  • S&P Futures

    3,870.00
    -20.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,790.00
    -132.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,840.25
    -93.25 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,792.40
    -11.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.79
    -0.32 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.40
    -10.10 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    19.36
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9980
    -0.0038 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.30
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1398
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3410
    +0.4350 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,513.02
    -1,566.94 (-7.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    426.02
    -37.43 (-8.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market to record USD 201.68 Mn growth -- Driven by increasing government security initiatives

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 201.68 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.06% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market 2022-2026

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our infrared light-emitting diode market report covers the following areas:

The global infrared LED market is fragmented. The market comprises some well-established players that are involved in the design and manufacturing of infrared LEDs for end-users across a wide range of industries. These vendors are making significantly huge investments in research and development to push better products into the market and expand their customer base. Mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships are some other ways the vendors in this market are taking to strengthen their position. As the market growth over the next five years is expected to remain slow, the landscape is expected to remain competitive during the forecast period.

The report identifies DOWA Electronics Materials Co Ltd, Epileds Technologies Inc, EPISTAR Corp, Everlight Electronics Co Ltd, EXALOS AG, High Power Lighting Corp, Kingbright Electronic Co Ltd, Lextar Electronics Corp, LITE ON Technology Corp, Lumileds Holding BV, Luminus Inc, Nichia Corp, ON Semiconductor Corp., OSRAM GmbH, Quadica Developments Inc, ROHM Co. Ltd., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd, Ushio Inc., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. as major market participants.

Although the increasing government security initiatives for video surveillance will offer immense growth opportunities, the ongoing slowdown in the Chinese economy will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global infrared light-emitting diode market is segmented as below:

  • Application

The market growth in the consumer electronics segment will be significant over the forecast period. Factors such as growing health awareness and an increase in biometric integration are driving the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

The market will observe significant growth in APAC over the forecast period. The region will account for 69% of the market share. The increasing adoption of automation technologies across industries is driving the growth of the regional market.

Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the infrared light-emitting diode market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the infrared light-emitting diode market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist infrared light-emitting diode market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the infrared light-emitting diode market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the infrared light-emitting diode market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of infrared light-emitting diode market vendors

Related Reports:

Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.06%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 201.68 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.42

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 69%

Key consumer countries

US, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

DOWA Electronics Materials Co Ltd, Epileds Technologies Inc, EPISTAR Corp, Everlight Electronics Co Ltd, EXALOS AG, High Power Lighting Corp, Kingbright Electronic Co Ltd, Lextar Electronics Corp, LITE ON Technology Corp, Lumileds Holding BV, Luminus Inc, Nichia Corp, ON Semiconductor Corp., OSRAM GmbH, Quadica Developments Inc, ROHM Co. Ltd., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd, Ushio Inc., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Surveillance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Epileds Technologies Inc

  • 10.4 EPISTAR Corp

  • 10.5 Everlight Electronics Co Ltd

  • 10.6 High Power Lighting Corp

  • 10.7 Lextar Electronics Corp

  • 10.8 LITE ON Technology Corp

  • 10.9 Lumileds Holding BV

  • 10.10 Nichia Corp

  • 10.11 OSRAM GmbH

  • 10.12 SMART Global Holdings Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market 2022-2026
Global Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infrared-light-emitting-diode-market-to-record-usd-201-68-mn-growth--driven-by-increasing-government-security-initiatives-301626143.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Mark Cuban says Gen Z are the real ‘greatest generation’ and boomers are the most ‘disappointing’

    The billionaire praised “zoomers” for taking into account how career decisions will affect their mental health.

  • Big Changes Coming to Starbucks in Target, Kroger

    Starbucks has been in Target locations for well over two decades. Since 2003, a Starbucks coffee shop has been put in almost all of the new builds of Target stores, (as long as there was enough room, that is). When an older Target store was remodeled, the popular coffee shop was usually worked into the remodel.

  • Tycoon Running a Quarter of China’s Copper Trade Is on the Ropes

    (Bloomberg) -- From a start guarding trains full of metal from thieves on freezing winter nights, He Jinbi built a copper trading house so powerful that it handles one of every four tons imported into China.A born trader with an infectious sense of humor, the 57-year-old grew Maike Metals International Ltd. through the rough-and-tumble rush for commodities in the early 2000s, to become a key conduit between China’s industrial heartlands and global merchants like Glencore Plc.Now Maike is sufferi

  • Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge says the utility bill at his UK pub spiked from £60K to £420K — why Europe's energy crisis is getting worse and how it hurts the US

    An ocean won’t stop these problems from finding you this winter.

