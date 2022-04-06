U.S. markets open in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,503.50
    -16.75 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,435.00
    -115.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,744.75
    -83.25 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,037.50
    -5.40 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.00
    +1.04 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.10
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.38
    -0.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0898
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.18
    +3.61 (+19.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3076
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8490
    +0.2590 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,298.52
    -1,353.75 (-2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,058.05
    -39.61 (-3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.87
    -30.85 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Infosys Ranked #2 and Recognized as a Six-Star Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® IT Service Provider of the Year™ 2022 Awards

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • INFY

Demonstrated significant improvement in six service segments; ranked #2 from overall rank of #7 in 2021

BENGALURU, India , April 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been ranked #2 in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® IT Service Provider of the Year™ 2022 Awards. Infosys was distinguished for maintaining excellence and consistency in service delivery while demonstrating significant improvement in digital, data and analytics, cloud and infrastructure, banking and financial services (BFSI), healthcare, life sciences, and enterprise platform segments.

Infosys Logo
Infosys Logo

For this sixth edition of the PEAK Matrix® Service Providers of the Year Awards, Everest Group recognized the consistency of 141 service providers that were featured across 26 PEAK Matrix® IT service evaluations published in 2021. As a consistent top performer across segments, Infosys' tangible jump to #2,from #7 in the 2021 overall ranking, attests to its ability to build a wide array of cloud, data, AI, and modernization capabilities powered by Infosys Cobalt for seamless and time-bound execution of enterprise transformation projects. Infosys has tailored its business strategy to evolve and effectively address the changing IT requirements and market demand. The awards additionally highlighted Infosys' ability to leverage its strong global presence, diverse innovation resources, and extensive global partner ecosystem to deliver segment-specific IT services in an efficient and agile manner.

Infosys was ranked as a Leader in the following PEAK Matrix® assessments:

  • Advanced Analytics and Insights (AA&I) Services

  • Analytics and AI Services Specialists

  • Application and Digital Services in Banking: Global and Europe

  • Application Transformation Services

  • Cloud Services: Europe and North America

  • Data and Analytics (D&A) Services

  • Enterprise Blockchain Services

  • Enterprise Quality Assurance Services

  • Finastra IT Services

  • Healthcare Analytics Services

  • Insurance Platform IT Services

  • Intelligent Automation in Healthcare Solutions

  • Internet of Things (IoT) Supply Chain Solutions

  • IT Managed Security Services (MSS)

  • Microsoft Dynamics 365 Services

  • Network Transformation and Managed Services

  • Platform IT services in BFS

  • SAP S/4HANA Services

  • Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) services

  • Temenos IT Services

  • Veeva Services

Chirajeet Sengupta, Partner at Everest Group, said, "Service Provider of The Year awards bring together service provider performances across our enterprise IT services coverage. Infosys' performance in this year's Service Provider of the Year awards is a function of both a strong performance and impressive year-on-year momentum improvement in the PEAK Matrix evaluations we conducted in 2021."

Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said, "Our ranking, along with the recognition as a star performer by Everest Group strengthens our commitment to transform the IT services landscape by leveraging our unique solutions, global innovation hubs, and a creative pool of talent to address the new cohort of business decision-makers across a wide scale of industry verticals. This recognition is also a testament to our continued investments in the Infosys Cobalt suite of cloud offerings to maximize business value for our clients through extensive IT service capabilities. With the desire to go the extra mile on quality and professionalism, we will continue to provide insights and options for contracting top-notch, future-ready IT services for our clients globally across industry segments at competitive pricing."

A customized version of the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® IT Service Provider of the Year™, 2022 report can be accessed here: https://www2.everestgrp.com/reportaction/EGR-2022-0-SPR-4989/Toc

About Infosys:

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infosys-ranked-2-and-recognized-as-a-six-star-leader-in-the-everest-group-peak-matrix-it-service-provider-of-the-year-2022-awards-301518706.html

SOURCE Infosys

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/06/c9682.html

Recommended Stories

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • Why Nvidia, Skyworks, and Qualcomm Stocks Dropped on Tuesday

