhood CEO, who was wearing a hat that read “Taco Tuesday” on it, said he only wore the hat to cover his hair because Portnoy had made fun of it during the GameStop House Financial Services hearing last week.“Vlad, your hair, it looks normal here,” Portnoy said. “It looked like, your scalp, somebody took a wig and put it on, I mean it was a ridiculous look.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Family Trust-Tied Novo Stock Soars Over 900% After Move to Nasdaq

    (Bloomberg) -- Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., a stock controlled by a family trust tied to its chief executive, surged as much as 276% on Wednesday, a day after it switched trading to the Nasdaq.“The uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market creates the opportunity for the company to have more visibility from a much broader pool of investors and, in turn, increased liquidity,” Robert Mattacchione, the company’s CEO, said in a statement earlier this week.Mentions of the penny stock picked up steam on Twitter and more than 3 million shares traded hands in the first 15 minutes of trading. The stock had climbed as high as $42 in the premarket after closing at $3.99 on Tuesday. Novo’s largest holder, the Mattacchione family trust’s ALMC-ASAP Holdings, had a 54% stake as of Feb. 19, according to Bloomberg data.Novo was formed in 2017 by the merger of Turbine Truck Engines, an over-the-counter-traded clean energy technology company, and Canadian clinic operator Novo Healthnet Ltd. Stocks with a low amount of tradeable shares, in Novo’s case about 5.5 million, can be particularly volatile and are often the target of daytraders.Novo director Robert Oliva picked up more than 9,000 shares earlier this week at $4.31 to $4.45 each, according to a filing.(Updates share moves throughout, adds chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lucid dream deal turns Klein's $43 million investment into $3.3 billion windfall

    Veteran dealmaker Michael Klein and his partners have made a paper gain of nearly $3.3 billion on their $43 million personal investment in the blank-check acquisition firm they are merging with luxury electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors Inc, according to Reuters calculations. The gain, within just a few weeks, came from the meteoric rise in the shares of Klein's special purpose acquisition company, SPAC Churchill Capital IV Corp. It is by far the most striking example of a Wall Street insider benefiting from the amateur trading frenzy in shares such as GameStop Corp, sweeping the world of SPACs. Many mom-and-pop investors bought Churchill Capital IV shares hoping for a quick gain, pushing Lucid's implied valuation from $11.75 billion at its nominal deal price to $56.3 billion at Tuesday's closing price.

  • How a Roth IRA Works After Retirement

    Roth IRAs offer retirees some unique advantages in terms of taxes, withdrawals, and the ability to pass along wealth to the next generation.

  • Munger compares bitcoin to what Oscar Wilde said about fox hunting

    Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger unloaded on bitcoin, showing that his views haven't changed since Warren Buffett and Munger last opined on the digital asset.