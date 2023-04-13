Infosys Sales Outlook Disappoints After Slowdown Fears Mount

(Bloomberg) -- Infosys Ltd. forecast sales that lagged estimates, underscoring how clients are tightening IT budgets to weather an economic slowdown.

India’s second-biggest software services firm expects to post revenue growth of between 4% and 7% this fiscal year ending March 2024. That compares with an average analyst estimate of 10.6%.

Demand for Indian software services boomed during Covid-19 as enterprises turned to technology to sustain their businesses. But a reopening of economies and consequent return of workers to offices have seen demand slide from its peak. Russia’s war on Ukraine and fears of a recession have also spurred caution among sectors from banking to retail.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

“Software companies have already seen a reduction in demand from enterprise clients and Infosys may also see a similar pullback. However, we do expect the company to grow faster than most of its peers given its large digital footprint.”

- Anurag Rana, senior analyst

Infosys and bigger rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. lead India’s $245 billion software services industry. TCS’ quarterly profit Wednesday missed analysts’ estimates with the outsourcer saying some clients were deferring discretionary projects.

For the quarter ending March, Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys posted a net profit of 61.3 billion rupees ($749 million), a rise of 7.7% over the previous year, it said in a stock exchange filing Thursday. Analysts expected a profit of 66.13 billion rupees. Sales rose 16% to 374.4 billion rupees.

