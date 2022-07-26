Infosys Strengthens its Presence in Singapore; Commits to Creating 300 New Jobs for Singaporeans

Collaboration with IMDA on the TeSA Company-led Training program will equip Singaporeans with in-demand skills in cybersecurity, software engineering and cloud engineering

SINGAPORE, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting has committed to hiring 300 Singaporean workers over the next three years across a variety of roles. To support Singapore Government's ongoing programmes to create employment opportunities for freshers and mid-career professionals, Infosys has collaborated with Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA), a statutory board, under the Ministry of Communications and Information.

Infosys will aim to hire technology professionals, mature PMETs (Professionals, Managers, Executives, and Technicians) from tech and non-tech backgrounds, as well as fresh graduates from polytechnics and universities to create a skilled and future-ready workforce in Singapore. Infosys, along with Infosys Compaz (iCompaz) – a joint venture between Infosys Limited and Temasek Holdings – will hire these individuals as part of IMDA's TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) Company-Led Training (CLT) program.

Infosys' strong training and education infrastructure has allowed the company to cultivate top tech talent over the years, outside traditional tech, and provide employees new pathways to transition from conventional jobs across various industries and workstreams, to digital jobs of the future.

Shaji Mathew, Executive Vice President, Infosys, says, "We are delighted to partner with IMDA on the TeSA CLT programme which will enable us to bring onboard local talent and help implement our localization and continuous learning strategies. Our collaboration with the Government of Singapore underscores our investment and commitment to leverage Infosys' digital expertise to develop a highly skilled future workforce at a time when the world is trying to embrace digital at scale to navigate the post-pandemic economic reality. The plan to hire 300 locals in Singapore reinforces our commitment to our localization strategy, at a global level. We look forward to strengthen our presence in Singapore, in pace with the digital transformation journeys of our clients."

Kiren Kumar, Deputy Chief Executive, IMDA, said, "I would like to thank Infosys for the strong partnership and commitment to hire and train Singaporeans for in-demand technology roles including cybersecurity, software and cloud engineering. Digitalisation is accelerating across the economy with an increasing demand for emerging technology roles. Our Tech Skills Accelerator (TeSA) programme aims to work closely with industry leaders to provide on-the job training to meet the skills needs across our ecosystem."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

