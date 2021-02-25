U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,915.00
    -7.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,946.00
    +30.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,197.75
    -104.25 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,294.40
    +9.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.47
    +0.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.30
    -5.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    28.06
    +0.13 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2231
    +0.0063 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.15
    -0.96 (-4.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4164
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.1360
    +0.2540 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,180.66
    -1,682.50 (-3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.02
    -9.65 (-0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,687.33
    +28.36 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,168.27
    +496.57 (+1.67%)
     

Infra.Market becomes India's newest unicorn with $100 million fundraise

Manish Singh
·3 min read

The newest unicorn in India is a startup that is helping construction and real estate companies in the world's second most populated nation procure materials and handle logistics for their projects.

Four year-old Infra.Market said on Thursday it has raised $100 million in a Series C round led by Tiger Global. Existing investors including Foundamental, Accel Partners, Nexus Venture Partners, Evolvence India Fund, and Sistema Asia Fund also participated in the round, which valued the Indian startup at $1 billion.

The new round, which brings Infra.Market's total to-date raise to about $150 million, comes just two months after the Mumbai-headquartered startup concluded its Series B round. The startup was valued at about $200 million post-money in the December round, a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. Avendus Capital advised Infra.Market on the new transaction.

Infra.Market helps small businesses such as manufacturers of paints and cements improve the quality of their production and meet various compliances. The startup adds its load cells to the manufacturing facilities of these small businesses to ensure there is no lapse in quality, and also helps them work with other businesses that can provide them with better raw material and provide guidance on pricing. It also works closely with businesses to ensure that their deliveries are made on time.

These improvements, explained co-founder Souvik Sengupta, help small manufacturers land larger clients that have higher expectations from the businesses with which they engage. He said the startup has helped small manufacturers reach customers outside of India as well. Some of its clients are in Bangladesh, Malaysia, Singapore and Dubai.

“We are bringing a service layer to these small manufacturers, enabling them to grow their business. We don’t own the asset and are creating private label brands,” he said in an interview with TechCrunch in December. Infra.Market works with more than 170 small manufacturers and counts the vast majority of major construction and real estate companies such as giants Larsen & Toubro, Tata Projects and Ashoka Buildcon as its clients. Sengupta said the startup sells to more than 400 large clients and 3,000 small retailers.

Sengupta said in December that the startup was on track to hit the ARR (annual recurring revenue) of $100 million before the pandemic hit early last year. This nearly cut the startup's business in half for at least two early months of the pandemic. But the startup has picked up pace again, and is now on track to hit the ARR of $180 million. The startup aims to grow this figure to $300 million by March.

"We are delighted to partner with Souvik and Aaditya in the growth journey of Infra.Market which is reshaping India’s construction materials supply chain. With pioneering technology innovation and the ability to stitch together private label brands, Infra.Market is positioned for strong growth, healthy economics and profitability," said Scott Shleifer, Partner of Tiger Global Management, in a statement.

Sengupta added today: "We are seeing rapid acceleration in demand as Infrastructure and real-estate companies are looking to shift their procurement to get consistent quality and minimize delays.”

Recommended Stories

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – A Dovish Powell Could Sink the Dollar, Spiking Gold Prices Higher

    A stock market plunge could drive investors into the safe-haven U.S. Dollar that could lead to renewed pressure on gold prices.

  • Chancellor urged to spend another £100bn driving COVID recovery

    Think tank the Resolution Foundation said the government should extend COVID support measures to the end of lockdown and announce new programmes to drive growth once the economy is unlocked.

  • We’re Open For Safety And Easy Transportations in TOKYO

    We are Open For Safety And Easy Transportations in TOKYO so that Visitors to Tokyo can enjoy not just the convenience of travel around the city, but also all of its other attractions, including shops, bars and restaurants, and Japan’s unique service culture.

  • Zoom's automatic closed captions will roll out to everyone in the fall

    Zoom has announced that it's working towards making automatic closed captioning available to all of its users by the fall of 2021.

  • Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher after Fed pledge

    Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday after the Federal Reserve chairman said the U.S. central bank is in no hurry to withdraw support for the economy. Overnight, Wall Street hit a new high after chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed sees no sign inflation might rise out of control.