  • Rich People Are Doing This to Max Out Their Roth IRAs

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • FedEx warning that roiled markets may be ‘first in a series,' says analyst

    Its tough quarter was a “reflection of everybody else’s businesses.”

  • Electric Bills Soar Across the Country as Winter Looms

    Rising natural-gas prices amid short supplies are expected to make it more expensive to light and heat homes in the coming months.

  • Oil prices climb on weak dollar, supply concerns

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed on Monday as a weaker dollar and supply concerns ahead of the European Union embargo on Russian oil in December offset fears of a global recession that could dampen fuel demand. Both contracts, which slid more than 1% last week on concerns that another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserves could slow global growth, were supported by a weaker dollar which came off multi-year highs. A weaker U.S. dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities less expensive for holders of other currencies.

  • Electric Vehicles Took Off. Car Makers Weren’t Ready

    More buyers are lining up for EVs, catching car companies flat-footed and triggering a race for more batteries, factories and materials. “Can I afford to keep waiting for this?”

  • Apple's 5 Most Profitable Business Regions (AAPL)

    Learn about how Apple generates its profits, breaking down its results by geographic region, with all showing year-over-year improvement.

  • Biden Delivers Big Money to EV Industry (There May Be a Problem)

    Billions of federal dollars are flowing into transforming America's travel network, but who's getting it might be a major issue.

  • Why Alibaba and Other China Tech Stocks Are an Exception to Goldman Sachs’ Outlook

    Goldman Sachs is clear that it most favors U.S. equities. But that doesn't mean other areas of the market aren't worth a look.

  • China’s Factories Accelerate Robotics Push as Workforce Shrinks

    China installed almost as many robots in its factories last year as the rest of the world, accelerating a rush to automate and consolidate its manufacturing dominance.

  • SEC, Ripple Call for Immediate Ruling in Suit Over Whether XRP Sales Violated Securities Laws

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple Labs each want a federal judge to rule either that the crypto company affiliated with the XRP cryptocurrency violated federal securities laws or otherwise dismiss the lawsuit without requiring a lengthy trial. The SEC and Ripple both filed motions for summary judgment in the Southern District of New York, asking District Judge Analisa Torres to make a ruling based on the arguments filed in accompanying documents. The SEC sued Ripple Labs, CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Chairman Chris Larsen in December 2020 (a day before former SEC Chair Jay Clayton stepped down from the role) on allegations that it had raised over $1.3 billion by selling XRP in unregistered securities transactions.

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar by as Much as 101% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

    If just two themes have defined the stock market in 2022, those themes would be stock splits and the bear market. Both have disproportionately affected the technology sector, with some of the largest tech companies in the U.S. opting for stock splits to reduce their high share prices, and the Nasdaq-100 tech index bearing the brunt of the broader market losses. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have all conducted stock splits this year, and each stock has touched its 52-week low within the last four months.

  • Applied Optoelectronics to sell manufacturing facilities in China in $150M deal

    "After careful consideration, we concluded that it is in the best interest of the company and our shareholders for AOI to exit the transceiver market and focus our resources on our CATV business and manufacturing lasers and laser components for the datacenter, CATV, telecom, and FTTH markets,” said Thompson Lin, founder, president and CEO of Applied Optoelectronics. “Further, we believe that this transaction opens up new opportunities for customer expansion with our existing datacenter laser bus

  • Why Adobe Wants Figma and Why Some Investors Are Worried

    The $20 billion price tag is spooking investors and raising questions among analysts, but Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen said an earlier successful revamp at the company was also met with early skepticism.

  • EV Demand and Takeover Talk Are Sending These Stocks Higher

    It's been an excellent September so far for copper mining stocks, with Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX), First Quantum Minerals (OTC: FQVLF), Ivanhoe Mines (OTC: IVPAF), and HudBay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) all rising despite a recent correction. The moves highlight the volatile nature of commodity stocks and some reasons why putting money into copper miners is an attractive theme for investors.

  • Recent plunge in Canadian natural gas price shuts in some production, but relief is on the way

    The temporary collapse in AECO, while frustrating for producers, isn't devastating

  • Unilever violating merger deal over Israel sale - Ben & Jerry's founders on MSNBC

    "That agreement gave authority over the social mission to the independent board of Ben & Jerry's. Unilever has usurped their authority and reversed the decision that was made and we can't allow that to happen, we can't sit idly by," Ben Cohen said in a televised interview. Partner Jerry Greenfield said the agreement is legally binding and needs to be adhered to. Unilever, in contrast, has said it retained the right to make operational decisions for Ben & Jerry's, and that the sale could not be undone because it has irrevocably closed.