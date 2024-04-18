Infosys Stock Falls After Q4 Earnings - What's Going On?

Infosys Ltd (NYSE: INFY) reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 0.2% year-on-year to $4.56 billion, beating the consensus of $4.52 billion.

Revenues in constant currency (CC) terms remained flat year over year and declined by 2.2% quarter over quarter. EPS of $0.23 beat the Street analyst estimate of $0.17, up from $0.18 a year ago.

TCV's significant deal win was $4.5 billion. The operating margin declined by 90 bps to 20.1%.

Infosys held $1.8 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2024. It generated a free cash flow of $848 million, which grew 18.9% year-over-year at a conversion of 88.4% of net profit.

"We delivered the highest ever large deal value in the financial year 2024. This reflects the strong trust clients have in us. Our capabilities in Generative AI continue to expand. We are working on client programs leveraging large language models with impact across software engineering, process optimization, and customer support," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.

Infosys ended the fourth quarter with 317,240 employees, a reduction of 25,994 from last year.

Dividend: For fiscal 2024, the Board recommended a final dividend of $0.24 per ADS and a special dividend of $0.10 per ADS.

FY25 Revenue Outlook: Infosys expects revenue growth of 1.0% – 3.0% in constant currency vs. consensus $19.50 billion.

Infosys stock gained over 16% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Digital India ETF (NYSE:DGIN) and Global X Funds Global X India Active ETF (NYSE:NDIA).

Price Action: INFY shares traded lower by 5.60% at $16.00 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

