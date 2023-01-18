U.S. markets closed

Infosys Ranked in the Top 3 IT Services Brands in the World; Among the Top 150 Most Valued Brands

·6 min read

Infosys brand value grows to US$13 billion according to Brand Finance Global 500 2023 Report

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been recognized as the top 3 most valuable IT services brands globally, according to Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation firm, in its Brand Finance Global 500 2023 report. Continuously accelerating brand growth, marked by 84% increase in its brand value since 2020, Infosys is now among the top 150 most valuable brands in the world.

Infosys Logo
Infosys Logo

"Sustained client relevance, best-in-class delivery excellence and a deep commitment to purpose are differentiators for brand Infosys, consolidating its position among the industry's preferred partners for navigating digital transformation", said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys. "Strategic investments in employee care and development, along with our deep commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities has helped Infosys' sustain its market leading position as a business and as a valuable brand."

David Haigh, CEO and Chairman of Brand Finance commented: "Infosys has recently celebrated 4 decades of success and through these years they have built a brand of excellence with a brand value that keeps growing as Infosys storms up the rankings. Due to great leadership from their CEO, Salil Parekh, and differentiated digital services, Infosys holds its strong position as one of the top 3 IT services brands in the world and has risen to become one of the top 150 brands in the world."

Being positioned among the world's top 3 most valuable IT Services brands, for two consecutive years, by Brand Finance, is an outcome of Infosys' continued investments in nurturing digital brands and building new client-relevant digital capabilities. The launch of Infosys metaverse foundry to ease and fast-track enterprises' exploration of the metaverse, including virtual and augmented environments is one such example. The growth of the cloud solution brand Infosys Cobalt, powered by new industry-specific value levers and a network of strong partnerships is another strong example. Infosys strives to be an employer of choice differentiated by its brand promise to help navigate careers forward. Infosys was awarded Top Employer Certification in 22 countries, ranked among the top 3 employers in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and North America for best-in-class people practices.

The company has built and nurtured several strategic brand collaborations. Over the past year, Infosys has forged a new collaboration to digitally reimagine tennis heritage for the International Tennis Hall of Fame as their digital innovation partner. Infosys also expanded its collaboration with Dow Jones in a brand partnership to develop new human-centered digital experiences. Infosys continues to accelerate brand momentum through its collaborations with the Madison Square Garden, including key MSG properties New York Knicks, New York Rangers and the Madison Square Garden Arena, the ATP, Roland Garros, the Australian Open as well as The Economist, Financial Times and Bloomberg Media.

Brand Infosys is making steady progress in delivering the goals articulated in its ESG Vision 2030 first published in 2020. For example, Infosys Springboard – the company's flagship global reskilling program democratizing learning, with free digital content, already has 4.6 million users registered to learn digital skills that are preparing them for a rapidly transforming talent market. Infosys also continues to be carbon neutral for three years now. The brand has been acknowledged for demonstrating exceptional leadership and a commitment to move the needle with efforts across Environmental, Social and Governance programs. Tellingly, Infosys was recognized as one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies for the second consecutive year by Ethisphere.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India and the US, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

SOURCE Infosys Limited