  • Bonds Fall as Stocks Get Lift From Reflation Buzz: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Bonds sold off and stocks rose on prospects of a stronger-than-expected recovery encouraged by ample fiscal and monetary aid. Commodities advanced.The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to the highest in a year, while Japan’s longer-dated benchmarks rose to multiyear records. European stocks edged higher, with technology and mining shares leading gains. Anglo American Plc traded at a near-decade high after reporting earnings that beat expectations.Base metals advanced on the recovery optimism, with copper and aluminum both spiking to the highest since 2011. The recent surge in metal prices has stoked fresh speculation about a new commodities supercycle, driven by tight supplies and strong demand as the world moves to decarbonize.Stocks are taking their cue from the prospect of continued Federal Reserve largesse combined with massive fiscal aid. Fed officials offered reassurance this week that policy would continue to be supportive and that they would look beyond a temporary pick-up in price pressures, especially from a low base.“We fail to see anything that could derail the trend unless we get a greater hiccup in risk assets or more forceful intervention from the official side,” ING Groep NV strategists including Padhraic Garvey wrote in a note to clients.Adding to the optimism, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s Covid-19 vaccine was overwhelmingly effective against the virus in a study that followed nearly 1.2 million people in Israel. Public-health experts said the results show that immunizations could end the pandemic.U.S. equity futures were mixed, with contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 underperforming. The dollar was little changed.Elsewhere, Bitcoin climbed back above $50,000 after a plunge earlier this week.Some key events to watch this week:Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 will meet virtually Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be among the attendees.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index decreased 0.1% as of 8:35 a.m. London time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.2%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index surged 1.4%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index jumped 1.4%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro jumped 0.2% to $1.2195.The British pound increased 0.1% to $1.415.The onshore yuan strengthened 0.1% to 6.452 per dollar.The Japanese yen weakened 0.2% to 106.08 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries increased five basis points to 1.43%.The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed one basis point to 0.13%.Germany’s 10-year yield increased three basis points to -0.28%.Japan’s 10-year yield climbed three basis points to 0.153%.Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 0.774%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.6% to $63.58 a barrel.Brent crude increased 0.7% to $67.51 a barrel.Gold weakened 0.8% to $1,790.73 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GM Joint Venture's $4500 EV Outsold Tesla Model 3 In China: Report

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 is facing stiff competition in China from a budget electric vehicle built under a joint venture with General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) as a partner, BBC reported on Wednesday. What Happened: The Hong Guang Mini EV built by Wuling — a partnership between China’s state-owned SAIC Motor and GM — is priced in China at $4,500. An air-conditioned model is available for just above $5,000, according to BBC. In comparison, the Model 3 sells for nearly $39,000 in China. In January, the Hong Guang Mini EV sales reportedly exceeded those of Model 3 by nearly two-to-one. While the SAIC-GM-made vehicle sold 25,778 units in China, the Model 3 sold 13,843, according to the China Passenger Car Association. Why It Matters: The coronavirus pandemic is spurring people to drive their own cars instead of taking public transport, according to Shaun Rein, managing director of the China Market Research Group, as per BBC. According to Reuters, the two-door Hong Guang Mini was also the best-selling electric vehicle in China in August. In the meantime, Tesla has also been facing increasingly tough competition from traditional automakers such as Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) in Europe. Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 6.2% higher at $742.02 on Wednesday and fell 0.51% in the after-hours session. Image: Wuling Motors Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaUS Needs To Make Batteries On A Large-Scale To Avoid Chip-Like Shortage, Says Ford CEONio, Xpeng, Li Auto CEOs Bleed B In EV Market Carnage Led By Tesla© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • U.S Dollar in Ping Pong Scenario amid Waning Risk Appetite

    The greenback drifted lower at mid-week trading session, dropping to a three-year low against the British pound sterling and also plummeting against commodities currencies, as currency traders liquidated their dollar bullish bets on high hopes that the global economic recovery from COVID-19 might increase global investors’ risk appetite.

  • Global equities rise as U.S. bond yield fears ease

    A gauge of global equity markets rose on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said interest rates will remain low, calming market jitters sparked by a jump in U.S. Treasury yields on fears that a robust recovery would drive inflation higher. Sales of new U.S. single-family homes increased more than expected in January as the median sale price rose 5.3% on a year-over-year basis, the latest data to show certain consumer prices are rising faster than expected. Crude oil rose more than 2% to fresh 13-month highs while gold prices struggled for traction as elevated Treasury yields eroded the allure of bullion as an inflation hedge.

