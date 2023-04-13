U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,121.75
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,814.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,978.75
    +26.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,789.10
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.06
    -0.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    2,041.90
    +17.00 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    25.72
    +0.26 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1016
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.93
    -0.17 (-0.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2504
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3380
    +0.2180 (+0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    30,193.30
    +181.33 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    663.81
    +15.95 (+2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,831.44
    +6.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.97
    +74.27 (+0.26%)
     

Infosys Sales Outlook Disappoints After Slowdown Fears Mount

Sankalp Phartiyal
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Infosys Ltd. forecast sales that lagged estimates, underscoring how clients are tightening IT budgets to weather an economic slowdown.

Most Read from Bloomberg

India’s second-biggest software services firm expects to post revenue growth of between 4% and 7% this fiscal year ending March 2024. That compares with an average analyst estimate of 10.6%.

Demand for Indian software services boomed during Covid-19 as enterprises turned to technology to sustain their businesses. But a reopening of economies and consequent return of workers to offices have seen demand slide from its peak. Russia’s war on Ukraine and fears of a recession have also spurred caution among sectors from banking to retail.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

“Software companies have already seen a reduction in demand from enterprise clients and Infosys may also see a similar pullback. However, we do expect the company to grow faster than most of its peers given its large digital footprint.”

- Anurag Rana, senior analyst

Click here for research

Infosys and bigger rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. lead India’s $245 billion software services industry. TCS’ quarterly profit Wednesday missed analysts’ estimates with the outsourcer saying some clients were deferring discretionary projects.

For the quarter ending March, Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys posted a net profit of 61.3 billion rupees ($749 million), a rise of 7.7% over the previous year, it said in a stock exchange filing Thursday. Analysts expected a profit of 66.13 billion rupees. Sales rose 16% to 374.4 billion rupees.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.