Infosys Recognized as Global Top Employer for the Second Consecutive Year; Ranked #1 in India Again

Awarded Top Employer Certification in 22 Countries, Ranked among Top 3 Employers in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and North America for Best-in-Class People Practices

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has been recognized by Top Employers Institute among the Global Top Employers for the second consecutive year. Infosys was ranked #1 Top Employer in India, in recognition of its best-in-class people practices and consistency in delivering employee experience globally. Infosys is one of 11 companies worldwide to receive this recognition.

Infosys has been named Top Employer across the following regions and top-ranked in 16 of the 22 countries:

  • Asia PacificIndia, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, and China

  • North AmericaUSA, Canada and Mexico

  • Middle East – UAE, Oman and Bahrain

  • Europe – U.K, Ireland, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Romania, and Poland

Krish Shankar, Executive Vice President and Group Head of Human Resource Development, Infosys, said, "We are delighted to be awarded Global Top Employer again this year. This comes at a time when we have strengthened our approach to employee engagement, making it more purposeful and morale-boosting. We continue to significantly invest in digital learning for our workforce creating new avenues for their growth. Infosys' internal talent marketplace also helps them move continuously upward in the value chain, delivering on our promise of 'careers that never stand still'. This recognition by the Top Employers Institute is a testimony to our concerted efforts to make it possible for every Infosys employee to navigate further, sustained by our culture and values."

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on their HR Best Practices across 6 HR domains consisting of 20 areas such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being, Diversity & Inclusion, and more. For the evaluation, Top Employers Institute conducted a detailed assessment of Infosys' people practices through the HR Best Practices assessment in 22 countries. The Top Employer Certification highlighted Infosys' focus on supporting their employee's well-being and experience, especially during the pandemic. It also reflects the Company's Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) vision and commitment to its workforce.

David Plink, CEO, Top Employers Institute said, "Reflecting on the demanding year that has, like the year before it, impacted organizations across the world, our Global Top Employers have continued to prioritize going above and beyond the norm to maintain their excellent people practices in the workplace. As a global Top Employer, Infosys has proven its unwavering commitment to employees on a global scale, joining a niche group of companies that have achieved a certification through the Top Employers Program. We are excited to celebrate and applaud them for their achievement in 2022."

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Program, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognized as an employer of choice. Established over 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified over 1857 organizations in 123 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 8 million employees globally. Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations, and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients, and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