  • U.S. consumer confidence improves as COVID-19 cases fall; house prices accelerate

    U.S. consumer confidence increased in February, with households slightly more upbeat about the labor market amid declining new COVID-19 infections and expectations for additional money from the government to help the economy's recovery from the pandemic. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also showed consumers warming up to overseas vacations, though fewer intended to purchase homes, automobiles and other big-ticket items over the next six months. Consumers anticipated higher inflation as well.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue Parabolic Move

    The crude oil markets have shot straight up in the air again on Wednesday, despite the fact that the API and DOE inventory figures were very bearish.

  • Fed to keep policy easy, stay patient as U.S. economy revives

    Amid market expectations the Fed may be forced to tighten monetary policy sooner than expected, top U.S. central bankers delivered a simple message to investors fixated on rising U.S. bond yields and price risks: Do not expect any changes until the economy is clearly improving. Testifying on Wednesday before the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized the U.S. central bank's promise to get the economy back to full employment, with little worry about inflation unless prices begin rising in a persistent and troubling way. "We are just being honest about the challenge," Powell told lawmakers when asked about Fed projections that inflation will remain at or below the central bank's 2% target through 2023.

  • Saudi Arabia Turns to Euro-Bond Amid Near Record-Low Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is tapping international bond markets for the second straight month, marketing euro-denominated debt to take advantage of ultra-low borrowing costs and help reduce its reliance on dollar debt.The world’s largest crude exporter is planning a two-part, benchmark-sized deal with a three-year and nine-year offering, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly. Saudi Arabia raised $5 billion from a two-part dollar-bond offering in January.The kingdom has picked BNP Paribas SA, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc as global coordinators, and Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Standard Chartered Plc and Samba Capital as passive joint bookrunners to organize a global investor call on Tuesday.A potential sale comes at a time when the recovery in Brent crude prices has eased fiscal pressures in the region. The oil price is still well below what most of the Gulf economies need to balance their budgets.“The yields will probably be particularly low, sub 1%, and it makes sense for them to try and diversify their funding a little,” said Richard Briggs, a money manager at GAM Holdings AG in London. “Things have been marginally weaker in emerging-market credit over the last few days, but the timing isn’t shocking, and the big surge we’ve seen in oil prices should add further support to the credit.”The kingdom is tapping euro-denominated bonds only for the second time since July 2019, when it sold 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) of 2027 and 2039 securities, after attracting over 14.5 billion euros in demand. Yields on the 2027 notes climbed two basis points on Tuesday to 0.24%, the highest since Jan. 12.Low CostsBorrowers are clamoring for euro bonds because of the relatively low costs and a hefty base of buyers in Europe looking for returns outside their region. While global central banks remain accommodative and are unlikely to raise rates before 2023, markets are signaling inflation is finally coming to the developed world.The average yield on euro-denominated debt in emerging markets reached a record low of 1.18% on February 11. The rate, based on a Bloomberg Barclays gauge for the asset class, is now at 1.24%, about 2.4 percentage points lower than the yield on dollar bonds.Meanwhile, the euro has weakened versus the dollar this year with the region slow to roll out its vaccine program, weighing on prospects for a recovery relative to its peers. That’s helped to make it attractive as an emerging-market funding currency, something that would add to the allure of a euro-denominated bond sale.Saudi Arabia expects public debt to increase to 937 billion riyals ($250 billion) by the end of 2021, reaching more than 30% of economic output, according to government forecasts. The government said in its annual borrowing plan it intends to secure most of the external debt needed to fund this year’s deficit by June.The kingdom aims to almost eliminate the budget shortfall by 2023 as part of its pledge to keep debt under control. Still, government borrowing may shift to other entities, most likely the Public Investment Fund, as it embarks on a plan to invest $40 billion a year in the domestic economy.(Adds investor comment in fifth paragraph, context in sixth)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Murphy Seeks Record $44.8 Billion Election-Year N.J. Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy proposed a record $44.8 billion of spending in his election-year budget, seeking no new taxes or major cuts while funding more assistance for middle-and low-income voters and the state’s first full pension contribution in more than 25 years.Many of Murphy’s fiscal priorities will appeal to the public employee unions that helped get the Democrat elected in 2017. Now seeking a second term in November, Murphy is planning for one-time tax-relief payments to 760,000 households; broader eligibility for senior prescription and child-health programs; expanded free college for students of little means; and down-payment assistance for first-time home buyers.