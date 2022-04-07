U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

Infosys and Rolls-Royce extend strategic collaboration with launch of joint 'Aerospace Engineering and Digital Innovation Centre' in India

·6 min read
  INFY

BENGALURU, India, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Rolls-Royce, one of the world's leading industrial technology companies, today inaugurated their joint 'Aerospace Engineering and Digital Innovation Centre' in Bengaluru, India. This centre has been established to provide high-end research and development (R&D) services integrated with advanced digital capabilities to Rolls-Royce's engineering and group business services from India. Infosys and Rolls-Royce's collaboration has been reinforced through strategic deals, aimed at yielding mutual benefits to both organisations over the next seven years.

Infosys Logo
Infosys Logo

Speaking about the new centre, Kishore Jayaraman, President – India and South Asia, Rolls-Royce, said, "Our strategic partnership with Infosys presents an exciting opportunity for both companies to leverage combined strengths in engineering and digital innovation to accelerate growth in the civil aerospace market. Given the aerospace sector is poised for revival and growth in India and across the world, this joint innovation centre will strengthen Rolls-Royce's global engineering ecosystem and position us well for the future."

Astrid Hartmann, Director of Global Business Services, Rolls-Royce added, "Infosys is a valued partner to Rolls-Royce, and the capabilities from this collaboration will certainly enhance our shared services portfolio and bring greater value to the business. We remain committed to India and look forward to tapping the rich talent and potential in this market."

Commenting on the engagement, Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "We are delighted to extend our collaboration with Rolls-Royce and work towards digitally transforming engineering and business process management shared services in India. We will aim to be a catalyst for Rolls-Royce to deliver efficiency, effectiveness and experience while driving continuous change towards creating a value ecosystem that is sustainable. This engagement is testament to the longstanding collaboration between Infosys and Rolls-Royce, which is poised to set new benchmarks in the aerospace, defence, and manufacturing sectors."

As part of this collaboration, Infosys and Rolls-Royce will combine their aerospace, engineering and digital services capabilities to explore opportunities for driving digital and engineering innovation and associated cost optimisation strategies. By expanding the local talent pool in the country, the two companies will also deliver manufacturing engineering services for the global civil aerospace ecosystem.

Over the last decade, Rolls-Royce established a multidisciplinary engineering centre in Bengaluru as part of its efforts to boost engineering and R&D services in India. In December 2020, Infosys and Rolls-Royce announced a collaboration for sourcing engineering and R&D services for Rolls-Royce's Civil Aerospace business, whereby Rolls-Royce transitioned a significant part of its engineering centre capabilities to Infosys. Infosys will continue to harness its experience, expertise, and investments in the domain to strengthen its existing capabilities and deliver enhanced end-to-end solutions while optimising operational costs for its customers.

About Rolls-Royce plc

Rolls-Royce pioneers the power that matters to connect, power and protect society. We have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in our operations by 2030 (excluding product testing) and joined the UN Race to Zero campaign in 2020, affirming our ambition to play a fundamental role in enabling the sectors in which we operate achieve net zero carbon by 2050. Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces and navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers. Annual underlying revenue was £10.95 billion in 2021, underlying operating profit was £414m and we invested £1.18 billion on research and development. We also support a global network of 28 University Technology Centres, which position Rolls-Royce engineers at the forefront of scientific research. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is publicly traded company. Visit www.Rolls-Royce.com

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infosys-and-rolls-royce-extend-strategic-collaboration-with-launch-of-joint-aerospace-engineering-and-digital-innovation-centre-in-india-301519940.html

SOURCE Infosys

