Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market to record USD 201.68 Mn growth -- Driven by increasing government security initiatives

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 201.68 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.06% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market 2022-2026

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our infrared light-emitting diode market report covers the following areas:

The global infrared LED market is fragmented. The market comprises some well-established players that are involved in the design and manufacturing of infrared LEDs for end-users across a wide range of industries. These vendors are making significantly huge investments in research and development to push better products into the market and expand their customer base. Mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships are some other ways the vendors in this market are taking to strengthen their position. As the market growth over the next five years is expected to remain slow, the landscape is expected to remain competitive during the forecast period.

The report identifies DOWA Electronics Materials Co Ltd, Epileds Technologies Inc, EPISTAR Corp, Everlight Electronics Co Ltd, EXALOS AG, High Power Lighting Corp, Kingbright Electronic Co Ltd, Lextar Electronics Corp, LITE ON Technology Corp, Lumileds Holding BV, Luminus Inc, Nichia Corp, ON Semiconductor Corp., OSRAM GmbH, Quadica Developments Inc, ROHM Co. Ltd., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd, Ushio Inc., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. as major market participants.

Although the increasing government security initiatives for video surveillance will offer immense growth opportunities, the ongoing slowdown in the Chinese economy will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global infrared light-emitting diode market is segmented as below:

Application

The market growth in the consumer electronics segment will be significant over the forecast period. Factors such as growing health awareness and an increase in biometric integration are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

The market will observe significant growth in APAC over the forecast period. The region will account for 69% of the market share. The increasing adoption of automation technologies across industries is driving the growth of the regional market.

Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the infrared light-emitting diode market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the infrared light-emitting diode market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist infrared light-emitting diode market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the infrared light-emitting diode market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the infrared light-emitting diode market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of infrared light-emitting diode market vendors

Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.06% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 201.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.42 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled DOWA Electronics Materials Co Ltd, Epileds Technologies Inc, EPISTAR Corp, Everlight Electronics Co Ltd, EXALOS AG, High Power Lighting Corp, Kingbright Electronic Co Ltd, Lextar Electronics Corp, LITE ON Technology Corp, Lumileds Holding BV, Luminus Inc, Nichia Corp, ON Semiconductor Corp., OSRAM GmbH, Quadica Developments Inc, ROHM Co. Ltd., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd, Ushio Inc., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Surveillance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Epileds Technologies Inc

10.4 EPISTAR Corp

10.5 Everlight Electronics Co Ltd

10.6 High Power Lighting Corp

10.7 Lextar Electronics Corp

10.8 LITE ON Technology Corp

10.9 Lumileds Holding BV

10.10 Nichia Corp

10.11 OSRAM GmbH

10.12 SMART Global Holdings Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