“We have taken a critical look at the operations of government itself to ensure that we are doing things as efficiently and effectively as possible,” Murphy, 63, said in an address delivered via livestream. “New Jersey is done kicking problems down the road. We are solving them.”Murphy’s spending proposal is 8.8% higher than the current 2021 fiscal year, and 29% higher than the one he inherited from Republican predecessor Chris Christie. Federal stimulus helped ease the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on state revenue, while shutdowns were shorter than forecast last summer and significant lockdowns were avoided during the second wave of cases, according to a briefing prepared by the office of state Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio.Revenue forecasts for the current fiscal year are $3.2 billion higher than Murphy’s administration predicted, largely because of a one-time boost from a new alternative income tax that allowed business owners to avoid a $10,000 federal cap on state and local income-tax deductions. The tax is expected to be revenue neutral because any amounts paid will eventually result in credits.Deficit BorrowingAt the same time, debt payments loom on Murphy’s unprecedented $4.3 billion in borrowing he said was needed to make up for revenue lost in the pandemic, which hit New Jersey early and hard and continues to hamper the state’s economy. More than 40% of jobs lost still haven’t been recovered, according to treasury data. Sales-tax growth rates that hit 10.8% in January 2019 are less than half that figure two years later.Murphy is proposing a total $1.25 billion in direct homeowner aid against the sting of the nation’s highest property taxes, averaging $9,112 in 2020. The vast majority, $709.9 million, would go to a middle-class tax rebate of as much as $500 per household, as promised when Murphy enacted a millionaire’s tax in September. The checks would arrive starting in July, four months before the election.The pension payment, $6.38 billion, marks a 34% increase over the current fiscal year and matches the actuarially required figure. New Jersey last made a full pension payment in 1996. Both Democratic and Republican governors have skipped or cut contributions to fund tax cuts and other budget priorities. Murphy, a retired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. senior director, had set a goal to increase the payment to 80% in fiscal 2022 and restore full funding by 2023.“Phil Murphy is truly the Man Of The Hour,” Hetty Rosenstein, New Jersey state director for Communications Workers of America, said in a statement. “Governor Murphy has consistently delivered above and beyond all expectations.” The union represents more than 40,000 state workers.Senate Republican Budget Officer Steve Oroho said the spending plan was “focused solely on boosting the governor’s re-election campaign.”“If Governor Murphy is re-elected, it’s an absolute certainty he’ll call for tax increases next year to keep his spending spree going,” Oroho said in a statement.Senator Declan O’Scanlon, a Republican on the budget committee, said Murphy was disingenuous about his claim there were no tax increases in the budget, because payroll taxes, to boost the state’s unemployment fund, will increase on July 1. He also criticized the 11% in revenue from non-recurring sources.“The spending in this budget is nowhere close to sustainable,” O’Scanlon said in a statement.Pension PledgeMurphy’s pension move runs counter to those in other states, with some cutting or postponing contributions amid shortfalls caused by the novel coronavirus. Colorado canceled a $225 million payment for unfunded liabilities that was planned for fiscal 2021. Oklahoma reduced the portion of tax revenues dedicated to its pension system by 25% through fiscal 2022, and Kansas delayed a contribution increase that was scheduled for fiscal 2021, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts, a Philadelphia-based non-profit group that researches public-interest matters.U.S. pension plans are more reliant on investment earnings for contributions: In 2020 investment returns made up 71% of revenues for plans, up from 69% in 2019, while employer contributions shrunk, according to the National Conference on Public Employee Retirement Systems, a public-pension trade group.A reliance on investment returns, paired with U.S. equity-market gains, pushed up the funded ratio of the 100 largest plans to 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to actuary Milliman Inc. That’s the highest quarterly mark since Milliman began tracking public plans in 2017. New Jersey’s funded ratio was 41.6% as of July 1, 2019, the recent analysis available, according to data from the state pension and benefits division.Schools, VeteransBesides pensions, education is a top Murphy priority. State aid for kindergarten-through-12th-grade school districts, a form of property-tax relief, accounts for more than one-fifth of total spending. Murphy is proposing a record $9.26 billion, or 7% higher than the current year. Districts use the cash to fill budget gaps and to provide such services as transportation and special education.Murphy’s spending is helped by revenue projections that appeared rosier than previously forecast. Sales-tax collections have climbed 3.9% since August, after dropping 14% between April and July. His budget projects a 2.7% increase in fiscal 2022. Overall state revenue is projected to grow 2.4% to $40.9 billion, driven largely by taxes on incomes and corporations.The plan will also make refundable and double the number of families eligible for the child and dependent care credit; and would expand a property-tax deduction for veterans who served in peacetime, and an earned income-tax credit to senior citizens without dependents by lifting the 64 age cap.New Jersey was among high-cost states hit by the Trump administration’s $10,000 cap on state and local income-tax deductions. Democratic lawmakers have pushed for its repeal. Last year, New Jersey enacted a workaround that allowed businesses to pay an extra tax in exchange for a credit on their personal income taxes. The federal SALT cap only applies to individuals. A half-dozen states, from New York to California, are slated to take up similar measures in 2021.(Updates with Murphy, Republicans’ quotes starting in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: 'Perfect trips' - Venezuela ships jet fuel to Iran in exchange for gasoline - sources