    As of 1:30 p.m. ET, both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) are down 4.2%, while Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has its own special problem that is driving its stock down an even worse 5.1%. This morning -- four days after investment bank JPMorgan removed Qualcomm from its "Analyst Focus List" on worries about depressed smartphone demand -- TheFly.com is reporting that JP has gone a step farther and actually chopped its price target on Qualcomm stock by 15%, lowering it to $205 a share. Last week, StreetInsider.com quoted JP blaming "fresh coronavirus lockdowns in China and rising cost of goods due to the Ukraine conflict" for weak demand for "low- to mid-end Android handsets" that use Qualcomm technology.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That This Insider Is Aggressively Buying

    From an investment standpoint, the first quarter of 2022 brought confusion more than anything else, markets fell down and bounced back up. The main question to answer right now is whether the bounce is real or just a dead cat. Either way, however, there are going to be opportunities for investors. As for choosing stocks to buy into, investors will need some clear signal. One popular sign to follow: the corporate insiders. These company officers can leverage their positions with their companies t

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • Tilray Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before trading kicks into action on Wednesday (April 6), Tilray (TLRY) will present F3Q22’s financial results (February quarter). Those with an optimistic bent might want to lower expectations, if Canaccord’s Matt Bottomley’s forecast is anything to go by. “For the quarter, we are expecting the combination of a seasonally slower period and continued macro-level headwinds in the Canadian recreational environment (namely saturated competition and pricing pressures) to result in a relatively flat p

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL, MSFT, FB Among 29 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins GOOGL stock and Microsoft on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?

  • AMD Is About as Hot as It Gets: Here's How to Trade It

    Long-time Sarge fave Advanced Micro Devices had agreed to acquire edge computing startup Pensando for about $1.9B... just weeks after closing the $50B deal to acquire Xilinx. It wasn't long before another long-time Sarge fave, AMD CEO Lisa Su herself, was out and about talking up the deal, and her firm. Su appeared at CNBC, She spoke about "doubling down on the data center" where the firm competes against the likes of Nvidia and Marvell Technology as well as others.

  • Rivian on track to meet production target of 25,000 vehicles

    It produced 1,015 vehicles and delivered 920 last year after starting deliveries of its R1T pickup truck towards the end of the third quarter. Rivian said last month that supply-chain issues could cut its planned 2022 production in half to 25,000 vehicles. The company has a factory in Normal, Illinois, where it currently makes the R1S sport utility vehicle, R1T pickup truck and a delivery van for investor and customer Amazon.com Inc.

  • Why Warner Bros. Discovery merger is the 'most exciting story' in streaming: Analyst

    All eyes are on AT&T's WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery.

  • Why Nanox Stock Continued Jumping Higher Today

    The company is a tangible step closer to realizing its ultimate vision -- but it's still a long road ahead.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Dow Jones Futures: 'Rapid' Fed Shift Hits Market Rally; Elon Musk Steals Donald Trump's Thunder

    Techs sold off as a top Fed official urged rapid balance sheet cuts. Elon Musk's Twitter moves are weighing on Donald Trump's Truth Social.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? NVDA Stock Eyes Buy Point As Chip Giant Moves Metaverse To Cloud

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast in the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy?

  • Why Coinbase Global Stock Plunged 8% on Tuesday

    Shares of cryptocurrency giant Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) fell as much as 8% in trading on Tuesday after getting a downgrade from an analyst. Analysts at Mizuho Securities released a report that questioned Coinbase's move into the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace business and cut its price target from $220 per share to $190 per share. The basis of the report centers around Coinbase spending approximately $300 million, based on Mizuho's estimates, to build an NFT marketplace that should launch soon.

  • Top-Rated AbbVie Stock Hits Record High As It Looks To Expand A Decades-Old Solution

    AbbVie stock popped Tuesday after announcing promising test results that could expand use of a treatment for blurry vision.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    Next month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday." Since its debut in May 1896, the Dow Jones has evolved from a 12-stock index that was predominantly dominated by industrial companies into a 30-component index filled with a diverse group of profitable and time-tested businesses. Although we often think of the Dow's components as slower-growing, mature businesses, these companies can still pack a punch and make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Can Peloton's New Product Save The Company?

    For many analysts, there is simply no coming back from the kind of year Peloton 's had. After a series of recalls, PR crises and tanking stock, the exercise bike maker ousted chief executive John Foley and slashed over 2,800 jobs. "Morale is at an all-time low," one Peloton employee told CNBC amid news that the company had halted hiring and cut its full-year outlook in January.