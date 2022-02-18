U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.85 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.65 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.12
    +0.36 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.50
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3594
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0630
    +0.1340 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,040.95
    -566.72 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.02
    -16.76 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) Declares Monthly Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PFFR

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) (the "Fund") has declared a monthly distribution of $0.12 per share ($1.44 per share on an annualized basis). The distribution will be paid February 28, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business February 23, 2022.

PFFR Cash Distribution:

  • Ex-Date: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

  • Record Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

  • Payable Date: Monday, February 28, 2022

Infrastructure Capital Advisors expects to declare future dividends on a monthly basis. Distributions are planned, but not guaranteed, for every month. The next distribution is scheduled to occur in March 2022.

For more information about PFFR's distribution policy, its 2022 distribution calendar, or tax information, please visit the Fund's website at www.virtusetfs.com.

About Virtus ETF Advisers

Virtus ETF Advisers is a New York-based, multi-manager ETF sponsor and affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners. With actively managed and index-based investment capabilities across multiple asset classes, Virtus offers a range of complementary exchange-traded-funds subadvised by select investment managers.

About Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC (ICA) is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages exchange traded funds and a series of hedge funds. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City. ICA seeks total-return opportunities in key infrastructure sectors, including energy, real estate, transportation, industrials and utilities. It often identifies opportunities in entities that are not taxed at the entity level, such as master limited partnerships ("MLPs") and real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). It also looks for opportunities in credit and related securities, such as preferred stocks. Current income is a primary objective in most, but not all, of the company's investing activities. The focus is generally on asset-intensive companies that generate and distribute substantial streams of free cash flow. For more information, please visit www.infracapfunds.com.

DISCLOSURE
Fund Risks

Exchange-Traded Funds (ETF): The value of an ETF may be more volatile than the underlying portfolio of securities it is designed to track. The costs of owning the ETF may exceed the cost of investing directly in the underlying securities. Preferred Stocks: Preferred stocks may decline in price, fail to pay dividends, or be illiquid. Real Estate Investments: The Fund may be negatively affected by factors specific to the real estate market, including interest rates, leverage, property, and management. Industry/Sector Concentration: A Fund that focuses its investments in a particular industry or sector will be more sensitive to conditions that affect that industry or sector than a non-concentrated Fund. Passive Strategy/Index Risk: A passive investment strategy seeking to track the performance of the underlying index may result in the Fund holding securities regardless of market conditions or their current or projected performance. This could cause the Fund's returns to be lower than if the Fund employed an active strategy. Correlation to Index: The performance of the Fund and its index may vary somewhat due to factors such as Fund flows, transaction costs, and timing differences associated with additions to and deletions from its index. Market Volatility: Securities in the Fund may go up or down in response to the prospects of individual companies and general economic conditions. Price changes may be short or long term. Prospectus: For additional information on risks, please see the Fund's prospectus.

You should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing. Contact VP Distributors LLC at 1-888-383-4184 or visit www.virtusetfs.com to obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information about the Fund. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Virtus ETF Advisers, LLC serves as the investment advisor and Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC serves as the subadviser to the Fund.

The Fund is distributed by VP Distributors, LLC, member FINRA and subsidiary of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

(PRNewsfoto/InfraCap MLP ETF)
(PRNewsfoto/InfraCap MLP ETF)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infracap-reit-preferred-etf-nyse-arca-pffr-declares-monthly-dividend-301485843.html

SOURCE InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF

Recommended Stories

  • Why General Electric Stock Slumped Today

    What happened Shares in industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) fell by almost 6% midday as investors digested a management update on trading conditions in the first quarter. In the update, management noted continued supply chain pressure across three of its four segments, namely healthcare, aviation, and renewable energy.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    The president of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spoke at a media event this week, giving investors some news about the company's growth plans. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were trading down 2.6%. Yesterday, Barron's shared that analyst Soobin Park with Asian investment group CLSA cut her price target on the stock from $60 to $35 but left her rating as a buy.

  • Why DraftKings stock is down after earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer details sports betting platform DraftKings stock slip despite its Q4 earnings report showing a revenue beat and the outlook of the market as more states opt to legalize forms of gambling.