    Venezuela is shipping jet fuel to Iran in return for vital gasoline imports for the South American nation as part of a swap deal agreed by the two state-run oil firms, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Iran has ramped up assistance to Venezuela since last year as the United States tightened sanctions on both countries, hitting oil exports by state-run firms Petroleos de Venezuela and National Iranian oil Company (NIOC). Iran has sent flotillas of state-operated tankers carrying gasoline and feedstock for motor fuel to Venezuela, as well as equipment and spare parts to help the once-prosperous OPEC nation restart its dilapidated refineries.

  • Amateur investors beware: 8 scams that target retail traders

    While price volatility and inexperience are definitely big risks for amateur traders, there is another danger that has been largely overlooked but is equally dire: Criminal scams.

  • Charlie Munger says it’s ‘really stupid to have a culture which encourages [so] much gambling in stocks’

    Warren Buffett’s business partner and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, in a Wednesday interview with Yahoo Finance, said the GameStop chaos was encouraged by a gambling mentality on Wall Street.

  • Biden's stimulus checks bill could cut your taxes by $3,100

    The legislation, which goes to a vote on Friday, could put thousands back in your pocket.

  • Indian stocks set for new record highs, but correction likely: Reuters poll

    The Indian stock market will surge over the coming year to record highs on solid economic recovery expectations, according to equity strategists polled by Reuters, who said a correction was also likely within the next six months. A well-received union budget and a strong recovery in corporate earnings boosted the benchmark BSE Sensex Index to an all-time high of 52,516.76 on Feb. 16. Still, the Feb. 12-23 Reuters poll of 34 equity strategists predicted the Sensex index would rise nearly 3.2% to 52,400 by mid-2021 from Wednesday's close of 50,781.69, but below the all-time record high.

  • Bill Gates-Led Clean Tech Fund Adds New Billionaire Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Abigail Johnson, chief executive officer of Fidelity Investments, and Shopify Inc. founder Tobias Lütke have joined as new investors in Breakthrough Energy Ventures, the clean-tech fund led by Bill Gates.Launched in 2016, BEV is one of the largest financiers of companies working on technologies to cut emissions. The fund’s first round raised $1 billion and backed 45 startups, which work on everything from batteries to low-emissions fertilizers. Its investors featured billionaires including Jeff Bezos of Amazon Inc., Jack Ma of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., and Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP.Last month, BEV closed a new round of another $1 billion with an aim to invest in as many as 50 startups. Aside from Johnson and Lütke, four other new investors joined. They are John Sobrato, a real-estate billionaire; Seth Klarman, chief executive officer of hedge fund Baupost Group; Chris Stolte, founder of Tableau Software Inc.; and Ben Walton, the grandson of Walmart Inc. founder Sam Walton.Most but not all the investors in BEV’s first round participated in the second round. A spokesperson for BEV declined to say who dropped out.The first clean-tech boom between 2006 and 2011 proved disappointing for Silicon Valley investors who limited their involvement to startups in renewable electricity, biofuels and electric vehicles.Funds like BEV and Prime Coalition have expanded the technology portfolio, with investments in lithium extraction and carbon capture. As the urgency of addressing climate change has grown, these funds have also brought in a wider group of wealthy individuals and family foundations.BEV also takes a longer view of whether the investments pay off. In an interview earlier this month, Gates told Bloomberg Green that BEV is so new that “there’s no economic signal” yet to assess whether the fund is doing well. “It’s the quality of the teams. It’s the potential of the ideas,” Gates said. “And whether these companies would have happened without us.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.