  • Intel Stock Crashed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Since crashing hard after earnings last month, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) spent much of the last three weeks clawing its way back higher -- and even approached its pre-earnings share price last week. All that hard work was undone in a day, however -- today, to be precise -- when Intel unveiled its "2022 and long-term growth strategy" last night. In its presentation, Intel described how, over the long term, it intends to rebuild its business, first reaccelerating sales growth into the "mid-to-high-single digits" range in 2023 and 2024, then stepping even harder on the gas pedal, and racing ahead to 10% to 12% annual revenue growth by 2026.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    We’re more than 6 weeks into 2022, and the market uncertainty that characterized January has, if anything, deepened. The sharp drops have turned instead to higher volatility, giving a chart of February’s trading a sawtooth look. The volatility comes as a series of headwinds continue to impact trading sentiment. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US obje

  • Cathie Wood went on TV to defend her ARK fund’s bad performance. It didn’t go as planned

    Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF fund is down 30% year to date, and the Twitter consensus shows the CNBC interview didn’t inspire much confidence.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now. The beginning of 2021 had pitted retail investors against hedge funds in a short squeeze saga involving video game firm GameStop and […]

  • These Are the 3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Buffett has always loved dividend stocks, and that is clearly reflected in Berkshire Hathaway's equities portfolio.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Friday morning, after Bloomberg reported that the company is looking at ways to split its new (and booming) electric-vehicle (EV) business from its legacy internal-combustion engine (ICE) product line. As of 11:30 a.m. ET today, Ford's shares were up about 3.2% from Thursday's closing price. Bloomberg reported that CEO Jim Farley and other senior executives are looking at ways to separate Ford's EV operation from its legacy business.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Dropped Today

    The stock is down 4.9% at 10:45 a.m. ET, in response to a Wall Street Journal report that the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) has added Alibaba's AliExpress website to its list of "notorious markets" known for selling counterfeit goods. Actually, some 42 online marketplaces (and 35 physical ones) are now on this USTR list, which warns against sellers profiting from "counterfeit goods or copyright piracy" -- but on this list, Alibaba is arguably the biggest name. Alibaba's also on the list twice, with its Taobao.com site having been added years ago.

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Nasdaq Sinks Into Death Cross After 16% Drop From November Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled into an ominous “death cross” technical formation Friday for the first time since April 2020, when the pandemic battered the global economy and U.S. equity markets swooned.Most Read from BloombergMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThe Housing Boom’s Mortgage Rate Threat Is Worse Than It SeemsThousands of Cars

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.

  • Annaly Capital Gets Roughed Up by Bond Market Volatility

    The macroeconomic discussion these days is dominated by talk about inflation and the actions of the Federal Reserve to reduce it. Futures contracts based on the fed funds rate estimate that the central bank will boost the benchmark interest rate to between 1.5% and 2% by the end of the year from its current near-zero level, which is some significant tightening. Historically, mortgage REITs have provided some of the best dividend yields out there, but it's looking like there are rough waters ahead.

  • Investors shouldn't 'bottom fish' based on stock declines': Strategist

    Investors shouldn't 'bottom-fish' purely based on how low a stock has tanked, says one veteran strategist.

  • Intel's new chip plans could turn rival AMD's fortunes- analysts

    Intel Corp's latest focus on making chips to meet rising demand will give Advanced Micro Devices Inc, its biggest rival in the server and PC market, a chance to build a greater foothold in the segment, analysts said. Intel, which plans large investments in chip technologies in the next four years, said on Thursday it expects revenue from its segment housing PCs to grow in low to mid single digits, and its datacenter and AI business to grow in high teens from 2023 through 2026. AMD's market cap briefly breached Intel's earlier this week when it closed its $50 billion Xilinx deal.

  • Not Even $200 a Barrel: Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More

    (Bloomberg) -- The Texas wildcatters that ushered in America’s shale revolution are resisting the temptation to pump more oil as the market rallies, signaling higher gasoline prices for consumers already battered by the worst inflation in a generation. Most Read from BloombergMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThe Housing Boom’s Mortgage Rate Threat Is Worse

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Why Tesla Stock Tanked Again Today

    For the second day in a row, electric car giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) saw its stock tumble, as it continued to be rocked by investor worries over a renewed risk of conflict between Russia and Ukraine, rising interest rates in the U.S., the expansion of a recent Model 3 and Model Y recall into China, and of course -- Hitlergate. Tesla stock is down 3.6% as of 12:55 p.m. ET today. In a lengthy piece out this morning, iconic business news publication Barron's explains how yesterday's steep sell-off of Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) stock (Albemarle is a producer of lithium, used to manufacture the electric car batteries that power Tesla's vehicles) could foreshadow an era of declining profitability at the carmaker.

  • Inflation is sending gold prices higher — one insider reveals the best trade to make

    Here's the best way to play the pop in gold prices.